Peanut butter whiskey plus chocolate and caramel, for the candy lovers out there

If you can’t get enough of candy, then you might enjoy some sweet candy-inspired shots. While the thought of party shots tends to send most of our minds spinning back to vodka jello, there’s no reason you can’t create a fun and tasty dessert style shot by mixing your ingredients carefully. As with many dessert cocktails, the key is to get the texture right — you’ll want to use thicker syrups or dairy ingredients to give your sweet drinks a rich, creamy texture that feels fun and indulgent rather than thin and overly sweet.
Another great trick to elevate your sweet cocktails is to add just a tiny dash of salt, as this helps to balance out sweet flavors. Peanut butter whiskey brand Skrewball has suggestions for two candy-inspired shots that blend the salty and nutty flavors of peanut butter with classic sweet ingredients like chocolate syrup, caramel, and a fun candy garnish to create party shots that capture all the fun of candy but with an adult edge, perfect for the season of indulgence.
Nutty Nougat Shot
Ingredients:
- ½ oz choco syrup (dark)
- ½ oz Skrewball
- ½ oz Absolut
- ½ oz Caramel Syrup
- Garnish with a slice of candy bar
Method:
Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice, shake until cold and strain into glass. Garnish with a slice of candy bar.
Kandy Nut Krunch
Ingredients:
- 1 oz. choco syrup (dark)
- ½ oz Skrewball
- 1/8 tsp fine sea salt
Method:
Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice, shake until cold and strain into glass. Garnish rim with chilled caramel topping and crushed candy.