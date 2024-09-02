Fast, bubbly, and fancy, these are ideal recipes for last minute celebration drinks

Hosting a holiday event can be a lot of fun and a great way to show your appreciation to your friends and family, but it can also be a stressful pain. If you’re hosting for Labor Day but you haven’t gotten around to planning drinks, or if you’re just spending a casual afternoon with some friends and are looking for a way to make it special, then now is the time for Prosecco cocktails.

Prosecco is a great cocktail ingredient because it’s inexpensive and easy to find practically anywhere, and you don’t need anything fancy or high end if you’re mixing it into a cocktail. But it also adds a touch of glamor and fun to any event, with its great bubbly texture. It’s also dead easy to quickly mix into delicious drinks for a group.

You can add practically anything to a glass of Prosecco, but here are a few of my favorites. These can all be poured straight into champagne flutes, no shaking required. Just make sure your Prosecco is chilled in the fridge first.

Quick Prosecco cocktails

Sunset Mimosa

10 ml Campari

50 ml orange juice

50 ml Prosecco

If you pour this carefully it will have a beautiful ombre color effect, with balanced bitter and sweet flavors.

The Hugo

10 ml St. Germain

Splash of soda water

Top with Prosecco

Dash of lavender bitters if you have it

For floral lovers, you can elevate this by adding a stalk of fresh lavender as a garnish.

Sour Cherry

10 ml ginja or maraschino liqueur

Top with Prosecco

Dash of black pepper tincture if you have it

Throw a couple of cherries into the glass as a fruity garnish.

Kir Royale

10 ml crème de cassis

Top with Prosecco

Add raspberries and/or mint leaves as a garnish.