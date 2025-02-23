 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Lux Row is launching Small Batch Albariño Cask Finished bourbon

Lux Row is launching a truly unique bourbon

By
Whiskey glass
panomporn lungmint / istock

After already releasing a slew of award-winning whiskeys, including Small Batch PX Sherry Cask Finish, 12-Year Double Barrel, and Lux Row Four Grain Double Single Barrel, Bardstown, Kentucky’s Lux Row Distillers is set to launch a new, unique expression.

Lux Row Small Batch Albariño Cask Finish

Lux Row
Lux Row

This new, small-batch whiskey is a blend of four-year-old wheated and high-rye bourbons. The blended bourbon is finished in Albariño wine casks (a dry white wine known for citrus, acidity, and a hint of salt) for six months.

Recommended Videos

The result is a 105-proof whiskey that (according to the brand) begins with a nose of nectarine, lime, and grapefruit, along with classic whiskey aromas. The palate (on top of classic bourbon flavors) gains flavors like lemon zest, honeydew melons, and just a hint of acidity and salinity.

Related

“We wanted to combine the fruity citrus flavors of Albariño wine with the corn-influenced sweet notes of our wheated and ryed bourbons,” Lux Row Master Distiller John Rempe said in a press release.

“The outcome is a delicious combination of two opposing flavors that results in a truly unique expression.”

“Our Lux Row brand portfolio is focused on giving bourbon consumers what they want – high-quality offerings that bring unique flavor options and taste profiles,” Lux Row Brand Manager Eric Winter said in a press release.

“Our latest Albariño offering is outstanding, and we’re looking forward to sharing it with our distillery guests and visitors.”

To learn more about Lux Row Small Batch Albariño Cask Finish, visit Lux Row Distillers in person or online at LuxRowDistillers.com.

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass on a table
Timothy James / Unsplash

Lux Row Small Batch Albariño Cask Finish will be available exclusively at Lux Row Distillers in Bardstown in March for the suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 750mL bottle.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Kavalan Whisky is launching Rare Palo Cortado Cask
Kavalan Whisky is set to launch its seventh sherry cask collection whisky
Kavalan

You're missing out on some exceptional expressions if you're a single malt whisky fan and have never tried anything from Taiwan's Kavalan Distillery. While you can't go wrong with any of its flagship whiskies, the brand is set to launch a new, unique expression. It's called Kavalan Solist Palo Cortado, and it's the seventh and last expression in its sherry cask collection.
Kavalan Solist Palo Cortado
Completing the world's most extensive sherry cask portfolio—Kavalan Solist Palo Cortado. Kavalan

The newest release from Kavalan Distillery is Kavalan Solist Palo Cortado. It was matured in Palo Cortado sherry casks from Spain's Sherry Triangle. The seventh addition to its sherry cask collection, this new whisky joins Fino, Oloroso, Amontillado, Manzanilla, Pedro Ximénez, and Moscatel. Bottled between 50-59,9% ABV (depending on the batch), it's non-chill filtered and only contains natural colors and flavors.

Read more
A. Smith Bowman’s Cask Strength Bourbon is back for the fourth time
A. Smith Bowman is set to release the fourth of its Cask Strength Bourbons
A. Smith Bowman

If you're a fan of cask strength bourbons, you're probably already aware of A. Smith Bowman's Cask Strength Bourbon. But did you know the popular Virginia-based distillery is set to announce the fourth iteration of this popular bourbon series?
A. Smith Bowman's Cask Strength Bourbon

This cask-strength bourbon is a blend of some of the best barrels at A. Smith Bowman's disposal. Each barrel is hand-selected by A. Smith Bowman's Distiller David Bock and matured for at least ten years.

Read more
Looking for a unique whiskey-based vacation? Try Bourbon Barrel Retreats
Have you ever wanted to sleep in a giant bourbon barrel? Now you can
Bourbon Barrel Retreats

We might be in the middle of winter, but it's never too soon to start thinking about spring and summer road trips. If you're a whiskey fan, there are countless options. Especially if you're planning a trip to Kentucky to visit the likes of Buffalo Trace, Wild Turkey, and Jim Beam. And while you can stay in a hotel in Louisville or near one of the distilleries, wouldn't you rather snooze in a bourbon barrel after a day spent sampling cask strength, bottled-in-bond, and limited-released bourbons?
Bourbon Barrel Retreats
The inside of a bourbon barrel retreats Bourbon Barrel Retreats

Bourbon Barrel Retreats is precisely as the name suggests. Located on 50 picturesque acres between bourbon centers Bardstown and Lawrenceburg, there's no better way to get the most out of your whiskey-drench vacation. You'll be sleeping in a rental cabin shaped like a giant bourbon barrel.

Read more