Best Labor Day grill deals: Save on Traeger, Blackstone, and more

Jen Allen
By

Labor Day sales are underway right now and if you’re looking to upgrade your outdoor equipment, you’re in luck. There are some fantastic Labor Day grill deals going on right now so you can save big on everything you need. Whether you’re looking for a super cheap camping grill or an all-singing, all-dancing gas grill packed with functionality, there’s something here for you. Take a look below at what we’ve picked out for you.

Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill — $25, was $40

The Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill outside.
Cuisinart

Anyone seeking the best charcoal grills will love how cheap the Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill is. It has a 196 square-inch chrome plated grate so there’s plenty of room for all your food. A dual venting system gives you good charcoal management and temperature control. It also has three secure lid locks for easy and safe transport while there’s a durable enamel-coated firebox and a mess-free ash catcher too that will all keep you safe.

Royal Gourmet Barrel Charcoal Grill — $100, was $160

The Royal Gourmet Barrel Charcoal Grill outside near grass.
Royal Gourmet

With 443 square inches of space, the Royal Gourmet Barrel Charcoal Grill has some convenient porcelain-enameled steel wire cooking grates along with 184 square inches of chrome-plated steel wire warming rack room. It also has heat control via the side air vent that completely cuts off the oxygen flow, while there’s a 2-level height-adjustable fire pan for more controlled cooking. It can hold up to six pounds of coal to keep things cooking nicely. Alongside all that, there’s a lid-mounted thermometer gauge that helps check for heat fluctuations.

Realcook Vertical 17-inch Steel Charcoal Smoker — $100, was $150

The Realcook Vertical 17-inch Steel Charcoal Smoker on a white background.
Realcook

For smoking meat, the Realcook Vertical 17-inch Steel Charcoal Smoker is a good option. It has two cooking grids which provide a total of 453 square inches of cooking space. A crossbar and four hangers inside the lid mean you can smoke different sizes and shapes of meat. A built-in thermometer with a detailed temperature scale and adjustable air supply on the lid gives you greater temperature control. There’s also a porcelain-enamelled water pan and charcoal pan, while the heat-resistant bakelite handles make it easy to transport.

Cuisinart Gourmet Portable Gas Grill — $123, was $200

The Cuinsart Gourmet Portable Gas Grill on a porch.
Cuisinart

The Cuisinart Gourmet Portable Gas Grill has 150 square inches of grilling space which makes it large enough to fit eight hamburgers at a time. While some of the best gas grills may offer more space, the Cuisinart Gourmet Portable Gas Grill is ideal for portability as well as practicality. It has a 5,500 BTU burner and requires no assembly. It can also be used as either a freestanding or tabletop grill, while there’s a drip tray for easy cleanup duty.

Royal Gourmet 30-inch Barrel Charcoal Grill — $130, was $190

The Royal Gourmet 30-inch Barrel Charcoal Grill outside.
Royal Gourmet

The Royal Gourmet 30-inch Barrel Charcoal Grill is part grill, part offset smoker. The grill offers a total of 811 square inches of cooking surface including 443 square inches of porcelain-enamelled steel wire cooking grates, 184 square inches of chrome-plated steel wire warming rack, and the 184 square inch offset smoker. With a 2-level height-adjustable charcoal pan, you get better heat control with the pan able to hold up to 4.4 pounds of coal. The offset smoker can hold 1.5 pounds of coal and is perfect for creating tasty and authentic smokey flavors. There’s also a lid-mounted thermometer gauge for monitoring heat changes.

Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28-inch Griddle Cooking Station — $197, was $227

The Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28-inch Griddle Cooking Station outside.,
Blackstone

The Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28-inch Griddle Cooking Station has 524 square inches of cooking space with two independently controlled cooking zones. A combined 34,000 BTUs of heat ensure you can get a lot done. There’s also a single side shelf for providing extra prep space while a lower shelf is perfect for storing items. A rear grease management system keeps things cleaner than you’d expect while there are simple-to-use control knobs.

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker — $330, was $370

The Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker outside.
Ninja

Predictably, Ninja makes one of the best grills and smokers around with the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker. With just a half cup of pellets, you can create a fantastically rich, smoky flavor. Alongside that, the master grill offers all the performance of a full-size propane grill while there’s even an outdoor air fryer for cooking all your side dishes. Weather-resistant yet also apartment-friendly thanks to being electrically powered, the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker can grill up to six steaks at once or 30 hot dogs, all while air frying up to three pounds of wings.

Blackstone 36-inch Gas Griddle Cooking Station — $405, was $450

THe Blackstone 36-inch Gas Griddle Cooking Station in a yard with people around it cooking and enjoying themselves.
Blackstone

The Blackstone 36-inch Gas Griddle Cooking Station is great for restaurant-style cooking with 720 square inches of flat-top grilling space. It also has four independently controlled 15,000 BTU stainless steel burners so you can get things cooked at different levels of heat at the same time. Easy to clean right down to a rear grease management system, the Blackstone 36-inch Gas Griddle Cooking Station is feature-packed.

Traeger Grills Pro Series 22 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker — $499, was $600

The Traeger Grills Pro Series 22 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker outdoors with food cooking inside it.
Traeger

Offering 6-in-1 versatility, you can use the Traeger Grills Pro Series 22 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ. It has precision temperature control with a +/- 15 degree F temperature control and a max temperature of 450F. It’s sturdy too while offering a large capacity of 572 square inches that can accommodate four chickens, five racks of ribs, or 24 burgers.

Pit Boss Ultimate Outdoor Gas 4-burner griddle — $599, was $699

The Pit Boss Ultimate Outdoor Gas 4-burner griddle with plenty of food cooking on it.
Pit Boss

The Pit Boss Ultimate Outdoor Gas 4-burner griddle weighs 89 pounds but is designed to be easily transported to any campsite or tailgating event thanks to its easy-lift-off technology along with folding side shelves and more. It offers 46,000 BTUs and a total cooking area of 647 square inches. Four stainless steel gas burners keep things ticking along nicely while there’s a removable grease tray, folding side shelves, a solid bottom shelf, a paper towel holder, and a trash bag holder. It’s all designed for easy management with some neat touches like the lid doubling as a windscreen.

