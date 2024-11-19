 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Hidden Barn releases its popular Madeira Finished Bourbon

This is the third release of Hidden Barn's popular Madeira Finished Bourbon

By
Hidden Barn
Hidden Barn

If you’re a fan of unique finished whiskeys, you’ll be stoked to see what Hidden Barn Bourbon is releasing. It’s the distillery’s third annual Madeira finished bourbon, and it’s called Hidden Barn Perfect Harmony because it’s all about balance between the sweet corn flavor of the whiskey and the added Madeira wine flavors.

Hidden Barn Perfect Harmony Madeira Finished Bourbon

Hidden Barn
Hidden Barn

It starts with a bourbon whiskey made with a mash bill of 70% corn, 20% rye, and 10% malted barley. It was first matured in charred American oak barrels for six years before being finished for seven months in Madeira casks.

Recommended Videos

According to the brand, the result is a complex, balanced bourbon with a nose of toffee, red fruits, and apple pie. The palate is a mix of vanilla, raisins, and more indulgent flavors. The finish is sweet and warm and ends with a hint of herbal mint and spices.

Related

“It’s rare for a blender to create a blend and know instantly when we’ve hit the mark on what we’re trying to achieve. Very often we think about making tweaks here or there to see what will happen,” Master Blender Jackie Zykan, said in a press release. “But this year’s Madeira blend is spot on, with the perfect balance of what I was trying to achieve – the right combination between the oak and Madeira make it come full circle.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass
Maksym Tymchyk 🇺🇦 / Unsplash

This limited-edition expression is available at Neeley Family Distillery in Sparta, Kentucky, and at select retailers in Kentucky, Indiana, New York, California, Georgia, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico for the suggested retail price of $89.99.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
World Whiskey Society is releasing Hazmat Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old
World Whiskey Society is launching a 160-proof American whiskey
World Whiskey Society

It's a big deal when the World Whiskey Society announces a new release. The WWS is well-known for its limited-release, very rare whiskey expressions. Fans of the WWS will be ecstatic to learn that it's set to release one of its most exciting, unique expressions yet. It's called Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old American Whiskey Hazmat Edition, and it's a must-have for whisky enthusiasts.
Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old American Whiskey Hazmat Edition

Bottled at a potent 160-proof, Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old American Whiskey Hazmat Edition is made with a mash bill of 73% malted barley, 14.9% malted rye, and 12.1% malted wheat. It was matured for thirteen years, creating a nuanced, complex, highly memorable whiskey.

Read more
The Block Distilling is releasing an Amaro
The Block Distilling is releasing a new after-dinner drink
Block Distilling

The Block Distilling, well-known for creative and innovative spirits, is again branching out into a classic drink style: the after-dinner drink. It already launched its signature Apéritif and is set to release an Amaro. So now, drinkers have two choices for nuanced, complex drinks after a heavy meal or before bed nightcap.
Block Distilling Amaro

This 35% ABV Amaro is made with a blend of herbs and botanicals, including birch, spearmint, anise, sarsaparilla, and more. One of its more unique ingredients is dehydrated sugar. This unique amaro was also finished in The Block’s previously used whiskey barrels. The result is a spicy, complex, nuanced, highly sippable after-dinner drink you’ll go back to again and again.

Read more
Pennsylvania Rye Distillery Stoll & Wolfe is releasing a new Heritage Rosen Rye
Stoll & Wolfe is on a mission to return Pennsylvania rye to the prominence it deserves
Whiskey in a glass

Opened in 2016, Stoll & Wolfe is on a mission to return Pennsylvania rye whiskey to its deserved prominence. Specifically, co-founders Erik and Avianna Wolfe worked with historic Pennsylvania Michter’s Distillery master distiller Dick Stoll to make a return to whiskeys using the Rosen Rye grain type.

For those unaware, Rosen Rye was developed in the early 1900s and was a popular choice for rye whiskey distillers in the early 20th century. Over the years, however, the grain lost its popularity and was all but forgotten. Stoll & Wolfe intends to bring it back.
Stoll & Wolfe 4-Year Single Barrel Rosen Rye

Read more