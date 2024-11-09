 Skip to main content
How to make a Brandy Alexander like an elite bartender

A top-shelf brandy cocktail

Starlite Brandy Alexander.
Joseph Weaver / Starlite

The holidays are approaching, so it’s high time to dial in those festive cocktail recipes. The Brandy Alexander is a bonafide classic, built for the colder seasons of late fall and winter. But often, the drink is more rich than anything else.

So, how do you make the best version of this classic brandy drink? Do as the pros do, of course. That means adding a little flair here and there and matching ingredients for a multi-dimensional drink that really sings.

Within the canon of best fall cocktails, there’s a spot devoted to the Brandy Alexander. That’s because it takes the sting out of the cold air and treats you to familiar and warm flavors. Historically, the drink is said to date back to around 1922 and works great as a nightcap.

This drink can also be experimented with a lot. One can tinker with the spirit source and add ingredients like coffee or even bananas. Nutty flavors also do well in a Brandy Alexander, and you can really dress it up with a pretty garnish and a tall glass. It’s a drink that can be tailor-made to your taste and always looks good at a festive gathering or soiree.

Scott Baird is the beverage director at San Francisco’s Starlite. He founded the award-winning bar Trick Dog in the Mission District and is a wealth of mixology knowledge. We picked his brain for some tips on making the best Brandy Alexander.

Brandy Alexander tips

Starlite Brandy Alexander.
Joseph Weaver / Starlite

With a fair amount of sweetness in the picture, it’s all about finding balance and perhaps working with other dairy and sweetener sources. Baird advises playing with all varieties of fruit brandies and possibly even mixing and matching. He says his go-to’s are apple and pear or grape and cherry, and they all work once you’ve balanced the sweetness.

What else? Try using nut milk with cow’s milk or on its own to “add another dimension of flavor to your drink.” He also suggests using different sugar sources, such as honey and raw sugars, or adding comforting spices like cinnamon or ginger to those syrups for added flavor layers.

Lastly, he suggests treating the water you use to make the syrup with a good complementary tea.

Check out the recipe below to learn how to make your own high-end Brandy Alexander at home.

Brandy Alexander

Starlite Brandy Alexander.
Joseph Weaver / Starlite

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 ounce XO Cognac infused with toasted walnuts
  • 3/4 ounce St. George Pear brandy
  • 3/4 ounce white Creme de Cacao
  • 1/4 ounce Tempus Fugit Creme de Cacao
  • 1/8 ounce allspice dram
  • 2 ounces heavy cream

Method:

  1. Build ingredients in a couptini.
  2. Stir and top with grated nutmeg.

The bar says they’ve added a few accents to the classic drink to really make it festive. Think pear and a hint of spice for the ideal holiday beverage. And do serve that drink up at your holiday party as it’s all class.

If you like brandy, check out our other stories about this spirit. We’ve answered pressing questions like what is Armagnac and what’s the difference between cognac and brandy? Here’s to a great end to the calendar year.

