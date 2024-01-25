 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Soup is trending: Here are 4 great soup recipes from a top chef

Who doesn't need more soup recipes, right?

Mark Stock
By
Carrot soup
blandinejoannic / Pixabay

Soup season is upon us, and it’s time to grab some spoons and celebrate. But which direction do you go in a category so tremendously vast? Is it a chicken noodle soup kind of afternoon or a minestrone day?

That’s up to you, and we’re here to outfit you with some serious options. So, we reached out to a top chef for some wisdom. Chef Laurent Tourondel is respected worldwide and currently leads the kitchens at L’Amico and Skirt Steak in New York. He offered thoughtful options, inspired by everything from the Italian countryside to tasty winter fungi.

Recommended Videos

Read for some great from-scratch soup options. They may require a little extra work (not a band thing during chilly winter days), but your tastebuds will benefit from the labor.

Related

broth soup steam

Zuppa Toscana

Here’s a great soup focused on herbed sausage and the age-old pairing of bacon and spuds. The chef suggests serving it with toasted focaccia and perhaps even throwing in some cannellini beans.

Ingredients

  • 10 ounces sliced bacon, chopped
  • 2 quarts onion, diced
  • 1 cup garlic, minced
  • 1 cup fennel sausage, broken into pieces
  • 1 quart celery, diced
  • 2 cups leeks, diced
  • 12 quarts chicken stock
  • 3 quarts potatoes, diced
  • 1 batch potato puree*

*Potato Puree: Peel and dice 10 Idaho potatoes. Place the potatoes in a sauce pot and cover with 2 quarts heavy cream. Simmer
over medium heat until the potatoes are tender, about 30 minutes. Using a hand blender, puree the potatoes until smooth. Season to taste with salt and set aside.

Method

  1. In a large sauce pot, render the bacon over medium until browned and just crispy.
  2. Add the onion and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the minced garlic, fennel sausage, celery, and leeks and sauté until the sausage is lightly browned and the leeks are tender.
  3. Cover the vegetables with chicken stock and add the diced potatoes. Simmer for 10-15 minutes until the potatoes are tender.
  4. When the potatoes are cooked, remove from the heat and whisk in the potato puree to thicken the soup to a chowder consistency.

Pioppino and watercress soup.

Pioppino and Watercress Soup

Blending mushrooms with nutrient-rich watercress, this soup is a winner on many levels.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces mushroom stock*
  • 4 ounces watercress
  • 2 ounces roasted cipollini
  • 2 ounces pioppino
  • 5 pieces stuffed pasta (agnolotti suggested)
  • 1/2 teaspoon olive oil

*Mushroom Stock: In a large heavy stockpot, heat the oil over medium heat and sear the mushrooms (3 parts cremini, 3 parts shiitake. Add the vegetables (one part onion, one part celery, one part carrot) and cook until translucent. Cover with cold water, bring to a boil, and reduce to a simmer. Cook for about 1-2 hours until well steeped. Adjust seasoning, reserve, and cool.

Method

  1. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and cook the agnolotti until the filling is warm.
  2. Meanwhile, heat a saute pan with olive oil, add the mushrooms and cook until crispy, add the watercress, toss and season.
  3. Deglaze with the mushroom stock and bring the soup to a slow boil. Add the cipollini and agnolotti. Ladle the soup into a serving bowl. Finish with a drizzle of good quality olive oil.

Tortellini en brodo.

Tortellini en Brodo

An Italian classic, this soup features the famous pasta in a soothing broth. It’s a soul-warmer during the winter months, satisfying to the core. This recipe is from his restaurant, so feel free to scale it down unless you’re hosting a dinner party or want leftovers. If you want to go the easier route, simply get some pre-made pasta and make the broth.

Ingredients

Herbs de Provence Roasted Chicken

  • 4 whole chickens
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 2 tablespoons herbs de Provence
  • 2 cups chicken stock
  • Salt and pepper

Method

  1. Rub chicken with the softened butter and sprinkle with herbs de Provence. Season generously with salt
    and pepper.
  2. Arrange the chickens in a hotel pan or baking dish and fill the baking dish with the chicken stock.
  3. Roast in oven for 10 minutes, until the chickens are dark brown and beginning to crisp.
  4. Transfer the baking dish to a convection oven and continue to bake 30-45 minutes until the chicken is cooked through, 165
    degrees.

Roasted Chicken Broth

  • 2 onions, roughly chopped
  • 2 carrots, roughly chopped
  • 2 celery stalks, roughly chopped
  • 3 ounces oil
  • 1 roasted chicken carcass (bones)

Method

  1. Roast vegetables in oil and add bones.
  2. Top with water, bring to a boil, and simmer for 2 hours.
  3. Strain, let cool, and reserve.

Sausage and Ricotta Tortellini

  • 5 pounds sausage meat
  • 2 cones ricotta
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 5-6 egg yolks
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 ounce micro basil
  • 3 ounces kale sprouts
  • 8 ounces roasted chicken broth
  • 1 cippolini, quartered
  • Salt and pepper
  • Parmesan

Method

  1. Place meat and ricotta in bowl and mix until thoroughly combined. Cover and chill until ready to use.
  2. Place 1 ounce filling in tortellini dough. Close and reserve.
  3. Heat broth until boiling add sprouts and cipollini.
  4. Meanwhile, cook tortellini in pasta water until al dente and sausage filling is cooked. Place tortellini in bowl, top with hot broth.
  5. Garnish with parmesan and opal basil. Finish with olive oil.

Pumpkin cranberry and bean soup.

Pumpkin Cranberry Bean Soup

Combining complementary winter flavors, this soup benefits from the brightness of cranberry and the earthy tones of pumpkin. Again, scale it down accordingly as this is a hefty batch. Feel free to throw in some pasta to liven it up, such as a stuffed variety like agnolotti. The chef suggests finishing the dish with some fresh parmesan and pea leaves.

Ingredients

  • 24 quarts roasted chicken broth (follow recipe above)
  • 6 quarts cranberries, cleaned and rinsed
  • 2 sprigs thyme
  • 6 quarts sugar pumpkin
  • 2 quarts onions, diced
  • 2 quarts celery, diced
  • 2 quarts carrots, diced
  • 2 ounces oil

Method

  1. In large rondeau, heat the oil and add the diced vegetables.
  2. Cook until slightly translucent, and add the cranberry beans.
  3. Season the vegetables and add the stock. Bring to a boil, and add the pumpkin and thyme.
  4. Cook until beans and pumpkin are tender, about 15-20 minutes. Adjust seasoning, cool, and reserve.

Don’t stop here; we’ve got additional best soup recipes to get you through the cold months and a cream of broccoli soup recipe that’s sure to become a favorite. For further warmth, check out the best hot cocktails.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Here’s why the Mediterranean diet is considered one of the healthiest and most well researched diets in the world
Perks of the Mediterranean diet: Why you would benefit from it
Salmon entree

The Mediterranean diet is one of the most beneficial and widely studied diets around. You’ll find many health benefits associated with the food choices, including heart-boosting vitamins and nutrients that are also known to reduce the risk of certain kinds of cancer. 

You’ll get to choose from healthy fish and lean meats like chicken as well as yummy nuts, oils, fruits, and vegetables. Unlike fad diets, the Mediterranean diet encourages sustainable and healthier living with a variety of delicious meals.

Read more
5 benefits of healthy fats and which ones you should be eating
Foods high in fats that aren't necessarily bad for you
A pitcher of avocado oil beside a sliced avocado on a wooden board.

Healthy eating is not only about getting the right vitamins, minerals, and fiber; it is also about eating the right types of fats. Unfortunately, the subject of healthy fats can be confusing because there are many kinds of fats in various foods we eat in our daily diets.

We need certain amounts of these different fats for our bodies to function correctly. The trick is to balance these out so that we are getting more beneficial fats, such as omega-3 fatty acids, and less of the more harmful ones, such as saturated fats.

Read more
11 foods high in gluten to avoid on a gluten-free diet
Learn what has gluten and possible alternatives
Foods high In gluten

The increase in people being diagnosed with celiac disease has shed light on the potential inflammatory and gut-disruptive effects of gluten foods on some. Celiac disease is an autoimmune condition that involves a gluten allergy; you may also experience non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS). Luckily, the market is now abundant with gluten-free options for those who need them.
Gluten is a protein found in certain grains. While it is perfectly healthy for plenty of people, those with celiac disease or NCGS may experience bloating, abdominal discomfort, inflammation, diarrhea, and in the case of celiac, structured damage to the absorptive villi structures in the gut. If you’re finding yourself reacting to foods high in gluten, you should consider cutting out gluten for a period of time to see if your symptoms go away. Not sure what the culprits are? Below, we share a list of 11 foods high in gluten.

Flour
Gluten is a protein found in grains such as wheat, rye, barley, and triticale, which is a hybrid of wheat and rye. As such, most conventional flours are high in gluten. Any white or wheat flour that includes wheat will be high in gluten. There are, however, alternative gluten-free flours for baking and cooking for those with gluten sensitivities. Examples of gluten-free flour include rice flour, tapioca flour, and chickpea flour. Chickpea flour, which is made from garbanzo beans, has the advantage of providing some fiber and protein.

Read more