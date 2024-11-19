This is the third release of Hidden Barn's popular Madeira Finished Bourbon

If you’re a fan of unique finished whiskeys, you’ll be stoked to see what Hidden Barn Bourbon is releasing. It’s the distillery’s third annual Madeira finished bourbon, and it’s called Hidden Barn Perfect Harmony because it’s all about balance between the sweet corn flavor of the whiskey and the added Madeira wine flavors.

Hidden Barn Perfect Harmony Madeira Finished Bourbon

It starts with a bourbon whiskey made with a mash bill of 70% corn, 20% rye, and 10% malted barley. It was first matured in charred American oak barrels for six years before being finished for seven months in Madeira casks.

According to the brand, the result is a complex, balanced bourbon with a nose of toffee, red fruits, and apple pie. The palate is a mix of vanilla, raisins, and more indulgent flavors. The finish is sweet and warm and ends with a hint of herbal mint and spices.

“It’s rare for a blender to create a blend and know instantly when we’ve hit the mark on what we’re trying to achieve. Very often we think about making tweaks here or there to see what will happen,” Master Blender Jackie Zykan, said in a press release. “But this year’s Madeira blend is spot on, with the perfect balance of what I was trying to achieve – the right combination between the oak and Madeira make it come full circle.”

Where can I buy it?

This limited-edition expression is available at Neeley Family Distillery in Sparta, Kentucky, and at select retailers in Kentucky, Indiana, New York, California, Georgia, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico for the suggested retail price of $89.99.