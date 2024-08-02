It's the latest relase from the darker, more chocolately Signet line

Revered Scottish whisky brand Glenmorangie is releasing a new take on its popular Signet expression, inspired by the flavors of coffee. Consistently among our picks for top single malt Scotches and top affordable whiskys, Glenmorangie has a strong core range plus some intriguing special editions, including this rare new Signet Reserve.

This once-yearly distillation is designed to have chocolately, espresso-type flavors that come from aging in bourbon, sherry, and new oak casks. With finishing in Pedro Ximénez Sherry casks, this expression takes the Signet style to the next level. Signet has been released yearly since 2008, playing with darker flavors compared to Glenmorangie’s more typical fruity offerings.

“Many years ago, we challenged ourselves to explore the dark side of Glenmorangie’s flavor profile,” said Bill Lumsden, head of whisky creation at Glenmorangie. “Inspired by the beguiling flavors of freshly brewed coffee, our award-winning Signet was born. Now, by aging Glenmorangie Signet further in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks, we are taking that whisky’s hallmark style even deeper into deliciousness.

“With its notes of chocolate truffles, toffee, fudge, and tiramisu Glenmorangie Signet Reserve offers layers of luxurious decadence, which will be enjoyed by whisky lovers old and new.”

The new Signet Reserve comes in at 46% abv, and will go on sale for £345 ($441). You can pick it up now from Glenmorangie’s online shop, and it will also be available in selected retail locations as well. Like other Signet releases, it is only available in limited quantities each year, so now is the time to grab a bottle if you want to try this special whisky.