Hawaiian coffee chews are the newest way to get your caffeine fix

If you want to get your caffeine fix but don’t have time to drink a whole cup of coffee, there’s a new solution. YouChew’s Coffee Chews blend 100% Hawaiian-grown Kona coffee beans with smooth cacao and Guarana to deliver a delicious pick-me-up that rivals your favorite cup of joe. Perfect for on-the-go energy, each chew contains the same caffeine as an 8-ounce cup of coffee. Two chews contain the equivalent of a double shot of espresso. The caffeine in each chew comes from a plant native to the Amazon rainforest known as Guarana, delivering long-lasting energy without sugar spikes or jitters.
Each YouChew coffee chew contains only 2 grams of sugar and uses all-natural ingredients. Each bite includes a delicious creamy coconut and a slightly sweet, soft flavor from natural coconut butter, blended with a gentle chocolatey experience from the velvety cacao. Unlike other caffeine-packed products that can sometimes cause a crash, YouChew’s Coffee Chews contain natural caffeine released slowly. As a result, users get longer, more consistent energy without the highs and lows of coffee.