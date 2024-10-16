 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Downeast Coffee Roasters’ Sweater Weather coffee blend tastes like autumn

It's like fall in a coffee mug

By
black eye coffee
Engin Akyurt / Pexels

We’re halfway through October, so there’s still plenty of time to get in the fall spirit. Downeast Coffee Roasters’ latest seasonal release, Sweater Weather blend, is available for purchase now. This whole-bean coffee transports drinkers to the beauty of fall in New England. From scenic drives through vibrant foliage to quaint communities gathering for the final harvest, this coffee blend tastes like autumn in a cup. You’ll feel warm as soon as you take the first sip, just like wearing your favorite sweater.

This seasonal coffee brew features tasting notes of spiced apple cider, rich chocolate, and fallen leaves’ warm, earthy aroma. The quality blend is created from coffees from Brazil, Guatemala, and Columbia. If you haven’t heard of this coffee brand, Downeast Coffee Roasters strives to set itself apart from traditional coffee brands by making specialty coffee approachable and fun for everyone. Whether you’re new to drinking coffee or are a seasoned connoisseur, the brand delivers exceptional coffees for every coffee lover.

Recommended Videos

The limited-time Sweater Weather blend will be available until late November or early December, when the brand releases its next seasonal flavor in time for the winter. While you can brew Sweater Weather using any coffee-making method, the brand loves using a Hario v60 pour-over or a French press method to brew this roast. Of course, since Sweater Weather only comes in whole-bean coffee (not available in the ground), you’ll also need a quality grinder to enjoy this coffee. With flavors of spiced apple cider and the earthy aroma of fallen leaves, don’t miss the chance to try Downeast Coffee Roasters’ Sweater Weather blend while you still can.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an experienced writing contributor in the food, drinks, health, fitness, and travel niches. She holds a B.S. in…
Is coffee bad for teeth? What dentists have to say
What dentists want you to know about your favorite morning routine
A close-up of tons of coffee beans

Is coffee bad for teeth? You may not want to know the answer, preferring to "hear no evil, see no evil." After all, drinking coffee can be a lifeline during the morning grind. Even studies show coffee consumption can have significant benefits. A 2021 study showed that drinking coffee could decrease stroke and dementia risk. Another study published in the same year found coffee consumption could lower a person's chance of heart failure.

According to the National Coffee Association, this research is all good news for nearly two-thirds of Americans (62%) who drink coffee daily. However, what does that mean for your pearly white teeth? Coffee has long been linked to discoloration and staining, but is the rumor true? We asked dentists. Let's sink our teeth into their responses and learn more about preventing discoloration should you choose to keep your coffee routine.
Is coffee bad for teeth?

Read more
Dunkin’ has a new Halloween-themed coffee — here’s when you can get it
Spooky season is just around the corner
Potion Macchiato

If you love Halloween and you love coffee -- get excited. Dunkin' has just announced its newest Halloween-inspired coffee drinks, available in Dunkin' stores nationwide starting October 16th. Dunkin' is certainly getting in the Halloween spirit with the name of its new drink, called the Potion Macchatio. The Potion Macchiato will be available as either an iced coffee or a hot coffee drink. This macchiato drink is made with blended layers of espresso and milk, topped with a vibrant, purple marshmallow ube flavor. The picture of this drink showcases its bright purple color -- and we're excited to see what its magical flavor will taste like.

In addition to the Potion Macchiato, Dunkin' has released a few other Halloween-themed food items to order alongside your coffee. Options include a new Spider Specialty Donut and a Halloween Munchkins basket, featuring chocolate and orange spinkle-covered donut holes. While we do remember some Halloween-inspired donuts and bites available last year, this year brings an exciting new Halloween-themed coffee drink to the menu.

Read more
Chameleon coffee’s Girl Scout s’mores cold-brew latte is here
Combine your favorite coffee with your favorite cookie
Girl Scout Smores Cold Brew Latte

Leave the roasting sticks behind and forget about the gooey mess — Chameleon Coffee's newest special-edition Girl Scout S'mores Cold-Brew Latte is available starting October 8th in Whole Foods markets and online at Amazon and Chameleon Coffee. This S'mores Cookie Inspired drink is an ode to the classic campfire treat, featuring notes of sweet milk, creamy chocolate, and toasted marshmallows. The combination of high-quality, dark-roasted cold brew coffee and the classic flavor of this fan-favorite Girl Scout Cookie makes for the perfect, slightly sweetened duo.

Each Chameleon Cold-Brew Girl Scout Cookie Latte is gluten-free, soy-free, and contains about 10 grams of sugar per serving. You can find the new Girl Scout S'mores Cold-Brew Latte in 8-ounce, shelf-stable cans. Each can provide a solid amount of caffeine (around 150 mg per can) which is perfect for getting your morning off to the right start. This new product is a great addition to the brand's portfolio of organic coffee offerings, each of which uses a propriety brewing produce to produce a super smooth, coffee that is less acidic than other forms of cold brew on the market.

Read more