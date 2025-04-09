Klatch Coffee introduces new spring-themed blend, Songbird

Klatch Coffee has introduced a new, limited-time-only coffee just in time for spring. The Songbird blend features coffees from four origins—Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia, and Panama—highlighting the natural and washed processing methods. This spring blend was loved by Klatch Coffee customers back in 2024, and the brand is proud to bring it back for 2025. In the face of rising prices and new tariffs, Klatch Coffee has worked hard to get the 2025 edition to market at a price lower than the price in 2024.

Klatch Coffee’s Songbird blend delivers the same elegant flavor notes as last year, featuring notes of honeysuckle, white cherry, and molasses, thanks to a blend of Brazil, Panama, Ethiopia, and Colombian beans.

“In 2024, customers told us they loved Songbird, but it was more expensive compared to some of our other coffees,” says Mike Perry, Klatch Coffee’s Roastmaster. “It’s no secret that the combination of tariffs, weather, and increased demand continue to drive coffee prices higher worldwide, so we are really excited to deliver Songbird this Spring at a lower price than in 2024!”

In addition to the return of the Songbird blend, Klatch Coffee has also launched a second springtime limited-edition coffee called Peru Geisha. Peru Geisha is delivered in special packaging, containing 310 grams of premium coffee (almost double the amount of coffee compared to other typical Geisha packaging) in a distinctive, re-usable drawcord bag. This coffee highlights the delicate, bright, and clean citrus flavors of high-altitude Geisha grown in the hamlet of Gracias a Dios, District of Lonya Grande in the department of Amazonas, Peru.