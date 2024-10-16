It's like fall in a coffee mug

We’re halfway through October, so there’s still plenty of time to get in the fall spirit. Downeast Coffee Roasters’ latest seasonal release, Sweater Weather blend, is available for purchase now. This whole-bean coffee transports drinkers to the beauty of fall in New England. From scenic drives through vibrant foliage to quaint communities gathering for the final harvest, this coffee blend tastes like autumn in a cup. You’ll feel warm as soon as you take the first sip, just like wearing your favorite sweater.

This seasonal coffee brew features tasting notes of spiced apple cider, rich chocolate, and fallen leaves’ warm, earthy aroma. The quality blend is created from coffees from Brazil, Guatemala, and Columbia. If you haven’t heard of this coffee brand, Downeast Coffee Roasters strives to set itself apart from traditional coffee brands by making specialty coffee approachable and fun for everyone. Whether you’re new to drinking coffee or are a seasoned connoisseur, the brand delivers exceptional coffees for every coffee lover.

The limited-time Sweater Weather blend will be available until late November or early December, when the brand releases its next seasonal flavor in time for the winter. While you can brew Sweater Weather using any coffee-making method, the brand loves using a Hario v60 pour-over or a French press method to brew this roast. Of course, since Sweater Weather only comes in whole-bean coffee (not available in the ground), you’ll also need a quality grinder to enjoy this coffee. With flavors of spiced apple cider and the earthy aroma of fallen leaves, don’t miss the chance to try Downeast Coffee Roasters’ Sweater Weather blend while you still can.