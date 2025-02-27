 Skip to main content
The Shed Distillery launches Drumshanbo Tawny Port Cask Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

By
The Shed Distillery
We seem to say this a lot lately, but there’s another Irish whiskey to get excited about before St. Patrick’s Day next month. That’s because The Shed Distillery is set to launch a new Drumshanbo Irish whiskey aged in Tawny Port barrels.

Drumshanbo Tawny Port Cask Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

The award-winning Shed Distillery is launching Drumshanbo Tawny Port Cask Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey, a special and rare limited-release expression. This Irish whiskey begins with a mash bill featuring malted Irish barley, unmalted Irish barley, and Irish Barra oats. It’s triple distilled and matured for seven years in Tawny Port casks.

According to the brand, the result is a complex, memorable 86-proof whiskey that begins with aromas of almonds, red fruits, and toffee. The palate is a mix of ripe summer cherries, apricots, spices, Tawny Port, and crème brûlée. The finish is lingering and warm and ends with pot spices, nougat, and candied fruits.

“When the ambition is to create world-class Irish Whiskey, there can be no deadline. We, as curators, must be patient as truly extraordinary whiskeys evolve at their own pace,” PJ Rigney, Founder of The Shed Distillery said in a press release.

Where can I buy it?

Drumshanbo Tawny Port Cask Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey is a rare and limited-release expression. This means it’s released in limited quantities and won’t be available forever. If you want to add a bottle to your St. Patrick’s Day celebration, you can purchase one at select retailers nationwide for the suggested retail price of $79.99 for a 700ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
