Which state makes the best bourbon – Kentucky or Tennessee?

By
Heaven's Door Spirits

The great American tradition of bourbon is often regarded as originating from Kentucky, though it is made in other states across the country as well. Tennessee in particular has a reputation as a bourbon power house, with its grain production and limestone water. Now, the Heaven’s Door spirit brand is stirring up a fun debate over which state produces the best bourbon, by creating a pair of bourbons — one from each state.

“We wanted to fan the flames of this old debate between Kentucky and Tennessee bourbon and showcase our outstanding expressions of both styles,” said Alex Moore, Master Blender and COO of Heaven’s Door Spirits. “We’re excited to hear what consumers think and how they experience these two classic bourbons.”

The Kentucky bourbon from Heaven’s Door is named Ascension, and is a blend of two Kentucky straight bourbons which has been aged for five years. While the Tennessee bourbon is named Revival, and is aged for five years and is a drier taste option — and is made using a slightly different technique. It does not use the charcoal filtering step called the Lincoln County Process, as skipping this allows the natural flavors of the grains to come through more strongly.

The flavors of the grains are one of the main differences between the bourbons from the two states, along with differences in water and yeast. In addition, the bourbons can be distilled at different proofs, and use different type of oak for the barrels in which the bourbon is aged.

The pair of both bourbons are available to purchase online for $100 for both.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Step back in time and learn how to make authentic Turkish coffee
You can have Turkish coffee any time, let us show you how
Making Turkish coffee

Turkish coffee is a concentrated, rich, and somewhat bitter drink made of unfiltered coffee. It's also one of the oldest methods of preparing coffee, dating back to 1555. Unlike a traditional cup of joe, Turkish coffee is made with super-fine grounds brewed in water versus drip style, where water is poured over coffee beans and filtered. Because of this variation, Turkish coffee is incredibly concentrated and perfect if you like your coffee or espresso strong. (Like we do.)

We went to Ciragan Palace Kempinski, a luxury hotel in Turkey that occupies a former Ottoman palace, to learn how to brew traditional Turkish coffee. Burak, the hotel's Gazebo Lounge barista, told us while coffee was discovered during the 11th century in Ethiopia, its brewing history dates back to 1555.

Read more
Sip in style with these cocktails for National Bourbon Day
Sip in style for National Bourbon Day with these cocktail suggestions
Whisky, whiskey, bourbon or cognac with ice cudes on black stone table and wood background

Today, June 14, is National Bourbon Day, a celebration of that quintessentially American spirit. If you're looking blankly at your spirits cabinet tonight and wondering what you should pour yourself to toast the end of a hard week, then we have some suggestions for bourbon based drinks that you can settle in with.

Bourbon can be a little confusing to mix with, as all bourbons are whiskeys but not all whiskeys are bourbons. So, while you could technically use bourbon in any cocktail recipe that calls for whiskey, the results might not always be pleasing. Bourbon tends to lean toward the sweeter side, with its notes of vanilla and oak that come from the new oak barrels it is typically aged in. Different types of whiskey, such as scotch, tend to be much smokier and heavier than a bourbon.
National Bourbon Day cocktail suggestions
That means that you can embrace the lighter, fruitier notes in a bourbon and mix it with ingredients like citrus juice or amaros that wouldn't necessarily go well with other whiskeys. One of the all-time great bourbon drinks, in my opinion, is the Paper Plane -- an equal-parts mix of bourbon, Amaro Nonino, Aperol, and lemon juice. It's juicy and complex, with sweetness and bitterness from the amaros playing alongside the fruitiness of the bourbon.

Read more
Russell’s Reserve has a 15 year old bourbon limited release coming out
Russell's Reserve has a 15 year old bourbon limited release coming out next month
russells reserve 15 year old rr15 rickhouse interior jpg

Russell's Reserve is an offshoot of the hugely popular bourbon brand Wild Turkey, which is a favorite among whiskey fans for its high-quality and affordable bottles. But Russell's Reserve has been pushing into higher-end, more aged options as well, like its recent 10-year-old small batch bourbon release. Now, these options are expanding further with the release of a 15-year-old limited-release bourbon.

The 15-Year-Old 2024 Limited Release comes in at a proof of 117.2, and this high proof helps to carry its flavors of dried fruits, caramel, coffee, and dark oak. The barrels used for aging were carefully selected to enhance the flavors, and the aging process is a longer one to give the bourbon time to develop and for its own unique character to shine.

Read more