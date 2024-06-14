You can have Turkish coffee any time, let us show you how

Turkish coffee is a concentrated, rich, and somewhat bitter drink made of unfiltered coffee. It’s also one of the oldest methods of preparing coffee, dating back to 1555. Unlike a traditional cup of joe, Turkish coffee is made with super-fine grounds brewed in water versus drip style, where water is poured over coffee beans and filtered. Because of this variation, Turkish coffee is incredibly concentrated and perfect if you like your coffee or espresso strong. (Like we do.)

We went to Ciragan Palace Kempinski, a luxury hotel in Turkey that occupies a former Ottoman palace, to learn how to brew traditional Turkish coffee. Burak, the hotel’s Gazebo Lounge barista, told us while coffee was discovered during the 11th century in Ethiopia, its brewing history dates back to 1555.

Recommended Videos

“The magical bean was introduced in Istanbul by the Ottoman Governor of Yemen during the reign of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent,” he said. “As opposed to boiling the leaves of the beans via the Ethiopian method, coffee beans were roasted over a fire, ground, and cooked with water on charcoal fire ashes. This new coffee drink inspired the addition of Chief Coffee Makers, or kahvecibaşı, to the Sultan’s court of functionaries and the trendy beverage was soon available all through the city.”

From Istanbul, coffee then spread to Italy, through Venetian traders, and then to the rest of Europe. In 2013, Turkish coffee was inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List. “The drink is often seen as a symbol of hospitality and typically always served during important social gatherings,” Burak said.

All you need to re-create traditional Turkish coffee is a spoon, Turkish coffee cups, and a cezve — a wide-bottomed cup typically made of copper. Burak shares his trusted recipe below:

How to make Turkish coffee

Turkish coffee is a little more involved to make than just a normal cup of coffee, but once you taste Turkish coffee, you’ll know that the extra effort was well worth it.

Ingredients:

Cold, filtered water

Ground Turkish coffee

Sugar (optional) — to be added while cooking

Method:

Use a coffee cup to measure drinking water and put it in the cezve. Add one teaspoon of coffee per cup (6 g) and sugar if needed. Heat slowly, stirring well, until the coffee starts to foam. Gently pour a little of the foam into each cup. Bring the coffee to another boil and gently fill each cup.

Serve and pair Turkish coffee like you’re in Istanbul

How to serve Turkish coffee

Serve hot with the natural foam that develops from boiling on top. Turkish coffee is always served with a glass of water to prepare the palate to fully appreciate the richness of the coffee.

Pairings

Turkish coffee is usually served with a piece of Turkish delight, a tradition developed during the Ottoman era. At Ciragan Palace Kempinski, there is a private Baklava room with more than 15 delicacies that pair perfectly with a cup of Turkish coffee.

Fortune telling

Tasseography, or Turkish Coffee fortune telling, is also a popular practice associated with the drink. “After finishing the coffee, there is a thick layer of grounds at the bottom and the shapes left by the coffee grounds represent the past and future of the drinker,” Burka said. “When one is finished drinking, close the cup with the saucer, swirl it, make a wish, and turn it over. Once the cup has cooled, the shapes it leaves on the side of the cup can be read, usually at a Falcı (fortune teller).”

Baklava: The recipe for a perfect pairing

Not all of us can have access to a private baklava room like the one at Ciragan Palace Kempinski, but don’t fret — you can still have the perfect pairing for your Turkish coffee at home with this simple baklava recipe. One word of warning: If any of your guests have a nut allergy, you may want to make something else to pair with your coffee.

(Recipe from Simple Recipes)

Ingredients:

For the baklava:

1 pound chopped nuts, almonds, walnuts, or pistachios is preferred (you can also use a combination of these nuts)

1 pound thawed phyllo dough

1 cup of melted butter

1/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/3 teaspoon ground cloves

For the syrup:

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup honey

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 cinnamon stick

ground pistachios for garnish (optional)

Method:

Be sure the phyllo dough is completely thawed according to the manufacturer’s directions, you may have to wait overnight. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly grease a 9-by-13-inch pan. In a food processor, pulse the nuts until they are finely chopped. Melt the butter in the microwave. Roll out the phyllo dough sheets and cut them in half so they fit in the pan. Put a sheet of phyllo dough in the pan and brush it with melted butter. Repeat seven times, so you have eight layers, with each painted with butter. Spoon a thin layer of the nut mixture on the dough and cover with two more sheets, brushing each one with butter. Repeat with the nut mixture and two sheets of phyllo dough until all the nut mixture is used. As you did with the bottom layer, make the top layer with eight sheets of dough, buttering each one as it is placed. Score the baklava into 24 equal squares with a sharp knife. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes until the top is lightly golden brown and the edges look slightly crisp. While that is baking, make the syrup by combining the cinnamon stick, sugar, lemon juice, honey, and water in a saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce to medium-low heat, and let simmer for 7 minutes until slightly thickened. Remove the cinnamon stick and allow the syrup to cool. Spoon the cooled syrup over the hot baklava and let it cool uncovered for at least 4 hours. Garnish with the crushed pistachios (if using) and serve.

Editors' Recommendations