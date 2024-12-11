Indulge yourself this winter with these creamy holiday cocktails

The holidays are a time when people look for cozy, warming drinks and like to indulge in all things sweet, creamy, and luxurious. Whether you’re a fan of eggnog or you’re all about the Irish Cream, this time of year is a great excuse for getting a bit dessert-like with your cocktails.
Using dairy or other creamy ingredients in cocktails doesn’t have to be a hassle, as these recipes show.
Sugarfield Spirits Louisiana Eggnog
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup Sugarfield Spirits Barrel Aged Rum
- 2 farm fresh, local eggs, separated
- 1/4 cup sugar, divided
- 1 1/2 cups whole milk
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- Garnish: hand-grated nutmeg, cinnamon sticks or vanilla bean.
Method:
Separate the egg whites and yolks. In a large bowl, beat the egg yolks with 3 tablespoons of sugar until fluffy. Stir in the milk, heavy cream, and the pièce de resistance, Sugarfield Barrel Aged Rum. In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites with the remaining 1 tablespoon of sugar until soft peaks form. Fold the egg whites into the yolk mixture. Divide equally between four rocks glasses. Garnish each with a dusting of freshly grated nutmeg and vanilla bean or cinnamon stick.
Milam & Greene Espresso Rye-Tini
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Milam & Greene Port Finished Rye Whiskey
- 1 oz Espresso Cold Brew
- ½ oz Mr. Black Cold Brew Liqueur
- ½ oz Vanilla or regular simple
Method:
Mix the ingredients. Shake on ice for 20-25 seconds. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with coffee beans. Enjoy!
Ginger All The Way
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Thatcher’s Organic Small Batch Vodka
- 1.5 oz Irish cream liqueur
- 1.5 oz homemade gingersnap syrup (see recipe)
- White chocolate, garnish
To make Gingersnap Syrup:
- .5 cup water
- .5 cup brown sugar
- 4 tbsp molasses
- 3 tbsp chopped ginger
- 1 tbsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp clove
- 1 tsp nutmeg