Freeze your G&T into popsicle form because why not

The Gin & Tonic is to my mind one of the finest drinks in existence, and even though it has just two basic ingredients it’s still something that can be varied, tweaked, and perfected to your tastes. Whilst that usually involves trying out new gins, sometimes it can involve different brands of tonic water, or varying garnishes, or even changing its format from a slim collins glass to a big round Spanish-style copa glass.

But one change that’s bound to make the drink a ton of fun to enjoy is to freeze it into popsicle form. This suggestion from Nolet’s Gin involves simply taking all the ingredients of your favorite G&T, including the garnish, and freezing it in a popsicle mold. So what if it’s winter now? G&T popsicles are for all year round as far as I’m concerned.

G&T Popsicles

Ingredients:

6 oz. Nolet’s Silver Gin

1/2 cup Fresh Lime Juice

3 cups Tonic Water

Cucumber Slices, Lime Wheels and/or Raspberries for Garnish

Popsicle Mold or Small Glasses

Popsicle Sticks

Method:

Combine all liquid ingredients and pour into (approximately 6) popsicle molds or small glasses on a tray or cookie sheet that will fit in the freezer.

Add garnishes, and insert popsicle sticks. If using small glasses, simply use a strip of tape across the top of the glass, cut a slit in the center (big enough for a stick) and gently stand the stick up in the tape.

Freeze for approximately 8 hours.

Serve alone or as a garnish in a Nolet’s Silver Gin & Tonic.