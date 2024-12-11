 Skip to main content
Indulge yourself this winter with these creamy holiday cocktails

Using eggnog, cold brew, and Irish cream for tasty, cozy beverages

The holidays are a time when people look for cozy, warming drinks and like to indulge in all things sweet, creamy, and luxurious. Whether you’re a fan of eggnog or you’re all about the Irish Cream, this time of year is a great excuse for getting a bit dessert-like with your cocktails.

Using dairy or other creamy ingredients in cocktails doesn’t have to be a hassle, as these recipes show.

Sugarfield Spirits Louisiana Eggnog

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup Sugarfield Spirits Barrel Aged Rum
  • 2 farm fresh, local eggs, separated
  • 1/4 cup sugar, divided
  • 1 1/2 cups whole milk
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • Garnish: hand-grated nutmeg, cinnamon sticks or vanilla bean.

Method:

Separate the egg whites and yolks. In a large bowl, beat the egg yolks with 3 tablespoons of sugar until fluffy. Stir in the milk, heavy cream, and the pièce de resistance, Sugarfield Barrel Aged Rum. In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites with the remaining 1 tablespoon of sugar until soft peaks form. Fold the egg whites into the yolk mixture. Divide equally between four rocks glasses. Garnish each with a dusting of freshly grated nutmeg and vanilla bean or cinnamon stick.

Milam & Greene Espresso Rye-Tini

Ingredients:

Method:

Mix the ingredients. Shake on ice for 20-25 seconds. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with coffee beans. Enjoy!

Ginger All The Way

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Thatcher’s Organic Small Batch Vodka
  • 1.5 oz Irish cream liqueur
  • 1.5 oz homemade gingersnap syrup (see recipe)
  • White chocolate, garnish

To make Gingersnap Syrup:

  • .5 cup water
  • .5 cup brown sugar
  • 4 tbsp molasses
  • 3 tbsp chopped ginger
  • 1 tbsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp clove
  • 1 tsp nutmeg

