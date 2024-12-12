 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Hidden Barn Bourbon is releasing a new whiskey called Slow Fade

Slow Fade is Hidden Barn's 10th bourbon release

By
Hidden Barn
Hidden Barn

Hidden Barn Bourbon is a brand that got its name from the barns that farmers would paint black in solidarity with illicit distillers during Prohibition. And while those days are long gone, the folks at Hidden Barn (partners Jackie Zykan, Royce Neeley, and Nate Winegar) are paying tribute to this history by crafting countless noteworthy whiskeys.

Their whiskeys are known for their high quality, and many have won awards in the last few years. The newest release is an exciting bourbon to add to your bar cart this holiday season.

Recommended Videos

Hidden Barn Slow Fade

Hidden Barn
Hidden Barn

The latest expression is its Series One range, Hidden Barn Slow Fade. It’s the tenth release in the series and was made in collaboration with Master Blender Jackie Zykan and Neeley Family Distillery.

Related

The whiskey is a blend of five-to-six-year-old barrels distilled by Royce Neeley and blended by Zykan. It’s made with a mash bill of 70% corn, 20% rye, and 10% malted barley. It was fermented using wild-crafted Appalachian yeast and double pot distilled. The result is a complex, sippable 106.5-proof bourbon you will never forget.

“Very well balanced, with brown butter, black cherry, and a bit of orange zest on the nose,” Zykan said in a press release. “Dark cacao and hazelnut lead the palate, and the mouthfeel is perfectly viscous. The sweetness slow fades on the finish, rounding out with balanced warmth and clean longevity.”

Where can I buy it?

whiskey Glass
Inspo/Unsplash

Hidden Barn Slow Fade is available online at the Neeley Family Distillery in Sparta, Kentucky, and at select retailers in Kentucky, Indiana, California, Nevada, New York, Colorado, Georgia, and New Mexico for a suggested retail price of $79.99.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Black Button is releasing a holiday-themed sonic-aged bourbon
Black Button's newest bourbon was aged using the music of The Nutcracker
Black Button Distilling

There are a lot of unique ways to age whiskey. You can blend whiskeys aged in various casks. You can finish whiskey in rum, sherry, and other barrels. You can mix different styles together to make an interesting and flavorful blend. None of these fascinating and innovative aging practices were enough for the distillers at Rochester, New York’s award-winning Black Button Distilling.
Black Button The Nutcracker Single Barrel Sonic Aged Bourbon

As the name suggests, something unique and interesting is going on with The Nutcracker Single Barrel Sonic Aged Bourbon. This isn’t your average limited-edition holiday release.

Read more
Just in time for the holidays, Old Forester released Warehouse I Expression
Old Forester is celebrating the end of Prohibition with a new whiskey release
Whiskey glass

If you didn’t know it already, December 5 is the anniversary of Repeal Day, the day we celebrate the end of Prohibition. To celebrate this monumental day, Old Forester is releasing a limited-edition whiskey called Old Forester Warehouse 1.
Old Forester Warehouse I

In celebration of the 91st anniversary of the end of Prohibition, iconic Kentucky-based distillery Old Forester is adding to its popular 117 series with this timeless 11-year-old bourbon that was matured in the brand’s Warehouse I. The casks selected for this whiskey were heat-cycled for over a decade and hand-picked from the hottest floors by Old Forester Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo.

Read more
NBA player Bam Adebayo is collaborating with Maker’s Mark to release a whiskey blend
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo is releasing a custom Maker's Mark bourbon
glass of whiskey

Maker’s Mark is one of the biggest names in the bourbon world. Recently, this iconic Loretto, Kentucky-based brand announced an exciting new collaboration between itself and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and NBA All-Star Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo. And it’s not just a celebrity endorsement. Adebayo is launching his own custom blend of the iconic bourbon.
Maker’s Mark Bam & Marilyn’s 1 of 1 blend

Named for Adebayo and his mother, the limited-edition expression is called Maker’s Mark Bam & Marilyn’s 1 of 1 blend. To create this custom blend, the University of Kentucky star and his mother, Marilyn Blount, traveled to the Maker’s Mark Distiller and participated in its Private Selection Program.

Read more