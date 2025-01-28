Harrison Ford is the new face of Glenmorangie Single Malt Whisky

Table of Contents Table of Contents Once Upon a Time in Scotland Where can I watch it?

Glenmorangie is a beloved single malt Scotch whisky distillery. It’s well-known for its iconic Glenmorangie The Original and countless innovative, creative releases and limited-edition expressions. Now, it will be known for its partnership with a Hollywood icon.

Once Upon a Time in Scotland

Glenmorangie Highland single malt Scotch whisky recently announced a new global campaign starring Indiana Jones himself, Harrison Ford. He filmed a series of episodic films directed by fellow actor-turned-director Joel Edgerton.

The series is called “Once Upon a Time in Scotland” and centers on Ford’s journey to Glenmorangie’s Tain home in the Scottish Highlands. He learns about everything that goes into creating every bottle of this award-winning brand. During his trip, he learns how to don a proper kilt and how to pronounce certain words with a Scottish brogue, all while enjoying single malt Scotch drams with locals. The series features 12 dramatic, exciting, picturesque episodes

“I loved working with the team at the Distillery — they were all great. The whole process of filming was full of unanticipated joys: little unexpected moments,” Ford said in a press release.

“It’s a tribute to Glenmorangie’s sensibilities that they let us be less than totally serious. I think what Joel has produced has a certain charm to it, because it’s unpretentious and just amusing.”

Where can I watch it?

If the idea of watching Harrison Ford journey through the Scottish Highlands adorned in a kilt while sipping Scotch appeals to you, you can view the first six episodes (with more to come in 2025) on Glenmorangie.com.

Watch Here