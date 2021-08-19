Walmart is Practically Giving Away this George Foreman Grill Today

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you love to grill but hate the smoke, you’ll love this George Foreman Smokeless Indoor Grill. Perfectly suited for making indoor grilling fast, delicious, and smokeless, it’s a great addition to your kitchen whether you’re buying up new items to spruce up your home or heading back to school and have some cooking aspirations going on. Available at Walmart for just $63, a savings of $87 on the usual price, this is a deal you won’t want to miss out on but we’re expecting stock to be pretty limited at this price. Don’t miss out.

The George Foreman Smokeless Indoor Grill is a great bet if you’re looking for one of the best stovetop grills right now. As one of the best grills, it enables you to find the precise time and temperature you need for every grilling task thanks to a touch-sensitive, digital control panel that guides you through the process every step of the way.

Thanks to contact grilling, you can cook your favorite meals up to times faster with up to 85% less smoke than other grilling methods. Burgers take just six minutes with a unique open-plate design allowing grease to drain onto the dishwasher-safe drip tray, cooling it down before it can burn and produce smoke. That means less cleaning time for you and far less smoke.

The George Foreman Smokeless Indoor Grill is a family-sized grill so there’s enough room here for four to six servings, meaning weeknight meals just got far easier to cook. That goes for whether you’re feeding the kids or feeding your roommates. Everyone will be delighted here.

Normally priced at $150, the George Foreman Smokeless Indoor Grill is discounted by a massive $87 right now so it’s a great time to embrace superior indoor grilling. Snap it up now while stocks last.

More Kitchen Deals

There are plenty of other great grill deals to entice you into making a purchase, but it doesn’t stop there. Back-to-school sales also mean some awesome Instant Pot deals too if you’re looking to cook more efficiently or alternatively, there are lots of air fryer deals too. Finally, don’t forget to check out the best Ninja Foodi deals as well if you’re thinking of doing more blending and food processing.

Editors' Recommendations