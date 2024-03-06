 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The definitive guide on how to eat crab, according to an expert

How to eat crab, according to a seasoned pro

Mark Stock
By
Snow crab legs served with melted butter, garlic cloves, lemon slices, grilled corn in cobs and fresh parsley on wooden cutting boards, horizontal view from above, close-up
myviewpoint / Adobe Stock

Crab is always in season. Well, perhaps not in some geographical regions, but most coastal states harvest certain species for large portions of the year. And, thanks to the wonder of refrigerated transport, even the inlanders can enjoy some tasty crab (pair your shellfish with wine, by the way).

On the West Coast, people look forward to Dungeness crab season, reveling in the buttery goodness of this fleshy species. Out east, blue crab and rock crab—among other species—end up on the dinner plate. What unites them all, outside of the obvious deliciousness and pair of pincers? Generally speaking, how you eat them is pretty much the same across the board, and you’re probably not nailing the process.

Recommended Videos

We sought expert advice from the legendary restaurant Fog Harbor in San Francisco. COO Bob Partrite has two decades of experience there, working with shellfish from the iconic Pier 39 eatery.

Related

Cooking crab legs

Tools

Doing a job right requires the right tools. That’s no different from eating crab, and fortunately, there are many ways to get the job done. “You can use any kind of cracker to open up your crab: a crab cracker, lobster cracker, or even walnut cracker will work,” Partrite says. “Some people like to put their crab on the counter and hit it with a small mallet instead, and that will work, too. No matter the approach you use, be sure to only crack it a little bit to start out with–just until you hear it start to snap–so you don’t destroy the shell.”

Go with a fancy mallet or keep it simple–and decidedly therapeutic–with a blunt basher of some kind. Picks are nice to get all the pesky meat out, but a smaller fork or even a toothpick will do in a bind. “I like to use an oyster fork or shellfish fork to pull the meat out and eat my crab,” Partrite says. “However, some people like to pull the meat out with their teeth. They’ll put the entire shell in their mouth and suck the meat out, and that works perfectly fine too. We have a lot of guests in our restaurant who like to eat crab that way.”

Close-up of crab legs

Squeeze and pop

These are the words you should remember when cleaning out a crab. Apply pressure to the body of the crustacean from top to bottom to loosen the meat before removing it. When dealing with the claw, pop it open at the seam to get out the most meat. “The claw is the meatiest part of the crab, it’s where you’ll get the biggest, plumpest pieces that are perfect for eating straight away,” Partrite adds. “The meat from the body will be shredded instead of the big chunks that come out of the claw and legs. The shredded body meat is great for adding to various crab dishes, like crab cakes or salads. But it’s also just as delicious to eat straight away with a traditional sauce like clarified butter, cocktail sauce, mayonnaise, or some fresh lemon.”

Dungeness crab at market.

Keep the shells

Use the shells to make seafood stock, a great addition to pasta or a base for soups. Simply hold on to them, throw them in a pot with some fresh herbs, and wait it out. The results are worth it and can amplify anything from pasta dishes to soups. When you do make it, throw in the essentials—things like onion, garlic, celery, white wine, carrots, salt, and any of your other favorite herbs.

King crab legs

Eat it fresh with choice condiments

Even when refrigerated, crab meats go bad quickly (3-5 days) and can also stink up the fridge if you don’t store them properly. Your best bet is to eat it fresh, with the right condiments. If you do store, consider an airtight container or even freezing the stuff. While enjoying, get your condiment game in order. Cocktail sauce is great, but also consider making some of your own tartar, cajun butter, or even store-bought buttermilk remoulade. A little can go a long way, as you don’t want to overwhelm the crab flavor. The key here is to accent that buttery, salt-kissed goodness, not overpower it.

Get eating. We have features on how to reheat crab legs and how to cook and clean Dungeness crab. If you’re still hungry, check out our piece on how to cook soft shell crab at home.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Our 5 favorite scotch drinks, ranked
The best scotch drinks, ranked
Whiskey cocktail

Scotch whisky suffers from a lot of assumptions. If you aren’t an avid Scotch drinker, you might assume that all Scotch whisky is overly expensive and thus not used for mixing into cocktails. You might also assume that the only way to enjoy Scotch whisky is to sip it slowly out of a Glencairn glass.

While myriad expensive single malt Scotch whisky expressions will cost you more than your car payment (and beyond), and there are countless single malts and blended Scotch whiskies that deserve to be sipped neat, there are also a lot of scotch whiskies well-suited for mixing. There are also a handful of great, flavorful cocktails that were created to highlight these complex Scotch whiskies.

Read more
Flying with alcohol: How to pack beer and wine in your luggage
Can you fly with alcohol? Learn how with this packing guide
Packing a suitcase.

If you're a craft beer aficionado or ardent wine lover, chances are that, at some point, you'll find yourself in a predicament when packing for a flight. You've gone a little overboard at the breweries and wineries and couldn't resist splurging on several of those delicious bottles. Don't worry; we've all been there. From a souvenir perspective, locally produced beer and wine make for refreshing mementos from any journey, as well as great gifts to bring back from your travels. Here's the big question though. Can you bring alcohol on a plane?

The short answer is yes. Like with anything else in life, there are rules and it's important to know them before you head to the airport including how much and what you can bring. It's also essential to know how to pack the alcohol for the flight. There’s nothing worse than a bottle of red wine breaking in your suitcase and staining everything or a broken beer bottle making your luggage smell like yeast right before a long-haul flight. With a few smart packing decisions, your beer or wine will be safely waiting for you at the baggage carousel, wherever your final destination may be.

Read more
All energy, no jitters: The best CBD coffee brands
What you need to know about CBD coffee
Coffee pouring over the sides

CBD-infused drinks are one of the fastest-growing products in the cannabis sector, with coffee shops from Brooklyn to Portland rushing to get more and more infused lattes, mochas, and chai blends onto the chalkboards perched outside their doors. CBD coffee is also making huge inroads into the brew-at-home marketplace, with myriad companies offering the stuff in pods, as ground coffee, and even as as whole beans.

Most people start to experience the effects of coffee in about 10 minutes, and within 45 minutes of consuming your cuppa, your body will have processed 99% of the caffeine. And with an average of 150 milligrams of caffeine, such as with a good, strong cup of black coffee, you will continue to have caffeine influencing your system for about five hours.

Read more