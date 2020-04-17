Guy Fieri’s Breakfast Burrito Recipe Is the Comfort Food We Need

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

During these tough times, a little comfort food can go a long way. Whether it’s a bowl of popcorn with your favorite cheese dust or something else, remember to take care of yourself in that sense now perhaps more than ever. (If you need other ways to practice self-care, check out our guide.)

One of the areas we’ve been looking to in terms of being mindful about making comfort food is breakfast. Now that all-you-can-drink mimosa brunches are a thing of the past (remember how cool they were?), we’ve decided to direct our efforts toward making top-notch breakfasts at home. Enter the Mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri.

In his 2016 book he delivered us this amazing breakfast burrito recipe. It is a massive ode to everything right about breakfast and, with a recipe that makes enough for four, you’ll easily bring joy to at least three other people in your life.

Big Breakfast Burrito

(Makes 4 servings, Time – 45 Minutes)

This is the perfect breakfast to make for everybody when they’re headed out for a hunting trip, sporting event, or anything else that requires the crew to get up before the sun does. To take these big burritos to go, wrap ‘em up tight in foil and they’ll stay nice and warm.

Ingredients:



8 large eggs

1 tbsp kosher salt

8 to 10 turns freshly ground black pepper

4 tbsp canola oil

1 cup diced sweet onion

.5 lb diced unpeeled potatoes

4 garlic cloves, minced

4 12-inch flour tortillas

.5 lb pepper jack cheese, grated (about 2 cups)

2 cups finely sliced lettuce

1 lb skirt steak, grilled

.5 cup Salsa Rojo

1 cup Roasted Tomatillo Salsa

1 cup Pico de Gallo

Hot sauce, for serving

1 lime, cut into wedges, for serving

Method:



In a large bowl, whisk the eggs and season with half the salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon of the canola oil in a medium nonstick sauté pan over medium heat. Add the eggs and scramble, stirring with a rubber spatula, until firm, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate and set aside. Heat 1 tablespoon of the canola oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat until hot. Add the onion and remaining salt and sauté until translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium and add the potatoes. Cook until the potatoes are tender and lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute, until fragrant. Remove from the heat and set aside Preheat a griddle to medium-high. Pour the remaining 2 tablespoons canola oil on the hot griddle and spread it over the whole surface. While the griddle is heating, assemble the breakfast burritos. Place the flour tortillas on a flat surface and sprinkle each one liberally with cheese, keeping a 1-inch edge clean all around the perimeter of the tortilla. Divide each of the following equally among the tortillas, spreading each one evenly across the burrito, keeping the 1-inch edge clear: lettuce, sliced steak, the potato-and-onion mixture, and the scrambled eggs. Spoon some salsa rojo on top of each. If necessary, use the back of a spoon to spread the fillings out to 1 inch from the edge of the tortillas. Working with one at a time, fold two opposite sides of the tortilla up around the fillings. While holding those in place with your fingers, use your thumbs to flip the bottom part of the tortilla up and close it over the filling, then continue to roll forward to tightly enclose the filling. Repeat this process with the remaining burritos. Place the burritos fold-side down on the griddle and cook for 2 to 3 minutes to melt the cheese and brown the burrito while sealing up the wrap. Flip and cook on the other side for 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the burritos from the griddle and wrap each burrito tightly in foil to keep warm. Serve with the roasted tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, hot sauce, and lime wedges.

Order Guy Fieri Family Food here. Recipe and photo courtesy of Guy Fieri Family Food by Guy Fieri. William Morrow, 2016.

