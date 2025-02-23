Lux Row is launching Small Batch Albariño Cask Finished bourbon

Table of Contents Table of Contents Lux Row Small Batch Albariño Cask Finish Where can I buy it?

After already releasing a slew of award-winning whiskeys, including Small Batch PX Sherry Cask Finish, 12-Year Double Barrel, and Lux Row Four Grain Double Single Barrel, Bardstown, Kentucky’s Lux Row Distillers is set to launch a new, unique expression.

Lux Row Small Batch Albariño Cask Finish

This new, small-batch whiskey is a blend of four-year-old wheated and high-rye bourbons. The blended bourbon is finished in Albariño wine casks (a dry white wine known for citrus, acidity, and a hint of salt) for six months.

The result is a 105-proof whiskey that (according to the brand) begins with a nose of nectarine, lime, and grapefruit, along with classic whiskey aromas. The palate (on top of classic bourbon flavors) gains flavors like lemon zest, honeydew melons, and just a hint of acidity and salinity.

“We wanted to combine the fruity citrus flavors of Albariño wine with the corn-influenced sweet notes of our wheated and ryed bourbons,” Lux Row Master Distiller John Rempe said in a press release.

“The outcome is a delicious combination of two opposing flavors that results in a truly unique expression.”

“Our Lux Row brand portfolio is focused on giving bourbon consumers what they want – high-quality offerings that bring unique flavor options and taste profiles,” Lux Row Brand Manager Eric Winter said in a press release.

“Our latest Albariño offering is outstanding, and we’re looking forward to sharing it with our distillery guests and visitors.”

To learn more about Lux Row Small Batch Albariño Cask Finish, visit Lux Row Distillers in person or online at LuxRowDistillers.com.

Where can I buy it?

Lux Row Small Batch Albariño Cask Finish will be available exclusively at Lux Row Distillers in Bardstown in March for the suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 750mL bottle.