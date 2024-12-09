 Skip to main content
Hawaiian coffee chews are the newest way to get your caffeine fix

100% Hawaiian-grown Kona coffee beans blended with cacao

If you want to get your caffeine fix but don’t have time to drink a whole cup of coffee, there’s a new solution. YouChew’s Coffee Chews blend 100% Hawaiian-grown Kona coffee beans with smooth cacao and Guarana to deliver a delicious pick-me-up that rivals your favorite cup of joe. Perfect for on-the-go energy, each chew contains the same caffeine as an 8-ounce cup of coffee. Two chews contain the equivalent of a double shot of espresso. The caffeine in each chew comes from a plant native to the Amazon rainforest known as Guarana, delivering long-lasting energy without sugar spikes or jitters.

Each YouChew coffee chew contains only 2 grams of sugar and uses all-natural ingredients. Each bite includes a delicious creamy coconut and a slightly sweet, soft flavor from natural coconut butter, blended with a gentle chocolatey experience from the velvety cacao. Unlike other caffeine-packed products that can sometimes cause a crash, YouChew’s Coffee Chews contain natural caffeine released slowly. As a result, users get longer, more consistent energy without the highs and lows of coffee.

The YouChew brand has crafted these new Hawaiian coffee chews after heavy research investigating the absorption of soft chews. Research shows that soft chews have superior absorption to pills, powders, and gummies, allowing the caffeine in these chews to be highly absorbed by the body. Plus, the delicious flavor of each is almost like a mid-day snack. Each chew is vegan-friendly, keto-friendly, and dairy-free, making this an excellent option for nearly any coffee and chocolate lover. Even better, these Hawaiian coffee chews come individually wrapped, perfect for taking no matter where you’re headed.

