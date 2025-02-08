Try out the viral Croissant Espresso Martini

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, someone comes along and makes you question everything you know. I thought I’d seen every variation on the Espresso Martini that could exist, but I was so wrong — because coffee liqueur brand Mr Black has a new variation that includes an iconic breakfast pastry. After all, if you’re going to put coffee in your cocktail, then why not croissants too?
The recipe uses the beloved buttery pastries to make a syrup, which is then added to a classic espresso martini recipe. It’s all of your breakfast needs in one drink.
Croissant Espresso Martini
Ingredients:
- 30ml/1oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur
- 30ml/1oz fresh espresso
- 30ml/1oz vodka
- 15ml/0.5oz croissant syrup
Method:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously to create a frothy crema. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with a slice of croissant.
To make the croissant syrup
Ingredients:
- 2 croissants (any kind work including almond or chocolate if you want to add more flavor)
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1.5 cups of water
Method:
- Toast your croissants in the oven for 5 minutes to crisp them up and bring out their fresh flavor.
- Shred your croissants into a sealable container and cover with the sugar and water
- Leave to infuse – up to 12 hours in the fridge.
- Blend the croissants and any syrup left in the container together until a smooth liquid forms.
- Pass mixture through a sieve – the end texture should be a thick syrup. Use in your cocktail as is or if you prefer you can filter again through a muslin cloth or coffee paper to achieve a clear syrup if you have the time.