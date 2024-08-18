 Skip to main content
How to make your own sauerkraut, the perfect barbecue addition

It's funky in all the right ways

Sauerkraut in a bowl
Fermented foods are hot right now. Of course, they are. They’re tangy and sour and crunchy and funky and make every dish better. I mean, kimchi and scrambled eggs? Sauerkraut grilled cheese? Come on. There’s something absolutely magical that happens in the fermentation process that makes foods not only outrageously tasty but also insanely healthy.

And while there are many great grocery store selections of these foods, it really is so much better (and cheaper!) to make them yourself. Sauerkraut, for example, only requires two ingredients — cabbage and salt. In a world of shameless grocery store prices and a constant need to improve our health, why wouldn’t we make our own sauerkraut? We promise it’s a whole lot easier than you think it is.

What is sauerkraut?

Sauerkraut on a spoon
Despite its rather German reputation and name, sauerkraut actually has 2,000-year-old ties back to China. As with most wonderful dishes, the origin can be disputed for days, but whichever location you associate with sauerkraut, these days, it’s much more commonly associated with European dishes than Asian.

If you’re unfamiliar with this tasty topping, think of it as the European equivalent of kimchi. There are differences, for sure, but the concept is the same — cabbage that has been fermented and pickled into briney, tangy, delicious submission. Kimchi traditionally has other ingredients and flavors added and is cut into larger pieces, while sauerkraut remains simple, highlighting the beauty of the cabbage alone. Simply, sauerkraut is fermented cabbage that has a pleasantly tangy, salty flavor.

Why you should make your own sauerkraut

sauerkraut
Unlike a lot of store-bought sauces and condiments that contain a thousand ingredients and steps, sauerkraut typically just contains two ingredients — cabbage and salt (as already mentioned), with very simple, optional flavoring agents, such as caraway seed or bay leaves. It really couldn’t be easier (or cheaper) to make. Not to mention all of the incredible health benefits that can be yours for just a few dollars at Safeway.

Of course, you could spend hundreds of dollars on fancy probiotic medications at the health food store, or you could simply make your own sauerkraut for a few bucks and toss some into a delicious sandwich instead. It’s your call.

Health benefits of sauerkraut

Sauerkraut in a bowl with a spoon
As we’ve already mentioned, sauerkraut is not only deliciously briney and wonderfully crunchy but incredibly healthy as well. Many studies have found that fermented foods such as sauerkraut are an absolute wonder for the body. Sauerkraut, in particular, contains nutrients like fiber, vitamins A, B, C, and K, a wide range of minerals, and a large variety of probiotics. Studies have shown that sauerkraut is beneficial for heart and bone health, anxiety, chronic inflammation, and immune health and that it can even lower the risk of certain cancers.

Sauerkraut recipe

Sauerkraut in a jar
If you love sauerkraut, it’s hard to find a dish on which it isn’t absolutely delicious. We like to put it on everything from salmon and steak to pizza and even cocktails. Yep, cocktails. If you like a classic down-and-dirty martini, try a little bit of sauerkraut brine instead of green olive juice and thank us later.

Ingredients

  • 1 medium white cabbage, outer leaves removed
  • 1 tablespoon sea salt
  • 2-3 bay leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds

Method

  1. Using a large chef’s knife, slice the cabbage into very thin ribbons and transfer it to a large mixing bowl, covering it with salt.
  2. With clean hands, firmly massage the salt into the cabbage, kneading and working it aggressively for 5-10 minutes. The cabbage should release a lot of liquid, which is exactly what you want.
  3. Add the bay leaves and caraway seeds to the cabbage and toss to combine.
  4. Press the cabbage mixture firmly into a large Mason jar, packing the cabbage down and allowing the liquid to rise to the top. The cabbage should be completely submerged.
  5. Cover the jar with clear plastic wrap and secure it with a rubber band.
  6. Set the jar in a cool place (65 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit) to ferment for 3-10 days, depending on your desired level of fermentation.
  7. Every two days, press the cabbage further down into the liquid. It should always remain fully submerged.
  8. When your cabbage has reached the fermentation level you want, screw the cap onto the jar and store it in the refrigerator.

Sauerkraut tips and tricks

Sauerkraut pizzas
Here are a few additional tips and tricks for making the absolute best sauerkraut.

  • Before making your sauerkraut, be sure to properly and completely sterilize your Mason jar by running it under boiling water and air drying it. This is an important step to avoid any bacterial growth.
  • When slicing your cabbage into ribbons, cut them as thin as possible. The thinner the strips, the quicker and more easily they will ferment.
  • Some people insist on fermenting cabbage without salt, but this is never a good idea. Salt is very important in the fermentation process and acts as a preservative. We find sea salt to be the best choice, but Kosher salt will also work nicely.
  • It’s very important that the cabbage always remains submerged in the liquid to avoid possible mold growth. If your liquid runs low, you can always pour a little additional salt water over the top to make sure the cabbage is totally covered.

