 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Bud Light, White Claw, and Dunkin’ Donuts are about to go to war in the spiked drinks category (seriously)

Dunkin' Spiked brings coffee, tea to the spiked market

Lindsay Parrill
By
Dunkin' spiked drinks
Dunkin' Donuts

Joining in on a trend that just doesn’t appear to be going anywhere, Dunkin’ Donuts is the newest competitor to throw its hat into the boozy beverages ring. Jumping on the increasingly crowded bandwagon, Dunkin’ will be riding alongside Bud Light, White Claw, and Twisted Tea in its endeavor to give the people what they want — an easily drinkable, tasty beverage with a boozy adult upgrade.

Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin’ said in a recent press release, “We knew we had the opportunity to create something special when we saw the positive response to our previous seasonal collaborations for Dunkin’-inspired beers. The growing appetite for adult beverages inspired us to put a twist on our customers’ favorite Dunkin’ Iced Coffee, Iced Tea, and Refresher flavors. Dunkin’ Spiked is perfect for day or night enjoyment and comes in eight distinct flavors, available in grocery and package stores later this month. This new line of ready-to-drink adult beverages elevates Dunkin’s offerings, and we know our 21+ fans will love every sip.”

Recommended Videos

All about Dunkin’ Donuts’ spiked beverages

The new iced coffee flavors will include Spiked Original, Spiked Caramel, Spiked Mocha, and Spiked Vanilla. And if you’re more of a tea drinker, there are some refreshing options for you, too. Spiked Slightly Sweet Iced Tea, Spiked Half & Half Iced Tea, Dunkin’ Spiked Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher, and Dunkin’ Spiked Mango Pineapple Iced Tea Refresher are also hitting the shelves soon.

Related

While customers may be a bit startled at seeing an otherwise “wholesome” brand trying its hand in the alcohol game, the timing does seem to be suspiciously perfect. After all of the absurd drama in the world of canned booze this year, perhaps customers are looking to change gears. Poor Bud Light seems to be trying everything to keep its head above water after drowning in a sea of homophobic protestation and boycotts. Bud Light sales have plummeted, including those of its otherwise popular Bud Light seltzer, which was terribly hard hit this summer.

While less controversial than Bud Light, the shiny new excitement of White Claw’s revolution is quickly being run over by better-tasting alternatives. Brands like Spritz Society and Simply Spiked are doing the same thing, but better. Now seems to be the perfect time for Dunkin’ to enter the race. And hey — the combination of coffee and alcohol is always a win in our book, so we’re all for it.

While you may fear that Dunkin’ might be lonely there in the liquor aisle, the blackest of sheep in a place it has no business being, we suspect other uncomfortable oddities like Hard Mountain Dew and Spiked Sunny D will befriend it in no time, so worry not.

Those eager to buy these new Dunkin’ Donuts beverages can do at grocery stores in 12 states for the time being – Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Vermont. Spiked Iced Tea flavors will be available at the end of this month, while Spiked Iced Coffees will be in stores in early September.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
The 10 best chocolate beers for cacao enthusiasts
Chocolate and beer do in fact work wonders together. Here are some options you should fill your fridge with
Heady stout

All kinds of great adjuncts can squeeze comfortably into beer, from baking spices thrown into the stout vat to fresh citrus in an IPA. The most creative brewers take it a step further, adding fruit and lactose for smoothie sour beers or even kelp if they're set near the coast.

But we're here to talk about chocolate, the king of decadence. Turns out, chocolate is a great playmate with beer, provided you select the right style. You can't just throw cacao at a lager and expect enjoyment. It's all about balancing flavors and porters and stouts in particular, among a few other heavy styles and barrel-aged beers, do great with chocolate. The malt profiles already exude those kinds of flavors, tasting dark or bittersweet baking chocolate.

Read more
Usually $80, this Ninja Mini air fryer just had its price slashed to $40
The Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer with two plates of food.

Do you want delicious fried food but are avoiding loading up on an oil-based diet? Or maybe you're concerned that olive oil is going away. You might want to consider getting an air fryer. With the Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer, now on sale for just $40, you have a low-risk way of trying out the trendy cooking technique. (Note, at 2 quarts this product isn't nearly as "mini" as the name suggests.) But that $40 price is a special deal and it won't last forever, as the Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer is usually $80. So, tap the button below to grab yours off of Amazon while this deal lasts and you can save $40.

Why you should buy the Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer
There's no secret that air frying food has been the post Covid-era cooking trend everyone is talking about. The Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer, when on sale, is the fantastic place to get yourself right in the middle of that trend. Be sure to preheat the air fryer and pop your food in this 1000W, non-stick unit cooking. It heats up quick and has a simple 60-minute timer so you'll be able to be alerted when just about any food is done cooking.

Read more
Tequila bottles have a code on the back that tells you how good it is
Crack the code and learn a little something about your favorite spirit
tips for buying good tequila francisco galarza hos80gyhota unsplash

It's no secret that tequila has been gaining speed in the American popularity contest for a few years now. With every other celebrity slapping their name on labels, a wave of trendy tequila cocktails sweeping the nation, and an ever-growing appreciation for the spirit's many fine qualities, this sweet agave spirit couldn't be hotter. And while this is fantastic news whether you're new to tequila or have been around for a while, it does come with the downside of confusion in a now heavily saturated market.
Knowing good tequila from cheap party swill is more complicated than just checking the price tag. But how do you tell the good from the bad? The savor-every-sip-in-its-complex-richness versus the two-dollar-shot-and-a-hangover-worse-than-death brands? Thankfully, there's a secret code printed on the backs of tequila bottles that reveals everything you need to know.

How to choose the best tequila
A NOM (Norma Oficial Mexicana) is a four-digit numerical code printed on the back of every bottle of tequila. That number represents the distillery from whence the tequila was made. As is required by Mexican law, every tequila brand must disclose its NOM, which, if you know what to look for, can reveal the product's legitimacy and quality.
Every NOM directly corresponds to a specific tequila distillery located in one of the five authorized tequila states in Mexico: Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacan, Nayarit, or Tamaulipas. By searching a bottle's NOM online on sites such as Tequila Matchmaker, a person can decipher exactly where the tequila was made.
A NOM can also reveal which brands also share the same distillery. That's right — while there are over 3,000 tequila brands on the market, there are fewer than 200 distilleries located within the Denomination of Origin. So there's more overlap than you might suspect. Some NOMS are associated with hundreds of tequila brands, indicating perhaps a lower quality product as these enormous distilleries are often known for using additives in their products to create detectable taste differences between the brands they produce. Whereas smaller, family-owned distilleries will carry their own unique NOM.
And if you're a real tequila nerd (like we are), researching a bottle's NOM will also tell you that particular distillery's location, whether or not they offer tours, the equipment they use for the distillery process, aging techniques, and even their sources of water. You can read reviews of the product and even view photos of the distillery itself. So grab that bottle of tequila you've got on the bar cart and do a little digging. You might learn something.

Read more