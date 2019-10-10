A perfectly cooked steak is a thing of pure happiness, up there with a room full of puppies, winning the lottery, and a glass of fine Scotch whisky. The smell of cooked meat, the feeling of tearing the meat apart with your teeth when you first dig in, the sense of calm that comes in your post-meal coma. It’s all of this stuff that has kept red-blooded Americans going for ages.

By far, our favorite way to cook steak is on the grill, but sometimes that just isn’t a possibility. Maybe you’ve run out of charcoal or gas (or pellets) and the store isn’t open or maybe it’s four degrees below zero outside and not even steak can inspire the fortitude in you to brave that out. Sometimes, you just have to move your steak operations inside.

The good thing is, it is possible to cook a steak in the oven — and for the steak to be delicious. To be more specific, it is possible to finish your steak in the oven. You do not want to cook your steak entirely in the oven, as it’ll turn out a sub-par cut of meat that your partner will quietly slip to the dog while you’re not looking. She’ll say it was delicious, but she would be lying to your face. We can promise you that. But, as long as you have a good cast iron skillet, a nice cut of meat, and maybe even a little butter, you’ll be more than okay when it comes to cooking steak in the oven.

To show you just how easy it is, we’ve prepared a ribeye steak recipe that we really think you’re going to enjoy. Below the steak recipe, we’ve also included recipes for rosemary potatoes and a chimichurri sauce, which will liven up any cut of meat you put it on top of.

How to Cook Steak in the Oven

Ingredients:

1 ribeye steak (16 oz)

1 tsp vegetable oil

2 tbsp butter

3 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

1. Take a cast-iron skillet, place it in the oven, and preheat to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. (You want the pan to be the temperature of the oven for an even cooking time and temperature.)

2. Brush both sides of the steak with oil and season with salt and pepper.

3. Once the oven has heated, remove the skillet and place it on the stovetop over medium heat.

4. Sear one side of the steak for two minutes. Flip the steak, top with garlic, and place in the oven for around six minutes. (This is where the oven comes in.)

5. Put steak back on stovetop over low heat. Flip the steak again and top with butter.

Rare: 125 degrees Fahrenheit

Medium-rare: 135 degrees Fahrenheit

Medium: 145 degrees Fahrenheit

Medium-well: 150 degrees Fahrenheit

Well-done: 160 degrees Fahrenheit

6. Tilt the pan so you can scoop up the butter and garlic and continually coat for one to three minutes, depending on your desired doneness. Use a meat thermometer to confirm doneness: rare (125 degrees Fahrenheit), medium-rare (135 degrees Fahrenheit), medium (145 degrees Fahrenheit), medium-well (150 degrees Fahrenheit), and well-done (160 degrees Fahrenheit). Remember, too, that the temperature will rise slightly during the next step, resting. Just because you’ve taken it out of the oven does not mean that the steak will stop cooking at that very second.

7. Let rest for five minutes, then top with browned butter before serving.

How to Make Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

Ingredients:

2 lb red potatoes, quartered

2 tbsp vegetable oil

.5 tsp dried rosemary

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

2. Place quartered potatoes in a roasting pan and toss with oil and rosemary. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

3. Cook for twenty minutes, stirring occasionally.

How to Make Chimichurri Sauce

Ingredients:

.5 c packed fresh parsley

.5 c olive oil

.33 c red wine vinegar

.5 c packed fresh cilantro

3 garlic cloves, peeled

1 tsp crushed red pepper

.5 tsp salt

.5 tsp black pepper

Method:

1. Place all ingredients in a food processor and pulse to blend. Season to taste. This can be chilled, but it is best used within two hours of processing.

