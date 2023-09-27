 Skip to main content
This empanadas recipe is actually the perfect ‘second meal’ for leftover pot roast

Make a big pot roast, then make these awesome empanadas

Lindsay Parrill
By
Empanadas
Lindsay Parrill/The Manual

We love a good pot roast. The thing about a pot roast, though, is that there always seem to be a ton of leftovers. No matter the amount you made or how many guests you had around the table, there’s extra. Perhaps that’s one of the comforting things about pot roast – there’s always more to share. But if we’re honest, on the second or third day of leftovers, most of us are ready for something different. That’s where this handy recipe comes in, and it’s for another delicious food: empanadas.

All you need to transform your pot roast leftovers into something new and enticing is a little pie dough. By filling that pie dough with your leftovers, you’re creating flakey, steamy, golden-brown little meat pies that will make just about everyone happy. Not only are they delicious, but they’re perfect for any occasion. Serve them with rice and a salad for a beautifully savory dinner. Pile them on a platter with a creamy dipping sauce for the next football game, or bring them on a fall picnic with a bottle of your favorite Burgundy. Whatever the occasion, though, be sure to make enough because these are oddly addicting.

Assembling empanadas
Lindsay Parrill/The Manual

Pot roast empanadas recipe

While we adore a freshly made pot roast, we can’t help but debate if this recipe makes the second time around even better. We’ve even taken to making twice as much roast as usual just to guarantee these empanadas a place on the dinner table later in the week.



Our favorite pot roast recipe is made in the slow cooker, which makes both of these meals a breeze to make. This is how to make empanadas using your leftover pot roast.

Ingredients:

  • Leftover pot roast with veggies and gravy 
  • 2 disks pie dough, each rolled to about 1/4-inch thickness
  • 1 egg

Method:

  1. Shred any large pieces of leftover roast and mix with gravy and vegetables so that the mixture has an even distribution of meat and vegetables.
  2. Using a 4-inch biscuit cutter, cut rounds from the dough. Using both disks, this should yield roughly 20 rounds,
  3. Using a spoon, scoop about 2 tablespoons of pot roast filling onto each disk, being careful not to overfill.
  4. With a bit of water on your fingertips, pinch the sides of the dough together around the filling, forming a dumpling shape.
  5. Crimp the edges of the empanadas with a fork, sealing the filling inside, then pierce each one on top so that steam can escape.
  6. Chill the empanadas in the refrigerator for at least 20 minutes to give the dough time to chill.
  7. When you are ready to bake, preheat oven to 375F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  8. Beat egg together with a splash of water to create an egg wash.
  9. Brush each empanada with egg wash, then bake on a prepared baking sheet for 18-22 minutes, until golden brown.

Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
Fall dessert recipes: Apple bread pudding and more (apples)
Granny Smith apples in a bowl on a table.

One of the best things about autumn is the food, particularly the sweets. The fall weather is perfect for warm, sugary desserts, filled to the brim with seasonal ingredients. Chief among these seasonal ingredients is the humble apple. This wonderful fruit can range from tart to honey-sweet, and when baked, morphs into a delicious dessert fit for any occasion.

To celebrate this seasonal fall fruit, The Manual has compiled two unique and creative apple recipes. These tasty fall dessert recipes are guaranteed to make anyone save room for dessert.

Read more
Up your cocktail game: How to make the perfect gin gimlet
This gin gimlet recipe is sensational — and easy
Gimlet cocktail in a coupe glass

When it comes to gin cocktails, there’s no debating the appeal of the classic gin and tonic. It’s crisp, refreshing, and perfect for a summer day (or literally any other time of year). But if your gin-based cocktail enjoyment doesn’t go past that popular cocktail, you’re really missing out on a world of floral, botanical, fresh mixed drinks. Especially the delicious, flavorful gin gimlet.

While we’re on the gin and tonic bandwagon from way back, we also love the simple, elegant gin gimlet. This herbaceous, piney, juniper, tart lime, and absolute refresher of a mixed drink is one of our favorites all year long from the breezy heat of summer to the frigid frost of winter.

Read more
The easiest and best pickled red onion recipe we’ve ever seen belongs to Rick Bayless
The god of Mexican cuisine has the easiest and best recipe
Pickled onions

Pickled onions may just be the most underappreciated, underutilized, yet amazingly delicious condiment that exists. Sure, we love our onions raw and sliced paper thin on a sandwich or battered and fried with a perfect dipping sauce. We love them grilled, piled on our favorite steak, or charred and sandwiched in a chicken kabob. And, of course, onions are the start of almost any great recipe. But if you've never taken this humble but wonderful ingredient and pickled it, you're doing yourself (and your sandwiches) a great disservice. Pickled onions have a zippy, piquant sweetness that elevates any number of dishes. Put them in sandwiches, burgers, brats, and tacos. Mix them into salads and stir-fries, or pile them on top of your favorite snacks like avocado toast or deviled eggs. Their briny, bright tartness adds so much character and flavor to just about anything. And the truly marvelous thing about pickled onions is that they're ridiculously easy to make and have in your fridge at all times.

In the following video, the great Rick Bayless, famed chef and restaurateur, teaches his easy method for pickling red onions. He begins by simply covering a bowl of sliced onions with very hot water, which he explains will take the "power" out of them and soften their texture. After the onions have sat in the hot water for about 30 minutes, he drains them completely and covers them with freshly squeezed lime juice. To that mixture, he mixes in a teaspoon of salt, then presses the onions down firmly so that they are totally submerged in the lime juice. The next step is to simply set the bowl aside for about six hours, and that's when the magic happens. After the elapsed time, the onions are beautifully pink and perfectly pickled.

Read more