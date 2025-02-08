 Skip to main content
Is butter pecan coffee a new trend? Try this sweet coffee flavor at Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette debuts new Butter Pecan coffees

Paris Baguette coffee
Coffee trends are always changing, with 2025’s newest flavor emerging: Butter Pecan Coffee. With over 4,000 locations worldwide, coffee shop chain Paris Baguette is hopping aboard this sweet coffee flavor trend. Butter Pecan takes center stage this season at Paris Baguette, with a brand-new selection of delectable treats that deliver rich, nutty sweetness in every bite and sip.

The Butter Pecan Latte is the first of the two new butter pecan coffees on the menu. This drink is crafted with classic espresso mixed with steamed milk of choice and rich Butter Pecan Flavor. The drink is available either hot or iced, giving coffee drinkers a chance to experience the sweet flavor of butter pecan in two forms. The second drink on the Paris Baguette winter menu is the Butter Pecan Sweet Cream Cold Brew. This cold coffee beverage featured butter pecan-flavored cold brew poured over ice and topped with sweet cream.

These limited-time butter pecan coffees and butter pecan-flavored pastries are available at all Paris Baguette locations until March 4th, 2025. While the company has launched these flavors as a limited-time offering, the demand may necessitate butter pecan coffee to earn a permanent spot on the cafe’s menu.

“Winter is all about cozy moments with those we cherish, and at Paris Baguette, we’re excited to help our guests bring those moments to life with our newest handcrafted creations,” said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. “To start off the new year, we’re bringing guests a selection of mouthwatering bites and sips – including an array of delicious Butter Pecan desserts with an indulgent, elevated flavor that’s sure to become a seasonal favorite.”

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
The art of luxury coffee: Sāe Coffee Studio’s farm-to-cup process
What makes luxury coffee beans different
Sāe Coffee Studio

Sāe Coffee Studio, a first-of-its-kind direct-to-consumer-conscious coffee company, is changing the coffee game and redefining the coffee ecosystem for all through products and experiences. Like top-tier spirits, their coffees are rare, seasonal, and meant to be enjoyed during special occasions, elevating the coffee experience. Founded by two friends and coffee connoisseurs, this emerging coffee brand focuses on responsibly sourcing unique and distinctive coffees and inspiring people and cultures to bridge the connection by introducing authentic coffees worldwide.

To learn more about their mission, I chatted with co-founder and licensed Q-grader Christina Minju to discover how the brand puts producers at the center. Here's what she shared.
How Sāe Coffee Studio curates coffee producers

Can coffee cause bloating? Here’s what you need to know
Your morning coffee could irritate your GI tract
Coffee cup on a saucer

As a longtime coffeeholic, I've experienced my fair share of digestive stress after drinking coffee. I've often wondered, "Can coffee cause bloating?" Yet, I almost want to ignore the answer. While I will never give up drinking coffee, regardless of how much it bloats me, learning about the topic has raised my awareness and made it easier for me to adjust my coffee-drinking habits. If you've felt bloated after your morning cup of joe, you'll want to understand how coffee can affect your digestive system.
Can coffee cause bloating?

According to Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LD, a registered dietitian based in Charleston, South Carolina, "Coffee can sometimes cause bloating, especially for individuals with sensitive stomachs. This is because coffee is acidic and may stimulate the production of stomach acid, potentially leading to discomfort or digestion issues like bloating." Coffee can also cause irritation to the lining of the small intestine and stomach, leaving you with other symptoms that accompany bloating, such as gas or abdominal pain.

Dunkin’ launches new cold foam creamers for at-home creations
You can now enjoy new cold foam flavors at home
Dunkin' cold foam

Fans of Dunkin's popular cold foam flavors offered at stores can now enjoy new flavors at home with the launch of Extra Extra and Chocolate cold foam flavors. These new cold foam creamers are available at grocery retailers nationwide to elevate your at-home coffee experience with Dunkin' and transform any cup of coffee into a decadent, creamy indulgence.

The first of the new cold foam creamer flavors is titled "Extra Extra," inspired by Dunkin' lover's signature "extra cream, extra sweet" order. This flavor captures the creamy, sweetened taste that guests know and love. This new cold foam creamer adds creaminess and sweetness to any coffee you prepare at home. The second of the new cold foam flavors is a chocolate cold foam featuring a rich and chocolatey taste that adds a touch of decadence to any coffee moment.

