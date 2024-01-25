Who doesn't need more soup recipes, right?

Soup season is upon us, and it’s time to grab some spoons and celebrate. But which direction do you go in a category so tremendously vast? Is it a chicken noodle soup kind of afternoon or a minestrone day?

That’s up to you, and we’re here to outfit you with some serious options. So, we reached out to a top chef for some wisdom. Chef Laurent Tourondel is respected worldwide and currently leads the kitchens at L’Amico and Skirt Steak in New York. He offered thoughtful options, inspired by everything from the Italian countryside to tasty winter fungi.

Read for some great from-scratch soup options. They may require a little extra work (not a band thing during chilly winter days), but your tastebuds will benefit from the labor.

Zuppa Toscana

Here’s a great soup focused on herbed sausage and the age-old pairing of bacon and spuds. The chef suggests serving it with toasted focaccia and perhaps even throwing in some cannellini beans.

Ingredients

10 ounces sliced bacon, chopped

2 quarts onion, diced

1 cup garlic, minced

1 cup fennel sausage, broken into pieces

1 quart celery, diced

2 cups leeks, diced

12 quarts chicken stock

3 quarts potatoes, diced

1 batch potato puree*

*Potato Puree: Peel and dice 10 Idaho potatoes. Place the potatoes in a sauce pot and cover with 2 quarts heavy cream. Simmer

over medium heat until the potatoes are tender, about 30 minutes. Using a hand blender, puree the potatoes until smooth. Season to taste with salt and set aside.

Method

In a large sauce pot, render the bacon over medium until browned and just crispy. Add the onion and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the minced garlic, fennel sausage, celery, and leeks and sauté until the sausage is lightly browned and the leeks are tender. Cover the vegetables with chicken stock and add the diced potatoes. Simmer for 10-15 minutes until the potatoes are tender. When the potatoes are cooked, remove from the heat and whisk in the potato puree to thicken the soup to a chowder consistency.

Pioppino and Watercress Soup

Blending mushrooms with nutrient-rich watercress, this soup is a winner on many levels.

Ingredients

8 ounces mushroom stock*

4 ounces watercress

2 ounces roasted cipollini

2 ounces pioppino

5 pieces stuffed pasta (agnolotti suggested)

1/2 teaspoon olive oil

*Mushroom Stock: In a large heavy stockpot, heat the oil over medium heat and sear the mushrooms (3 parts cremini, 3 parts shiitake. Add the vegetables (one part onion, one part celery, one part carrot) and cook until translucent. Cover with cold water, bring to a boil, and reduce to a simmer. Cook for about 1-2 hours until well steeped. Adjust seasoning, reserve, and cool.

Method

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and cook the agnolotti until the filling is warm. Meanwhile, heat a saute pan with olive oil, add the mushrooms and cook until crispy, add the watercress, toss and season. Deglaze with the mushroom stock and bring the soup to a slow boil. Add the cipollini and agnolotti. Ladle the soup into a serving bowl. Finish with a drizzle of good quality olive oil.

Tortellini en Brodo

An Italian classic, this soup features the famous pasta in a soothing broth. It’s a soul-warmer during the winter months, satisfying to the core. This recipe is from his restaurant, so feel free to scale it down unless you’re hosting a dinner party or want leftovers. If you want to go the easier route, simply get some pre-made pasta and make the broth.

Ingredients

Herbs de Provence Roasted Chicken

4 whole chickens

4 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons herbs de Provence

2 cups chicken stock

Salt and pepper

Method

Rub chicken with the softened butter and sprinkle with herbs de Provence. Season generously with salt

and pepper. Arrange the chickens in a hotel pan or baking dish and fill the baking dish with the chicken stock. Roast in oven for 10 minutes, until the chickens are dark brown and beginning to crisp. Transfer the baking dish to a convection oven and continue to bake 30-45 minutes until the chicken is cooked through, 165

degrees.

Roasted Chicken Broth

2 onions, roughly chopped

2 carrots, roughly chopped

2 celery stalks, roughly chopped

3 ounces oil

1 roasted chicken carcass (bones)

Method

Roast vegetables in oil and add bones. Top with water, bring to a boil, and simmer for 2 hours. Strain, let cool, and reserve.

Sausage and Ricotta Tortellini

5 pounds sausage meat

2 cones ricotta

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

2 large eggs

5-6 egg yolks

1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil

1 ounce micro basil

3 ounces kale sprouts

8 ounces roasted chicken broth

1 cippolini, quartered

Salt and pepper

Parmesan

Method

Place meat and ricotta in bowl and mix until thoroughly combined. Cover and chill until ready to use. Place 1 ounce filling in tortellini dough. Close and reserve. Heat broth until boiling add sprouts and cipollini. Meanwhile, cook tortellini in pasta water until al dente and sausage filling is cooked. Place tortellini in bowl, top with hot broth. Garnish with parmesan and opal basil. Finish with olive oil.

Pumpkin Cranberry Bean Soup

Combining complementary winter flavors, this soup benefits from the brightness of cranberry and the earthy tones of pumpkin. Again, scale it down accordingly as this is a hefty batch. Feel free to throw in some pasta to liven it up, such as a stuffed variety like agnolotti. The chef suggests finishing the dish with some fresh parmesan and pea leaves.

Ingredients

24 quarts roasted chicken broth (follow recipe above)

6 quarts cranberries, cleaned and rinsed

2 sprigs thyme

6 quarts sugar pumpkin

2 quarts onions, diced

2 quarts celery, diced

2 quarts carrots, diced

2 ounces oil

Method

In large rondeau, heat the oil and add the diced vegetables. Cook until slightly translucent, and add the cranberry beans. Season the vegetables and add the stock. Bring to a boil, and add the pumpkin and thyme. Cook until beans and pumpkin are tender, about 15-20 minutes. Adjust seasoning, cool, and reserve.

Don’t stop here; we’ve got additional best soup recipes to get you through the cold months and a cream of broccoli soup recipe that’s sure to become a favorite. For further warmth, check out the best hot cocktails.

