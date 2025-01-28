 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Harrison Ford is the new face of Glenmorangie Single Malt Whisky

Joel Edgerton and Harrison Ford are teaming up to make episodic films for Glenmorangie

By
Glenmorangie
Harrison Ford becomes the face of Glenmorangie Single Malt Whisky Glenmorangie

Glenmorangie is a beloved single malt Scotch whisky distillery. It’s well-known for its iconic Glenmorangie The Original and countless innovative, creative releases and limited-edition expressions. Now, it will be known for its partnership with a Hollywood icon.

Once Upon a Time in Scotland

Glasses of Scotch lined up
Marieke Peche / iStock

Glenmorangie Highland single malt Scotch whisky recently announced a new global campaign starring Indiana Jones himself, Harrison Ford. He filmed a series of episodic films directed by fellow actor-turned-director Joel Edgerton.

Recommended Videos

The series is called “Once Upon a Time in Scotland” and centers on Ford’s journey to Glenmorangie’s Tain home in the Scottish Highlands. He learns about everything that goes into creating every bottle of this award-winning brand. During his trip, he learns how to don a proper kilt and how to pronounce certain words with a Scottish brogue, all while enjoying single malt Scotch drams with locals. The series features 12 dramatic, exciting, picturesque episodes

Related

“I loved working with the team at the Distillery — they were all great. The whole process of filming was full of unanticipated joys: little unexpected moments,” Ford said in a press release.

“It’s a tribute to Glenmorangie’s sensibilities that they let us be less than totally serious. I think what Joel has produced has a certain charm to it, because it’s unpretentious and just amusing.”

Where can I watch it?

Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban 14 Year Single Malt Scotch
Glenmorangie

If the idea of watching Harrison Ford journey through the Scottish Highlands adorned in a kilt while sipping Scotch appeals to you, you can view the first six episodes (with more to come in 2025) on Glenmorangie.com.

Watch Here

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Penelope Bourbon releases new American Light Whiskey
Penelope Bourbon is launching a 17-year-old whiskey
Whiskey in a glass

Penelope Bourbon was founded in 2018 and has quickly gained a loyal following while it continues to grow. Its newest release, Penelope American Light Whiskey, is part of the brand’s annual limited releases. These expressions consist of the rarest and longest-aged barrels Penelope has at its disposal.
Penelope American Light Whiskey

Penelope American Light Whiskey begins with a mash bill of 99% corn and 1% malted barley. It was distilled at the historic Seagram’s site in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, which is now known as Ross & Squib Distillery. It was matured for seventeen years in second-fill oak barrels before being bottled at a robust 138.8-proof.

Read more
LOUIS XIII Cognac is paying tribute to the Lunar New Year with a special release
Louis XII is celebrating the Lunar New Year with an artistic expression
LOUIS XIII

Louis XIII is another alcohol brand paying tribute to the Lunar New Year with an exceptional new release. Like Tamdhu Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Martell, and Remy Martin, Louis XIII is launching a limited-edition expression celebrating the Year of the Snake.
The LOUIS XIII Limited Edition Lunar New Year Coffret

Created to celebrate the 2025 Lunar New Year, The LOUIS XIII Limited Edition Lunar New Year Coffret begins like all of the renowned offerings from this iconic brand. The included eaux-de-vie  (over 1,200) come from Grande Champagne vineyards and are matured between 40 and 100 years.

Read more
Martell is releasing two new cognacs for Lunar New Year
In honor of Lunar New Year, Martell is launching two new expressions
Martell

In the past week, multiple spirits brands have released exclusive expressions to celebrate the Lunar New Year. These include Tamdhu single malt Scotch whisky and Rémy Martin cognac. Now, the distillers at another famed cognac house are launching not one but two expressions on January 29.

Famed cognac house Martell is launching Martell Cordon Bleu Lunar New Year Limited Edition Cognac and L’Or de Jean Martell Zodiac Edition - Assemblage du Serpent. Like the expressions from Tamdhu and Rémy Martin, the latter was created specifically to pay tribute to the Year of the Snake.
Martell Cordon Bleu Lunar New Year Limited Edition by Wu Jian’an

Read more