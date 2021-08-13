  1. Food & Drink

How To Pair Whiskey With Cigars, an Age-Old Marriage

By
A stylish man drinking whiskey and smoking a cigar.

Even those who don’t puff can respect the tight-knit match of whiskey and cigars. It’s smoke on smoke, really, with one side complementing the other and vice versa. Yet, because there are so many flavors and styles on either side of this particular wedding aisle, it pays to have a little wisdom. That way, you’ll nail the pairing and see just how the two forces combine to create something rather extraordinary.

We know it’s not all about looks. But rest assured, you’re going to appear and feel like a badass when engaging in this age-old marriage. With a snifter in one hand and a stogie in the other, you can conquer the globe (or at least feel like you can).

Related Reading

Match by Makeup

A major rule most cigar buffs adhere to involves the makeup of both the cigar and the whiskey. Think of it in terms of weight — is it a heavy, peaty Scotch you’re working with or a relatively light and floral summertime Scotch? Are we dealing with something medium-bodied and spicy like a rye bourbon?

For example, a classic medium-bodied cigar like a Romeo y Julieta 1875 does wonders alongside a pour of lighter to medium Scotch, such as The Balvenie 14-Year Caribbean Cask. In fact, most whiskies given the rum treatment — a trending maneuver right now that sees distillers age or finish their work in barrels once used for rum — do particularly well with cigars. It’s a Caribbean love affair that’s a blast to explore.

Read up on your cigar of choice online or chat with your local shop owner. Following the guidance above, if you’re after a bold beast such as an Asylum Straight Jacket from Nicaragua, you will need whiskey with the muscle to stand up to it. We’re talking peaty Scotches or higher-proof bourbons. Maker’s 46 is a great selection in a scenario such as this.

Look for Both Offsetting and Sibling Flavors

This part can be a bit trickier, but not if you keep in mind some basic principles, many derived from the culinary arts. Fortunately, the flavor profiles of cigars tend to be similar. You’ll encounter a lot of things like vanilla, toffee, dried fruit, candied citrus, chocolate, roasted nuts, spices, etc.

Start by simply matching puzzle pieces. If a whiskey touts sweet and spicy notes like the vanilla and cinnamon you tend to get from Four Roses Small Batch bourbon, go with a cigar that offers a similar profile (something made from Corojo tobacco, perhaps, known for having a signature sweetness). It does not have to be a mirror image, but you’ll enjoy the syncing of certain sibling flavors. At the same time, you’ll likely see how some individual qualities in the cigar might bring out subtler notes in the whiskey — notes you might otherwise not get if you were just drinking it straight or mixing it in an Old Fashioned.

Look for offsetting opportunities, too. It’s a great way to temper some of the more pronounced notes either side can offer. In other words, if your whiskey is spicy, look for a cigar that can deliver some sweetness. If you’re getting a lot of earthiness and herbaceous qualities from you cigar, lift it up with some brightness and floral notes from a lighter whiskey, perhaps one not aged as long. Love those dark chocolate notes your cigar is throwing your way? Go with a nutty whiskey as the two flavors adore each other. In short, think less about styles and more about specific flavors and which ones you know work together. You’ve been eating and drinking long enough to know as much.

Trust your own palate, as no two are exactly alike, but you can at least get basic tasting notes from the cigar manufacturers and whiskey producers. Use these generalizations to weave together ideal pairings.

When in Doubt, Go Bourbon

If you don’t want to spend your time playing with the many permutations out there, just pick a sturdy bourbon. The American whiskey style tends to be a middle-of-the-road option. And we don’t mean that in a bland way. Instead, the style tends to offer a nice balance of fruit and oak, sweet and earthy, clean and rustic. A good bourbon will rarely overwhelm even the lightest of cigars. At the same time, it will rarely let you down if paired with a robust cigar.

Expand Your Options

Whisky is the go-to when it comes to cigar pairings but there’s no need to stop there. Spirits like rum, Cognac, and even some sherries can play off of a stogie nicely. We even like some stronger and fortified wines while having a puff. Try something bold like Tannat or Merlot, or a smooth and rich option like Porto. The higher ABV, the better, as generally, you’re going for heft over brightness and acidity here. What’s needed is a heady wine that can handle the big earth, baking spice, and tobacco notes cigars tend to offer. Even the heaviest of beers can go great things to cigars. Look for something like a high-octane barrel-aged stout or smoked porter next time you don your smoker’s jacket.

Editors' Recommendations

The 8 Best Grill Thermometers for Perfect Meat and More

How to Train For Your First Century Bike Ride

sole cyclist on open road

Puerto Rican Rapper Yartzi Is Bridging the Hip-Hop and Reggaeton Divide

Yartzi performs at the Alamo Shock Studio in Madrid, Spain on November 27, 2019.

The 10 Breathtaking National Forests in America Worth Visiting

best national forests in america featured image

19 Classic Books Everyone Should Read (or Reread) in 2021

books every man should read

The Best Cheap North Face Jacket Deals for 2021

Best Back-to-School Clothing Sales and Deals for 2021

memorial day sales featured image getty

This Limited Edition Single Serve Keurig Is Super Cheap at Best Buy

Keurig Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker 2 on a white background.

This Deluxe Margarita Machine Has a Deal You Can’t Miss This Summer

Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker placed on a table outside with someone pouring a drink into it.

The 24 Absolute Best Watches for Men in 2021

Check Out This Great NordicTrack Treadmill Deal on Amazon

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 Si treadmill on white background.

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells and Adjustable Kettlebells Are Both On Sale

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells in use for bicep curls

The 25 Best Netflix Documentaries to Stream Right Now

best documentaries on netflix right now the last dance