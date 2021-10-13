  1. Food & Drink
The 9 Best Whiskies Under $100

By
bottles of whiskey sitting on a shelf.
Photo by John Cafazza on Unsplash

Whiskey prices can be all over the place depending on the producer, how limited the batch is, and general hype. Some of the best whiskey the spirit has to offer falls within the sub-$100 range, a real sweet spot for curious drinkers and hardcore fans alike. If you don’t know how to drink whiskey, now is the perfect time to learn and enjoy some of the best deals on some quality brands.

For a Benjamin or less, one can enjoy everything from a limited-run whiskey to single-barrel offerings from some of the most celebrated brands on the planet. These are expertly crafted spirits that drink like special occasion pours yet don’t completely break the bank. Better, you can explore a bit of everything here, from fine Kentucky bourbons to Japanese whisky or Scotch.

And while we appreciate a bargain, shelling out a little more will surprise you, in a good way. You’ll be treating yourself to a caliber of spirit that simply smells better and tastes more integrated, whether you’re sipping it neat or whipping up a classic cocktail.

Here are the nine best whiskies priced under $100.

Four Roses Single Barrel

Four-Roses-Single-Barrel-bottle

Four Roses does not make a bad whiskey but some are better than others. For the price, the Single Barrel is outstanding. It delivers impressive aromas and flavors on the nose and mid-palate before settling into a smooth and lasting finish.

Clear Creak McCarthy’s

Clear Creek McCarthy's Whiskey bottle.

Harder to find but worth the hunt, this is easily one of the best Scotland-inspired whiskies made in the states. It’s a delicious, transatlantic project of sorts, made with Scottish peat-malted barley and aged in Oregon barrels.

Old Forester 1910

One of Kentucky’s eldest bourbon makers, Old Forester flexes its experience with this release. It drinks like the perfect dessert, showing hints of chocolate and snickerdoodle, with a long finish accented by dried fruit and cherry notes.

Glenfiddich 15-Year Scotch

Glenfiddich 15 Year Old

Another reliable name, Glenfiddich really shows its worth with the 15-Year release. It’s all about the unique barrel regimen, which involves bourbon barrels, new wood, and even some sherry casks. The result is a harmony of deep, deep flavors.

W.L. Weller Special Reserve

WL Weller

This wheated bourbon offers tremendous butterscotch and barrel notes, the product of the Buffalo Trace family of spirits. You’ll love how robust and round it is.

Nikka Coffey Grain Whiskey

Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky

There’s been plenty of hype around Nikka over the years and it’s mostly deserved. This standup release continues to take home awards and offers a lovely mashup of melon, caramel, and bakery flavors.

Oban Little Bay

Oban Little Bay Scotch

One of the smoothest Scotches we’ve tasted, Little Bay is full of unique flavors, from wild herbs and candied citrus to cake batter. Even those who don’t think they like Scotch will appreciate the depth of this whisky.

Starward Nova

starward whiskey
Starward

Amazing whiskey from Down Under? You better believe it. This one surprises with its fruity notes and general liveliness, aged for two years in Australian red wine barrels.

Wyoming Whiskey Outryder

Wyoming Whiskey Outryder

One of the most promising producers in the Western whiskey scene, Wyoming Whiskey has hit it out of the park with this release. The Outryder is the label’s first attempt at a rye whiskey and a deft one at that.

