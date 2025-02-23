 Skip to main content
Jameson Irish Whiskey is partnering with LA Galaxy

Adding to its partnership with MLS, Jameson is collaborating with LA Galaxy

Jameson
If you’re a fan of Irish whiskey and soccer, you’ll likely be excited to learn that while Jameson Irish Whiskey has a multi-year deal with Major League Soccer, the iconic brand didn’t stop there. It recently announced a local partnership with LA Galaxy, making it the Official Irish Whiskey Sponsor of the reigning 2024 MLS Cup champion team.

Jameson and LA Galaxy

Soccer
Brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, this new partnership will unite die-hard soccer fans with one of the most popular Irish whiskeys of all time. What better way to celebrate a hard-earned victory against one of LA Galaxy’s rivals than with a glass (or two) of Jameson Irish Whiskey? And you don’t have to imbibe this whiskey only during the St. Patrick’s Day season. You can drink it during the whole MLS season (and all year long).

“Soccer is more than just a game—it’s a culture, a passion, and a way for fans to come together and celebrate the moments that matter,” Johan Radojewski, vice president of marketing for Pernod Ricard North America, said in a press release.

“Jameson has always been about creating connections and partnering with the LA Galaxy, which allows us to be right where our fans already are—celebrating the sport they love. We’re excited to raise a glass with the LA Galaxy community and be part of the incredible energy that soccer brings to Los Angeles.”

What can fans expect?

Jameson
One part of the collaboration consists of a new Jameson Irish Whiskey-branded bar where LA Galaxy fans can grab a glass of whiskey or a cocktail.  It officially opened during the team’s home opener this past Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park (DHSP). Jameson Irish Whiskey branding will also be featured in the stadium during matches, on LA Galaxy’s digital channels, and at fan fests.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
