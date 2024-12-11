Indulge yourself this winter with these creamy holiday cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Sugarfield Spirits Louisiana Eggnog Milam & Greene Espresso Rye-Tini Ginger All The Way

The holidays are a time when people look for cozy, warming drinks and like to indulge in all things sweet, creamy, and luxurious. Whether you’re a fan of eggnog or you’re all about the Irish Cream, this time of year is a great excuse for getting a bit dessert-like with your cocktails.

Using dairy or other creamy ingredients in cocktails doesn’t have to be a hassle, as these recipes show.

Sugarfield Spirits Louisiana Eggnog

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Sugarfield Spirits Barrel Aged Rum

2 farm fresh, local eggs, separated

1/4 cup sugar, divided

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup heavy cream

Garnish: hand-grated nutmeg, cinnamon sticks or vanilla bean.

Method:

Separate the egg whites and yolks. In a large bowl, beat the egg yolks with 3 tablespoons of sugar until fluffy. Stir in the milk, heavy cream, and the pièce de resistance, Sugarfield Barrel Aged Rum. In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites with the remaining 1 tablespoon of sugar until soft peaks form. Fold the egg whites into the yolk mixture. Divide equally between four rocks glasses. Garnish each with a dusting of freshly grated nutmeg and vanilla bean or cinnamon stick.

Milam & Greene Espresso Rye-Tini

Ingredients:

2 oz Milam & Greene Port Finished Rye Whiskey

1 oz Espresso Cold Brew

½ oz Mr. Black Cold Brew Liqueur

½ oz Vanilla or regular simple

Method:

Mix the ingredients. Shake on ice for 20-25 seconds. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with coffee beans. Enjoy!

Ginger All The Way

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Thatcher’s Organic Small Batch Vodka

1.5 oz Irish cream liqueur

1.5 oz homemade gingersnap syrup (see recipe)

White chocolate, garnish

To make Gingersnap Syrup: