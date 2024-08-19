 Skip to main content
Get your hands on three rare bourbons with new Blood Oath Trilogy release

The trilogy collects three of the Pact releases that the distiller has collected and bottled

kentucky bourbon trail guide lux row
Lux Row Distillers

Lux Row Distillers are known as one of Kentucky’s iconic bourbon distilleries, and for their rare bourbon special edition releases. These limited editions are small in number and typically sell out fast, making them hard to get hold of — but every few years, the distillery does an extra release of a its rare bottles as a collection. Next month, Lux Row will release the latest trilogy collection, bringing together three of its desirable releases.

The individual releases are rare historical bourbons that have been collected and bottled by Lux Row, and are named Pacts after the vow of the distillers not to reveal where they were acquired from. Pacts 7, 8, and 9 were released in 2021, 2022, and 2023 respectively, and are now brought together as the third edition of the Blood Oath Trilogy.

Each of the releases is bottled at 49.3% abv, and each has a different history and style. Pact 7 is a blend of a 14-year old ryed bourbon and two 8-year old ryed bourbons, with scents of caramel and oak and flavors of honey and peaches. Pact 8 is a blend of third ryed bourbons aged 14 years, 11 years, and 8 years, for apple on the nose and flavors of apples, pears, and butterscotch. Pact 9 is a blend of a 16-year old, 12-year old, and 7-year old ryed bourbons with notes of sweet sherry and spicy fruit.

Blood Oath Trilogy
Lux Row Distillers

“Blood Oath is a passion project for me,” said Lux Row Master Distiller John Rempe. “Each new Pact brings together everything that I love about creating memorable bourbons – from the unique blends to the cask-aging. This third Trilogy edition is something truly special and I’m looking forward to sharing this unique collection of bourbon history with our fans.”

A release of 1,400 sets is available for $800 with shipping beginning in September.

