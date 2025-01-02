Say farewell to the festive season with these gin cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Holiday Gin + Soda Peppermint Southside Holiday Flip

With the major holiday days down, and the new year already underway, most of us willing be closing up the holiday festivities and soon returning to work. But before you take down your Christmas tree or put away the decorations for another year, there’s time to see off the festive period in style with some finely crafted cocktails.

For this time of year you want something simple, unfussy, and delicious, and that’s just what these recipes from Nolet’s Silver Gin offer. Nolet’s is one of our favorite floral gins, with botanicals including rose, peach, and raspberry, and it can has a clean taste and smooth texture so it goes perfectly in simple cocktails alongside ingredients like cranberries, peppermint, and orgeat, ideal to see off the festive times.

Holiday Gin + Soda

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Nolet’s Silver Gin

3 oz. Soda Water

Cranberries

Fresh Rosemary

Method:

Pour Nolet’s Silver Gin over ice in a balloon glass then add soda water and garnish.

Peppermint Southside

Ingredients:

1.25 oz. Nolet’s Silver Gin

0.75 oz. Lime Juice

0.75 oz. Simple Syrup

Peppermint Leaves

Crushed Candy Canes

Method:

Shake all ingredients with ice in a cocktail shaker and strain into a crushed candy cane rimmed Martini or coupe glass. Garnish with a sprig of peppermint.

Holiday Flip

Ingredients:

1.25 oz. Nolet’s Silver Gin

0.5 oz Orgeat

1 Bar Spoon Sugar

1 Egg

1 part Nutmeg to 1 part Unbleached Sugar for dusting

Method:

Add all ingredients to a mixing tin with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a sprinkle of nutmeg (we used a simple snowflake stencil).