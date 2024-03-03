 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Does bourbon go bad? The storage tricks you need to know

Does bourbon actually go bad?

Christopher Osburn
By
Bottles
Nick Rickert/Unsplash

If you enjoy a glass of bourbon or two only every few weeks or months, you might assume that your favorite whiskey, safe in its bottle, will last for years. Well, it might, and it might not. This depends on several factors.

If you haven’t yet opened your bottle, you’re totally in the clear. Since bourbon is bottled at no less than 40% alcohol by volume, there’s little chance bacteria and any oxidation will get in and change the aromas and flavors. It’s also done aging once it hits the barrel, and most (if not all) of the air is removed, so it should taste just as good years later as long as it’s stored properly (we’ll get into that later). If it’s opened already, this is when things start to get tricky.

Bourbon
Zhivko Minkov/Unsplash

Oxidation is a flavor changer for bourbon

As we mentioned earlier, a sealed bottle will remain the same in terms of aroma and flavor for years or decades as long as it’s stored properly. The cork will let in some air during the years, but not enough to change the whiskey’s flavor. The problem is when you open your bourbon. Sure, you might leave a bottle open for months or years and not notice the nuanced flavor and aroma differences. But you should know that the moment you uncork your favorite bourbon, you’re exposing it to bacteria and oxidation.

Recommended Videos

Once oxygen interacts with the chemical properties of bourbon, the molecules begin to change to acetic acid. This creates the sour aroma and flavor you might notice if you leave an open bottle sitting around for too long.

Bourbon
Anthony Torres/Unsplash

More drinking equals more oxidation

Sure, if you open a bottle of bourbon and pour one glass, it will still oxidize. But the more you drink, the more exposed air there is to add to the oxidation. More space in the bottle means the aromas and flavors will start to become musty and sour and might also begin to remove some of the flavor entirely, making it taste more muted and watery. Not properly storing the bottle will add to the deterioration of the aroma and flavor.

Wild Turkey
Sadie Coulter/Unsplash

How to tell if your bourbon has gone bad

Before simply dumping your favorite bourbon down the drain, there are numerous ways to tell if your whiskey has gone bad.

Related

Your bourbon has changed color

First and foremost, you’ll likely notice that the color has changed. It’s likely lighter or has a different hue than you remember. This is the first of many bad signs.

Your bourbon tastes different

The taste can change in several ways. It might seem much harsher and hotter than you remember. It could have a sour, funky, acidic aroma and flavor that makes it undrinkable (that’s a pretty good sign). It also might be bitter and unpalatable or simply taste blander and more muted than you remember. If it looks like there’s mold growing in the bottle or if it even smells like mold, you’re not going to want to drink it.

Bourbon
phil cruz/Unsplash

Ways to help keep your bourbon fresh

It’s important to note that, even after it’s opened if housed properly, bourbon should keep its original aromas and flavors for a while. That means that you shouldn’t open it up and leave it on your kitchen counter or anywhere in direct sunlight. That’s a huge no-no.

  • Store your bourbon (and all of your aged spirits) in a cool, dry, dark place like a pantry, liquor cabinet, or basement (as long as it isn’t wet), whether it’s opened or not.
  • If you have a wine rack that holds your bottles on their sides, continue to keep your Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc, and Malbec on there. Even though it might look cool, never put your bourbon on a rock that keeps it on its side. Bourbon should always be stored in an upright position so the cork doesn’t erode and corrode. Not only will this let in more air, but it might even make some of your whiskey leak out of the bottle before you ever get a chance to drink it.

Part of the reason you should keep your whiskey in a cool, dry, dark place is that it needs to be kept out of direct sunlight. The UV rays shining into the bottle can change the whiskey’s chemical properties and remove some of the aroma and flavor, making it taste bland. It can also change the color.

Bourbon bottle
Thomas Park/Unsplash

Final thoughts

The most important information: after you crack open that bottle of Elijah Craig Small Batch or Wild Turkey Rare Breed, you’re going to want to drink it within 4-6 months, regardless of where you keep it. If you drink it, you don’t have to worry about bacteria, oxidation, and anything else that will change or ruin the aromas and flavors.

Editors' Recommendations

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Prepare for spring with these great bock beers
The best bock beers for spring
Bock beer

Originating in Germany, bock beers got their name because of a mispronunciation. Its history can be traced to Bavaria in the 14th century. When it began to gain in popularity and moved south to Munich in the 17th century, it was initially referred to as Einbeck (named after the city where it was invented).

But a mispronunciation led to it being mistakenly called “ein bock” which translates to “billy goat.” This is also why many bock beer bottles and cans are adorned with a goat image.

Read more
The difference between an Old Fashioned and a Manhattan: These two classic cocktails, explained
The differences between the old fashioned and manhattan
Manhattan

It’s okay if you don’t know the intricate differences between classic whiskey-based cocktails. Unless you’re an avid home bartender or professional mixologist, no one will fault you for not knowing how to make a Sazerac, Boulevardier, Mint Julep, or any other whiskey-based drink. Also, don’t worry if you don’t know the differences between the two most well-known whiskey cocktails: the classic Old Fashioned and beloved Manhattan.

This is because these two drinks, on the surface, seem very similar. Both are made with whiskey and have some of the same ingredients, but they are surprisingly different in flavor and appearance.

Read more
It’s official: Gen Z is not a fan of wine (and what that means for everyone else)
Gen Z doesn't need wine to be high on life. What's that like?
Friends toasting with beer

For those of us wine-worshipping Millennials, the thought of the younger generation not inheriting this shared fervor for all things viticultural is outright ludicrous. But according to a new report from Silicon Valley Bank’s 2024 State of the US Wine Industry, that appears to be exactly what's happening. Perhaps it was our overenthusiasm that spooked the members of Gen Z; perhaps they found our DIY cork art and tacky TJ Maxx wine-pun napkins too "cheugy," and we've frightened them off of the incredible nectar forever. Perhaps we Millennials were just too outspoken in our passion, and wine is now somehow being reduced and widdled down to nothing but a once-trendy item that will age out of style with those of us who can still rap every word of the Fresh Prince intro. It's enough to make one shed tears into their oversized wine glass. How can this be?

The study
Widely viewed as one of the most comprehensive analyses of the wine industry, Silicon Valley Bank's report is bleak but with a few hints at a silver lining for those of us who are hoping to see the wine industry keep its head above water.

Read more