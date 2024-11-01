This is only the second bourbon released by Eric LeGrand

Co-founded by Eric LeGrand and Brian Axelrod in 2023, Eric LeGrand Spirits is set to release a limited-edition expression perfect for the Holiday season. Distilled in Owensboro, Kentucky, and bottled in Bardstown, Kentucky, the brand previously only had one bourbon in its spirits range. Thanks to the release of Eric LeGrand Single Barrel Bourbon, it now has two.

Eric LeGrand Single Barrel Bourbon

Not only is this the second bourbon and the first single barrel bourbon, but it’s also the first limited-edition release since the brand was launched in March of 2023. Distilled at Green River Distillery before being matured in new, charred American oak barrels, it’s bottled at a potent 104-proof.

According to the brand, this limited-edition expression features flavors like candied orange peels, toasted vanilla beans, black cherry, and oaky wood. It’s bottled at 52% ABV to pay tribute to the number worn by LeGrand at Rutger’s University.

“Our goal with this bourbon is to offer a new tasting experience for those who love higher-proof spirits,” LeGrand said in a press release. “I’ve always wanted to launch a special bottle for the holiday season and we were able to experiment with a single barrel bourbon that’ll win over bourbon drinkers. With this release, we’re continuing our work with the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, so this is a gift that will give back to a good cause.”

For those unaware, LeGrand’s work with the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation isn’t simply about giving to charity. The former defensive tackle was paralyzed while playing for Rutgers in an October 2010 game.

Where can I buy it?

This limited-edition expression can be purchased at select retailers in New Jersey, Kentucky, Massachusetts, and New York and at www.ericlegrandwhiskey.com for a suggested retail price of $59.99. $5.20 of every case sold will be donated to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation to support people living with and impacted by paralysis.

