 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Persimmon pudding: Your new favorite fall dessert is super easy to make

Persimmon pudding recipe: Warm your body and soul with this old-fashioned treat

Lindsay Parrill
By

Persimmon pudding is one of those old-fashioned recipes found in the cookbooks our grandmothers used to pour over with a near-religious conviction. The pages in those cookbooks were worn and tattered, splattered with sauces and smears from decades of dishes made with love. One bite of this classic dessert, and you’ll instantly be transported to simpler times. This dish just tastes like a down-home hug and it’s one you’re going to want in your repertoire.

While persimmon pudding eats like an English dessert with its sticky toffee pudding-like texture, its origins are strictly American. Delicately moist, fruity persimmons give this dessert its uniquely sweet flavor, accented with the warm spice of cinnamon.

Persimmon pudding recipe

Rainbow Delicious

(From Rainbow Delicious)

Most persimmon puddings, and many other dessert recipes, call for baking in a water bath. This method of baking helps a dish to cook gently, in a warm, moist environment with even heat distribution. The added moisture in the oven air also prevents the top of the pudding from cracking, and helps form a smooth, even texture to the dessert.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup flour
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 cup persimmon pulp from 2-3 ripe Hachiya persimmons
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 tablespoon butter, melted
  • 1 egg white, whipped, but not fully stiff

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350F.
  2. Grease a small casserole dish. Use a dish that will fit inside a larger 9 X 13 casserole dish, so that you can make a water bath.
  3. In a large bowl, sift together flour, sugar, salt, baking soda, and cinnamon.
  4. To the flour mixture, add the persimmon pulp, milk, vanilla, and butter, mixing until just combined.
  5. Fold in the whipped egg white.
  6. Pour batter into the prepared dish, and place the dish into a larger, 9 X 13 casserole dish. Add about 1 inch of water to the 9 x 13 dish, creating a water bath for the pudding dish.
  7. Bake for one hour.
  8. Allow to cool slightly before serving. Garnish with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, if desired.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
How to make some very tasty, very autumnal tacos, according to a pro chef
Fall tempura tacos from Damian in Los Angeles.
This chart shows dairy milk has a massive impact on the environment
three spotted cows standing in a grassy field
5 Thanksgiving turkey alternatives if poultry isn’t your thing
thanksgiving turkey alternatives fancy dinner table setting
Maple syrup is the tasty ingredient your fall cocktails have been missing
A jar of fresh maple syrup.
Wondering how to get rid of bloating? The best foods to beat belly bloat
Man with bloated tummy.
How to get rid of ants in the kitchen: Tips and tricks you need to know
how to get rid of ants in the kitchen version 1651695322 on counter
Add some flavor this season with these unique recipes for roasted pumpkin seeds
pumpkins and pumpkin seeds.
These are the best bars in the U.S. — do you agree?
Dead Rabbit In New York.
How to stop sugar cravings from derailing your diet (and your health)
apple cider donuts with sugar.
Columbus-style pizza: You’ve had it, but you’ve probably never heard of it
Customers enjoy Columbus-style pizza.
The best canned cocktails of 2022 that deliver that mixology magic
A trio of Golden Rule canned cocktails.
Plant-based protein: How to figure out how much vegetarians really need
Vegan food on display.
These American wineries are haunted and downright terrifying
Haunted Winery