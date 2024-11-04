Peanut butter whiskey plus chocolate and caramel, for the candy lovers out there

If you can’t get enough of candy, then you might enjoy some sweet candy-inspired shots. While the thought of party shots tends to send most of our minds spinning back to vodka jello, there’s no reason you can’t create a fun and tasty dessert style shot by mixing your ingredients carefully. As with many dessert cocktails, the key is to get the texture right — you’ll want to use thicker syrups or dairy ingredients to give your sweet drinks a rich, creamy texture that feels fun and indulgent rather than thin and overly sweet.

Another great trick to elevate your sweet cocktails is to add just a tiny dash of salt, as this helps to balance out sweet flavors. Peanut butter whiskey brand Skrewball has suggestions for two candy-inspired shots that blend the salty and nutty flavors of peanut butter with classic sweet ingredients like chocolate syrup, caramel, and a fun candy garnish to create party shots that capture all the fun of candy but with an adult edge, perfect for the season of indulgence.

Nutty Nougat Shot

Ingredients:

½ oz choco syrup (dark)

½ oz Skrewball

½ oz Absolut

½ oz Caramel Syrup

Garnish with a slice of candy bar

Method:

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice, shake until cold and strain into glass. Garnish with a slice of candy bar.

Kandy Nut Krunch

Ingredients:

1 oz. choco syrup (dark)

½ oz Skrewball

1/8 tsp fine sea salt

Method:

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice, shake until cold and strain into glass. Garnish rim with chilled caramel topping and crushed candy.