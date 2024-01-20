 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This is the only type of cutting board we’ll buy – here’s why

Plastic isn't good, but what cutting board material is best?

Emily Caldwell
By
Cheese sliced on black cutting board and table with red grapes and dark background
Aliona Gumeniuk / Unsplash

Shopping for kitchen gadgets and products is not as simple as it once was — leaving consumers questioning what to buy. Just like non-toxic cooking pans free of Teflon are rising in popularity, avid at-home cooks are also beginning to question the components of other commonly used cooking surfaces like cutting boards. While we’d like to believe all cutting boards are created equal, research shows they’re quite different.

In this guide, we’ll break down each of the most common types of cutting boards on the market and explain which type of cutting board is the smartest choice for your health.

plastic cutting board
Angus Chang / Pexels

Plastic cutting boards

The most commonly used material for manufacturing cutting boards is plastic, but why? There are a few answers to this question. First and foremost, plastic cutting boards are cheap to manufacture and come in many sizes, colors, and designs. From a consumer’s perspective, they’re attractive not only for their price but also because they are durable and can be easily washed and sanitized. In addition, the lightweight and dishwasher-friendly design of plastic cutting boards makes them attractive for home use too.

Recommended Videos

Despite all of these advantages, plastic cutting boards are the worst option you can buy in terms of health and safety. According to the American Chemical Society, plastic cutting boards often contain two chemicals known as polypropylene and polyethylene. When you chop or slice food on a plastic cutting board, very small, nano or micro-sized pieces of plastic can actually break off and make their way into your food. If you look at any plastic cutting board you have, you might even see plastic hanging off of slash or groove marks from normal usage.

Related

Although you’re unlikely to notice microplastics that make their way into your food, these microplastics can still have harmful effects on your health. Some research suggests that exposure to microplastics can cause harmful disruptions to your body’s endocrine system.

wooden chopping board
monicore / Pexels

Softwood cutting boards

Softwood cutting boards, such as those made from pine or cedar, are also a popular option for cutting boards. These boards are easy to work with and fairly lightweight and affordable. Softwood cutting boards also resist marks and scratches well, which helps them to maintain a clean, fresh appearance. While this is a great option to help you avoid microplastic exposure, softwood cutting boards do require maintenance to keep them safe to use.

Due to the porous nature of softwood, these boards need to be washed regularly and thoroughly with warm, soapy water to prevent the growth of bacteria. It is recommended to wash these by hand, as the dishwasher does not provide enough scrubbing to get into the porous material of softwood cutting boards.

bamboo cutting board
RDNE Stock project / Pexels

Bamboo cutting boards

Softwood cutting boards are a solid option, but bamboo cutting boards are the best choice for a safe and healthy cooking surface. Unlike softwoods, bamboo is a harder wood that creates a non-porous surface to cut food. The durability of bamboo helps it resist knicks and scratches while also being more bacteria-resistant than softwood. The natural material of bamboo is water-repellant, which helps limit bacteria growth and keeps them in pristine condition, too. To safely clean a bamboo cutting board, simply use warm soapy water and dry thoroughly.

Not only is bamboo the best cutting board option in terms of health, but it’s also an eco-friendly choice you can feel good about. Bamboo is a sustainable and natural resource that is grown without pesticides or chemical fertilizers. To keep your bamboo cutting boards looking great, you’ll need to oil them at least once per month to prevent warping and dryness. If you own a cast-iron pan, you’re likely already familiar with this “seasoning” process.

If you’re a pro-chef, there is one downside of bamboo cutting boards to be aware of. The hard, durable nature of bamboo is great for holding up, but it will cause your knives to become duller over time. For most average home cooks, this is generally not even noticeable (and can be fixed with a knife sharpener). Bamboo is also not quite as lightweight as a plastic cutting board, but it’s surely worth it for a safer, healthier cooking prep surface.

Blue cutting board with lemons
Didriks / Flickr

Shopping for the best cutting board

If you’ve noticed cuts in your plastic cutting board, it’s time to replace it with a safer bamboo cutting board. Reducing your exposure to harmful chemicals found in plastic cutting boards is a simple yet important step to support your long-term health. As you shop for the best cutting board, be sure to do your research and purchase from a trusted, reputable brand.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a full-time freelance writer with a focus on health, medical, food, fitness, and nutrition topics. She holds a B.S…
Turmeric, cardamom, and more: Indian spices and their surprising health benefits
These spices taste good and they're healthy
multiple indian spices

There's no question that what makes Indian food so good is the unique combination of spices used -- all of which come together for a taste that is unlike any other cuisine. From chicken tikka masala to Indian butter chicken, classic Indian meals use a combination of spices, including turmeric, cardamom, ginger, cumin, and chili pepper. But did you know these spices offer more benefits than just an amazing taste?

Many of the spices used in Indian cooking have unique health benefits -- some of which might surprise you. Below, we'll explore a few spices used in Indian dishes and how their benefits may help you improve your health.

Read more
The low-carb diet guide: How to eat better and optimize your health
This is everything you need to know about embracing a low-carb diet
Large steak on an open grill.

One of the best ways to take control of your health is through the implementation of a well-optimized wellness plan. The two biggest components that most people start to focus on first usually happen to be exercise and, more importantly, diet. All diets focus on the big three macronutrients: proteins, fats, and carbohydrates.
Sugars, starch, and fiber, which are types of carbohydrates, are found in nearly all foods to some degree, but in much higher quantities in foods like bread, oatmeal, pasta, cereal, and other grains, along with fruits, legumes, potatoes, and certain dairy products. Even the healthiest vegetables like kale and broccoli contain carbs. In contrast, foods like meat, poultry, eggs, and fish, are low-carb foods, with most of the calories coming instead from protein or fat.
While there are benefits to consuming carbohydrates, some people believe that carbs lead to excessive weight gain and cause unhealthy spikes in blood sugar. While that may not seem like a great fear for most, usually those individuals also have issues with portion control when it comes to consuming carbs. A low-carb diet aims to minimize carbohydrate intake as much as possible by focusing on consuming protein and fat and limiting high-carb foods. If you love steak, chicken, and scrambled eggs, you may find that a low-carb diet is the best way for you to lose weight without feeling deprived. Keep reading for our complete guide on getting started with a low-carb diet to decide if ditching the bread is your path to better health.

What is a low-carb diet?
Low-carb diets, by definition, restrict carbohydrate intake. However, there are no hard-and-fast rules about how many carbs you can consume on a generalized low-carb diet. There are specific low-carb diets, such as the keto diet, with strict carbohydrate intake values, but the term “low-carb diet” is an umbrella term that embodies any eating pattern that limits carbohydrate intake. The typical foods for a low-carb diet may vary from person to person, as there are also no particular foods you have to eat. That said, the macronutrient split in a low-carb diet usually limits carbohydrates to 25% of the daily caloric intake. Protein and fat make up the remaining 75%, with flexibility in the relative proportions of each.

Read more
Secrets revealed: A chef shares a guacamole recipe upgrade you won’t be able to resist
The secret is in the guacamole ingredients.
casa bond lobster guacamole.

The caviar guacamole at Casa Bond. Casa Bond / Benvenuti Public Relations

A guacamole recipe hardly needs an introduction as one of America’s most popular Mexican cuisine items. Making guacamole seems straightforward — mixing creamy avocados with fresh lime juice, salt, and aromatics. But what happens when you add ingredients that push this simple recipe to luxurious heights? What if you pair typical guacamole ingredients with decadent caviar or lobster?

Read more