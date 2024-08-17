 Skip to main content
Think the Aperol Spritz is too bitter? Try the Hugo Spritz instead

Try this sweeter, herbal take on the classic Aperol Spritz

Hugo Spritz
Lazartivan / iStock

In the pantheon of effervescent, refreshing summer cocktails, it’s difficult to beat the overall appeal of a classic Aperol Spritz. First invented in Venice, Italy in 1920, this apéritif (before-dinner drink) is simply made with Aperol (a bittersweet Italian liqueur), Prosecco (an Italian sparkling wine similar to Champagne), and soda water. It’s crisp, thirst-quenching, bittersweet, and it helps prepare your palate for the meal ahead.

We understand why you would spend all summer (and the rest of the year) sipping on nothing but Aperol Spritzes and nothing else. But if you limit yourself to this apéritif cocktail, you’re really missing out. If you were to branch out and want to imbibe something with a similar (but less bitter) flavor profile, we suggest a Hugo Spritz instead.

What is a Hugo Spritz?

Hugo Spritz
Lazartivan / iStock

Also known as the St-Germain Spritz, the Hugo Spritz is a regional take on the classic Spritz. In Northern Italy, specifically in South Tyrol in the Dolomites, this drink is made with St-German (or locally made elderflower liqueur) instead of the usual Aperol. While most of the other ingredients remain the same, the drink also contains muddled mint (similar to a classic mojito).

While the traditional Aperol Spritz can be traced to 1920, the Hugo Spritz is a contemporary cocktail. It was created in 2005 by a bartender named Roland Gruber in the town of Naturno. The city lies near the border of Italy and Austria. In the decades since, its popularity has spread between the two neighboring countries.

If you’re a fan of the Aperol Spritz, you understand that its main flavor gives the drink a bittersweet, citrus flavor. The use of St-Germain gives it a completely different complexity. The result is a sweeter, floral, more herbal version of the drink, which also enables the crisp, fruity flavors of the sparkling wine to shine. It remains refreshing, effervescent, and totally flavorful.

What you need to make a Hugo Spritz

  • 4 ounces of Prosecco
  • 1 ounce of soda water
  • .1/2 ounce of St-Germain Liqueur
  • 1-2 mint sprigs

The Hugo Spritz recipe steps

1. In a wine glass, add the St-Germain and mint springs.
2. Lightly muddled (don’t mash) to combine the flavors.
3. Add ice, Prosecco, and soda water to the wine glass.
4. Gently stir to combine all of the ingredients.
5. Garnish with a lemon wheel. Enjoy.

Bottom line

Mint leaves
Abby Boggier / Unsplash

While we still have a few weeks of summer, it would behoove you to give this fresh, seasonal take on the classic Aperol Spritz a try. It’s a sweeter, more herbal take on the refreshing, thirst-quenching cocktail. Try this drink in the early afternoon as a refreshing break from the day, or imbibe it right before dinner to prepare your palate for the savory meal ahead. It’s a welcome break from the bittersweet flavor of the traditional Aperol Spritz.

