You're going to want this limited-edition pitcher

Gray Whale is a well-known artisanal gin brand. Not only is it extremely balanced, flavorful, and perfect for mixing into your favorite gin-based cocktails. It’s also made using foraged and sourced ingredients and botanicals found along the gray whale’s migratory path, but it also supports California wildlife and nature conservation.

Now, not only can you enjoy this gin in a Gimlet, Gin & Tonic, or Tom Collins, but you can also mix up said cocktails in a Gray Whale Gin Pitcher. Yes, you read that right. The brand is not only selling its popular gin, but it now has the perfect centerpiece and conversation starter for your next get-together with friends and family. This soon-to-be highly sought-after whale-shaped pitcher is ocean blue, just like the popular gin.

The Gray Whale Gin Pitcher

You can’t buy this limited-release pitcher anywhere. The Gray Whale Pitcher is now available in a bundle exclusively from the online retailer Reservebar. The bundle includes not only the pitcher but everything you need to make the brand’s Punch by the Ocean cocktail. There’s a 750ml bottle of Gray Whale Gin, an acrylic Gray Whale Gin pitcher, and a recipe card. All this for only $55.

The drink itself is made with Gray Whale gin, vermouth, watermelon puree, lemon juice, ginger beer, and fresh mint. What better way to break in your new pitcher than by whipping up this flavorful, botanical, fruity cocktail at your next gathering? Even if you don’t make this drink, the Gray Whale Gin pitcher is the perfect vessel for your favorite gin-based cocktails.

