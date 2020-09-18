Ben Franklin famously said, “Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy.” Well, technically, he said that about wine, but let’s not get hung up on history and facts. It’s so profound that it’s definitely something he could have said. We would argue that dogs and campfires are even further proof. Thankfully, Anheuser-Busch just announced the perfect way to enjoy all three together.

Billed as “the nectar of the DOGS,” Busch’s all-new Dog Brew is the healthiest way for your dog to enjoy a cold one with you by the campfire. Since both beer and hops are toxic to dogs, the non-alcoholic brew is actually a bone broth made from just a few all-natural ingredients, including pork butt, corn, basil, celery, mint, turmeric, ginger, and water. Not only is it safe for dogs, but it’s healthy in promoting their digestive system. Plus, if your pup struggles with eating solid foods, it’s a more accessible way to get the nutrients they need. But, let’s be honest, it’s really just a clever marketing ploy that we’re happy to buy into. Who doesn’t love the idea of drinking a campfire beer with their pooch? You too can drink Dog Brew with your dog, although it tastes nothing like beer, and Busch admits it’s pretty bland by human standards.

For Busch, 2020 has been the unofficial year of the dog. In March, the company announced a new Foster a Dog initiative to help countless canines find new homes. It even gifted adoptive parents who participated in the program with three months’ worth of free beer. A portion of the sales of Busch Dog Brew will also go toward the Best Friends Animal Society — a no-kill animal rescue and advocacy group. The brewer also launched a new collection of branded Dog Brew products, including dog tags, leashes, collapsible bowls, and flying disc toys.

The first batch of Busch Dog Brew sold out almost immediately, but another round is in the works. Four-packs sell for $10 and will be available for shipping to all 50 states exclusively through the Busch website.

For an appropriately themed spot to enjoy your first pack of Dog Brew, check out BrewDog’s DogHouse hotel in Columbus, Ohio.

Editors' Recommendations