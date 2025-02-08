Is butter pecan coffee a new trend? Try this sweet coffee flavor at Paris Baguette

Coffee trends are always changing, with 2025’s newest flavor emerging: Butter Pecan Coffee. With over 4,000 locations worldwide, coffee shop chain Paris Baguette is hopping aboard this sweet coffee flavor trend. Butter Pecan takes center stage this season at Paris Baguette, with a brand-new selection of delectable treats that deliver rich, nutty sweetness in every bite and sip.

The Butter Pecan Latte is the first of the two new butter pecan coffees on the menu. This drink is crafted with classic espresso mixed with steamed milk of choice and rich Butter Pecan Flavor. The drink is available either hot or iced, giving coffee drinkers a chance to experience the sweet flavor of butter pecan in two forms. The second drink on the Paris Baguette winter menu is the Butter Pecan Sweet Cream Cold Brew. This cold coffee beverage featured butter pecan-flavored cold brew poured over ice and topped with sweet cream.

These limited-time butter pecan coffees and butter pecan-flavored pastries are available at all Paris Baguette locations until March 4th, 2025. While the company has launched these flavors as a limited-time offering, the demand may necessitate butter pecan coffee to earn a permanent spot on the cafe’s menu.

“Winter is all about cozy moments with those we cherish, and at Paris Baguette, we’re excited to help our guests bring those moments to life with our newest handcrafted creations,” said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. “To start off the new year, we’re bringing guests a selection of mouthwatering bites and sips – including an array of delicious Butter Pecan desserts with an indulgent, elevated flavor that’s sure to become a seasonal favorite.”