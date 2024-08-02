 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Glenmorangie’s new Signet Reserve is inspired by the flavors of coffee

It's the latest relase from the darker, more chocolately Signet line

By
glenmorangie signet reserve webp
Glenmorangie

Revered Scottish whisky brand Glenmorangie is releasing a new take on its popular Signet expression, inspired by the flavors of coffee. Consistently among our picks for top single malt Scotches and top affordable whiskys, Glenmorangie has a strong core range plus some intriguing special editions, including this rare new Signet Reserve.

This once-yearly distillation is designed to have chocolately, espresso-type flavors that come from aging in bourbon, sherry, and new oak casks. With finishing in Pedro Ximénez Sherry casks, this expression takes the Signet style to the next level. Signet has been released yearly since 2008, playing with darker flavors compared to Glenmorangie’s more typical fruity offerings.

Recommended Videos

“Many years ago, we challenged ourselves to explore the dark side of Glenmorangie’s flavor profile,” said Bill Lumsden, head of whisky creation at Glenmorangie. “Inspired by the beguiling flavors of freshly brewed coffee, our award-winning Signet was born. Now, by aging Glenmorangie Signet further in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks, we are taking that whisky’s hallmark style even deeper into deliciousness.

“With its notes of chocolate truffles, toffee, fudge, and tiramisu Glenmorangie Signet Reserve offers layers of luxurious decadence, which will be enjoyed by whisky lovers old and new.”

The new Signet Reserve comes in at 46% abv, and will go on sale for £345 ($441). You can pick it up now from Glenmorangie’s online shop, and it will also be available in selected retail locations as well. Like other Signet releases, it is only available  in limited quantities each year, so now is the time to grab a bottle if you want to try this special whisky.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
A gin aged in rum barrels for the best of both taste worlds
Stillweather Spirits American Sunset Gin is aged in ex-rum barrels
stillweather spirits american sunset omjldsqoqjkswebuo4aq still8680

It's not only whiskies and dark spirits that are being barrel aged -- there's a trend for barrel aging other spirits such as gin as well. Although gin is typically crystal clear and juniper-forward, with herbal botanicals adding to its flavor, these barrel-aged gins are darker in color and have the notes of oak, caramel, and vanilla that you'd more often associate with darker spirits.

A new barrel aged gin is being released by Portland brand Stillweather Spirits, known for its American-style gins which embrace the flavors of particular regions of the U.S. The Stillweather Spirits American Sunset Gin takes the brand's classic American gin, with flavors of orange peel, licorice, and fennel, and ages it in ex-rum barrels to add warmth and flavors of toasted aromatics and vanilla.

Read more
Negroni lovers will want to try the Tequila Mockingbird cocktail
The Tequila Mockingbird brings together tequila, cacao rum, and two types of amaro
tequila mockingbird cocktail 2

The Negroni is one of the all-time iconic cocktails, but it's a little unusual in its construction. Unlike many mixed drinks it contains no fruit juice and no mixer, just a blend of spirits and vermouth to create a perfectly balanced, bracing drink.

If you love a Negroni, you might want to try one of the many Negroni variations that are out there -- or you might want to dive into the world of other spirits-only cocktails. We've got an example of that category today, with a recipe from the Morimoto Napa restaurant in California. Unlike a Negroni this drink is shaken rather than stirred, but it has a similar bracing backbone of spirits with the sweetness coming from the use of Italian amaros.

Read more
Limestone Branch Distillery announces a double-finished limited edition bourbon
Yellowstone Limited Edition is finished in cognac and brandy casks
yellowstone bourbon 2024 limited edition 2 v4 png

The world's interest in bourbon shows no sign of slowing down, and more and more distilleries are meeting that demand not only with regular releases but also with special limited edition expressions. Limestone Branch Distillery out of Kentucky, one of the longstanding names in traditional bourbon, creates small batch whiskeys including a yearly release of its Yellowstone straight bourbon whiskey, with the latest expression just announced.

The brand has been announcing yearly Yellowstone releases since 2015, and this year's spirit features double finishing in two different types of casks. The 2024 expression is an extra aged bourbon, and is a blend of 7 year old and 17 year old aged bourbons, which are double finished in brandy and cognac casks to create a soft, round spirit with flavors of pear, sugar, and honey.

Read more