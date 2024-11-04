 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Try these candy-inspired peanut butter cocktail shots

Peanut butter whiskey plus chocolate and caramel, for the candy lovers out there

By
candy peanut butter shots skrewball inspired cocktails
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

If you can’t get enough of candy, then you might enjoy some sweet candy-inspired shots. While the thought of party shots tends to send most of our minds spinning back to vodka jello, there’s no reason you can’t create a fun and tasty dessert style shot by mixing your ingredients carefully. As with many dessert cocktails, the key is to get the texture right — you’ll want to use thicker syrups or dairy ingredients to give your sweet drinks a rich, creamy texture that feels fun and indulgent rather than thin and overly sweet.

Another great trick to elevate your sweet cocktails is to add just a tiny dash of salt, as this helps to balance out sweet flavors. Peanut butter whiskey brand Skrewball has suggestions for two candy-inspired shots that blend the salty and nutty flavors of peanut butter with classic sweet ingredients like chocolate syrup, caramel, and a fun candy garnish to create party shots that capture all the fun of candy but with an adult edge, perfect for the season of indulgence.

Recommended Videos

Nutty Nougat Shot

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Ingredients:

  • ½ oz choco syrup (dark)
  • ½ oz Skrewball
  • ½ oz Absolut
  • ½ oz Caramel Syrup
  • Garnish with a slice of candy bar

Method:

Related

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice, shake until cold and strain into glass. Garnish with a slice of candy bar.

Kandy Nut Krunch

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz. choco syrup (dark)
  • ½ oz Skrewball
  • 1/8 tsp fine sea salt

Method:

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice, shake until cold and strain into glass. Garnish rim with chilled caramel topping and crushed candy.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Get Dark ‘n Stormy with these rum cocktails
Go beyond rum and ginger beer with these themed drinks
goslings rum halloween cocktails gbaoltcxwaebom1

One of the iconic rum cocktails is the Dark 'n Stormy, which mixes dark Goslings rum with ginger beer and adds a lime wedge for a simple, delicious, and slightly spicy treat that's perfect for fall. But there are other uses for Goslings rum too, which is known for its dark color and deep flavors. If you're looking to get into the Halloween mood, there are plenty of fun and tasty rum cocktails to take advantage of this unique spirit.
Dark ‘n Stormy

Ingredients:

Read more
Killer Halloween cocktails from craft spirits
Take a more subtle approach to Halloween theming
Scary pumpkin

Some Halloween cocktails are fun and over the top, with bright colors or flourishes like smoke. But other times, you are looking for something balanced, well crafted, and a bit more subtle. For the cocktail enthusiasts looking for a great drink with a slight seasonal theme, these cocktails feature craft spirits from CraftCo., used in considered combinations for a slight more grown-up Halloween theme.
The Harvest

Ingredients:

Read more
Spiced rum punch for a crowd
Make life easy for your Halloween party with this quick and tasty punch
spiced rum punch recipe captainmorgan barset berrysmashpunch

Whether you're going all-out for Halloween with spiderwebs everywhere and a house full of sweets, or whether you'd rather have a low-key affair and share a few casual drinks with some friends, a great way to enjoy tasty cocktails without the stress is to make batched drinks. You can mix everything up before any guests arrive, then let people serve themselves for a low-stress way to ensure everyone gets a drink.

The key to a good batched drink is to get the proportions right, as these will often use more fruit juices and other mixers as they typically contain less ice than a shaken or stirred cocktail. And the other key is to pick flavors that are easy to drink and will be widely enjoyed. Unless your friends have very particular (and very similar) tastes, this is not the time for hot and spicy margaritas, powerfully bitter negronis, or dangerously boozy martinis. Pick something fruity and on the sweeter end, as this tends to be more amenable to a wider range of people, and you'll have a better chance of pleasing everyone's palate.

Read more