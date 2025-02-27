 Skip to main content
Jameson Irish Whiskey is launching Jameson Triple Triple

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, Jameson is launching Triple Triple

By
There Aren’t many whiskeys more entrenched in St. Patrick’s Day festivities than Jameson Irish Whiskey. And while you can’t go wrong with a bottle of its classic Jameson Irish Whiskey, this March 17th, why not elevate your holiday by cracking open a bottle of the newly released Jameson Triple Triple?

Jameson Triple Triple

Jameson is already the world’s most popular Irish whiskey. Now, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, it’s adding to its memorable expressions with the release of Jameson Triple Triple. This triple-distilled and triple-cask matured whiskey is available in the U.S. for the first time ever.

Crafted by the distillers and blenders at the Midleton Distillery, Jameson Triple Triple is matured in sweet chestnut casks, ex-bourbon barrels, and sherry casks. The result (according to Jameson) is a memorable, complex whiskey filled with flavors like toffee, cacao, toasted almonds, and a “luxurious” finish.

“Jameson is rooted in bringing people together and there’s no better time to grab your family and friends to enjoy a Jameson together than St. Patrick’s Season,” Johan Radojewski, Vice President of Marketing at Jameson Irish Whiskey said in a press release.

“St. Patrick’s Day is more than just a day to us. It really is a season full of celebrations and moments to be shared together. We thought there was no better time to debut the latest member of our family – Jameson Triple Triple – than during our favorite time of the year.”

Where can I buy it?

Glass of whiskey with ice cubes served on wooden planks
Jag_cz / Shutterstock

Jameson Triple Triple is available at select retailers throughout the U.S., with a suggested retail price of $29.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
