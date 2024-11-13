 Skip to main content
LALO Tequila is a launching a new high-proof blanco tequila

LALO Tequila is launching a high-proof tequila perfect for mixing and sipping

Tequila
If you’re not a fan of LALO Tequila already, you will be soon. That’s because the popular tequila brand is set to launch a new limited-edition expression that will add a little oomph to your Margaritas, Palomas, and all of your favorite tequila-based cocktails.

LALO Tequila High Proof

It’s called LALO Tequila High Proof, and it’s precisely what the name suggests. While many tequilas sit at a comfortable 80-proof, LALO Tequila High Proof is big, bold 108-proof. It won’t get lost in the background of cocktails and is complex enough to be a high-proof, rainy-day sipper.

The new expression was created because LALO Tequila co-founder Lalo González wanted a way to showcase tequila in its purest, unadulterated form. For those unaware, that means un-aged blanco tequila. It’s made with simple ingredients, including mature agave, well-water, and champagne yeast. It’s distilled two times and is bottled in its uncut form.

According to the brand, it’s known for its nose of roasted agave, fresh frass, and the clay ovens themselves. The palate is a mix of tropical fruits, vanilla, cinnamon, and cracked black pepper.

“This release is particularly special to me and embodies my heritage and soul of the tequila-making that’s been a part of my family for generations,” Eduardo ‘Lalo’ Gonzalez, Co-Founder of LALO, said in a press release. “High Proof is not just a new product; it is a personal and artistic expression inspired by my childhood memories of working alongside my father and grandfather in the agave fields of Mexico. It’s like a journey that takes you to the peak of what tequila should be, and I am proud to share this innovation with tequila lovers across the country.”

Where can I buy it?

Tequila glass

This high-proof tequila was just launched nationwide. You can find it wherever you buy tequila for a suggested retail price of $74.99. It’s also available for purchase on LALO Tequila’s online store.

Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
