Hidden Barn Bourbon is releasing a new whiskey called Slow Fade

Hidden Barn Bourbon is a brand that got its name from the barns that farmers would paint black in solidarity with illicit distillers during Prohibition. And while those days are long gone, the folks at Hidden Barn (partners Jackie Zykan, Royce Neeley, and Nate Winegar) are paying tribute to this history by crafting countless noteworthy whiskeys.

Their whiskeys are known for their high quality, and many have won awards in the last few years. The newest release is an exciting bourbon to add to your bar cart this holiday season.

The latest expression is its Series One range, Hidden Barn Slow Fade. It’s the tenth release in the series and was made in collaboration with Master Blender Jackie Zykan and Neeley Family Distillery.

The whiskey is a blend of five-to-six-year-old barrels distilled by Royce Neeley and blended by Zykan. It’s made with a mash bill of 70% corn, 20% rye, and 10% malted barley. It was fermented using wild-crafted Appalachian yeast and double pot distilled. The result is a complex, sippable 106.5-proof bourbon you will never forget.

“Very well balanced, with brown butter, black cherry, and a bit of orange zest on the nose,” Zykan said in a press release. “Dark cacao and hazelnut lead the palate, and the mouthfeel is perfectly viscous. The sweetness slow fades on the finish, rounding out with balanced warmth and clean longevity.”

Hidden Barn Slow Fade is available online at the Neeley Family Distillery in Sparta, Kentucky, and at select retailers in Kentucky, Indiana, California, Nevada, New York, Colorado, Georgia, and New Mexico for a suggested retail price of $79.99.