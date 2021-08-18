  1. Food & Drink
Walmart is Practically Giving Away this Cuisinart Gas Grill Today

Cuisinart Deluxe Four-Burner Propane Gas Grill 2 on a white background.

Right now, Walmart has a fantastic Cuisinart Deluxe Four-Burner Propane Gas Grill for just $247, saving you $87 on the usual price. If you’ve been tempted to embrace gas grilling for a while, you’re going to love the features available here and your bank balance is going to adore the price cut. With summer still hanging on, you don’t want to miss out so snap it up now while stock lasts.

If you’ve been checking out the best gas grills for a while then you’ll know what to expect. Gas grilling is quicker, offers better temperature control than charcoal, and burns cleaner too so it’s more environmentally friendly. It’ll cook just great when you’re working your way through the best grill recipes with the Cuisinart Deluxe Four-Burner Propane Gas Grill making things easy.

Offering a primary cooking area of 455 square inches along with a secondary cooking area of 151 square inches, the Cuisinart Deluxe Four-Burner Propane Gas Grill has plenty of space for cooking up a storm for the whole family. It has durable stainless-steel cooking grates and a flip-up warming rack too for added convenience along with a glass appliance grade viewing window so you can monitor how your food is cooking.

Ceramic coated burners mean it lights every time without fail with other useful features such as an insulated lid and firebox with a temperature gauge, stainless steel heat tents, and a removable grease tray and cup. All super useful features if you’re passionate about grilling. It even has locking swivel casters and three accessory peg hooks so you can keep things neat and how you like them.

With 42,000 BTUs produced across the four ceramic burners, the Cuisinart Deluxe Four-Burner Propane Gas Grill is ideally suited for small or larger cuts of meat as well as plenty of other food too. Ordinarily priced at $334, it’s down to just $247 right now at Walmart making it a sweet deal for those late summer cookouts. You won’t be disappointed.

