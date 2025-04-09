 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Klatch Coffee introduces new spring-themed blend, Songbird

A coffee blend from four different origins

By
Klatch Coffee Songbird
Klatch Coffee / Klatch Coffee

Klatch Coffee has introduced a new, limited-time-only coffee just in time for spring. The Songbird blend features coffees from four origins—Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia, and Panama—highlighting the natural and washed processing methods. This spring blend was loved by Klatch Coffee customers back in 2024, and the brand is proud to bring it back for 2025. In the face of rising prices and new tariffs, Klatch Coffee has worked hard to get the 2025 edition to market at a price lower than the price in 2024.

Klatch Coffee’s Songbird blend delivers the same elegant flavor notes as last year, featuring notes of honeysuckle, white cherry, and molasses, thanks to a blend of Brazil, Panama, Ethiopia, and Colombian beans.

Recommended Videos

“In 2024, customers told us they loved Songbird, but it was more expensive compared to some of our other coffees,” says Mike Perry, Klatch Coffee’s Roastmaster. “It’s no secret that the combination of tariffs, weather, and increased demand continue to drive coffee prices higher worldwide, so we are really excited to deliver Songbird this Spring at a lower price than in 2024!”

Related

In addition to the return of the Songbird blend, Klatch Coffee has also launched a second springtime limited-edition coffee called Peru Geisha. Peru Geisha is delivered in special packaging, containing 310 grams of premium coffee (almost double the amount of coffee compared to other typical Geisha packaging) in a distinctive, re-usable drawcord bag. This coffee highlights the delicate, bright, and clean citrus flavors of high-altitude Geisha grown in the hamlet of Gracias a Dios, District of Lonya Grande in the department of Amazonas, Peru.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist who focuses on food, beverage, health, fitness, and travel content. She loves to travel to…
What are macchiatos? The simple beauty of a classic Italian coffee
The most unique cold coffee
Macchiato espresso drinks with foam designs

Before I started drinking coffee, the word "macchiato" had little meaning beyond seeing advertisements for sugary variations like caramel macchiatos at Dunkin'. Once I became a coffee aficionado, I discovered these oversweetened Americanized variations of the macchiato take away from the beauty of the drink in its simplest form. The macchiato originated in Italy in the 1980s, offering an enhanced way for Italians to enjoy espresso with just a touch of milk. Below, we'll explore everything about "what are macchiatos?" and how they differ from other espresso beverages.
What are macchiatos?

As described by Seven Mile Coffee Roasters, the word "macchiato" is one of the most confusing terms in the world of coffee. Depending on where you are, the word could be used to describe a variety of drinks. For me, ordering a macchiato means I want an espresso macchiato.

Read more
FDA recalls thousands of mislabeled decaf ground coffee bags
Check your pantry for these mislabeled decaf bags
coffee beans

Decaf coffee drinkers may want to look through their pantry, as the FDA has now recalled thousands of pounds of ground coffee mislabeled as decaf. Our Family Traverse City Ground Coffee's parent company, Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA, has issued a voluntary coffee recall for over 692 cases of mislabeled decaf coffee that does contain caffeine.

The mislabeled coffee was sold in 15 states: Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. If you've purchased any of this coffee in those states, take note. The specific product affected by the recall is the Our Family Traverse City Cherry Flavored coffee, packaged in 12-ounce bags.

Read more
Coffee bar essentials: Must-have items to recreate cafe-style drinks at home
All the basics and gadgets you need
coffee bar

My coffee corner, or "coffee bar," is by far my favorite area of my kitchen. If you're interested in recreating cafe-style coffee drinks at home, you'll need a few coffee bar essentials to get started. Crafting a coffee bar you love can take time, and if you're anything like me, you may even find yourself redoing your coffee bar every time you get a new coffee gadget.

Either way, you'll want these coffee bar essentials to start making stellar coffee at home. From selecting a coffee maker to finding the right grinder, these must-have items will make crafting any coffee beverage you can think of easy.
Coffee makers and espresso machines

Read more