Eggnog french toast is so, so good

This time of year, there are endless traditional and festive recipes to enjoy. Whether your family celebrates the holiday with honey-baked ham, a beautiful rib roast, or a gorgeous seafood spread, there are tons of dishes that we associate with the December holidays. And that’s even before Christmas cookies and cocktails come into play. Yes, as far as holiday dining is concerned, we’ve got plenty of options in the way of dinner and treats. But what about the most important meal of the day? Don’t our holiday breakfast tables deserve a little holly jolly sprinkle, too? We think so. That’s why we love this incredibly delicious eggnog French toast recipe from St. Pierre Bakery.

We’ve always loved St. Pierre Bakery for its delicious baked goods, from pillowy brioche to delicious waffles and lace-thin crêpes. Their signature orange packages are easy to find at most grocers, including Walmart, so a decadently soft and buttery treat is always nearby. Of course, any brioche you happen to have in your bread box will work perfectly for this recipe, as well.

This indulgent breakfast calls for one of our very favorite holiday ingredients, eggnog liqueur, to give this Saturday morning staple a Christmas-y upgrade, and we are here for it. Topped with perfectly caramelized oranges, a drizzle of homemade butterscotch sauce, and a snowy dusting of powdered sugar, this dish is special enough to become a new Christmas morning tradition.

Eggnog French toast with caramelized oranges recipe

Ingredients

8 slices St Pierre Brioche Loaf

2 small oranges

1 ounces butter

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 ounce light brown sugar

3 eggs

200ml heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablesponons eggnog liqueur

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons superfine sugar

Vegetable oil or butter for frying

Toffee or caramel sauce to serve

Method

Using a sharp knife, peel oranges and remove pith, then slice into thin 1/8-inch slices. In a non-stick skillet over high heat, melt the butter. Add the sugar and ginger and stir, then simmer for 3 minutes. Add the orange slices and cook for 1-2 minutes until slightly caramelized. Carefully remove peels from the sugar mixture and set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, cream, vanilla, eggnog liqueur, nutmeg, cinnamon, and sugar until well combined. In a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, warm butter and oil. Working one piece at a time, dip each slice of brioche loaf into the egg and cream mixture, then add to the skillet. Fry each piece until golden, flipping to cook both sides. Transfer French toast to warmed plates. Serve French toast in stacks topped with caramelized oranges and toffee or caramel sauce.

