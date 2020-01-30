In the wide world of potables — whether they are the potent kind such as cocktails or the non-potent sort such as mocktails or even cold brew coffee, tonic water adds the perfect amount of bittersweet flavor to just about anything. The main ingredient in tonic water, quinine, is a blacklight-friendly medicine that was originally used to cure malaria (though it is no longer the leading recommended cure). We arrived at our current state of tonic water because British soldiers in colonial India mended their taste buds by adding carbonated water and sugar.

Sometimes referred to as Indian tonic water thanks to its origins, there’s no difference between the two names across brands; individual companies draw those distinctions within their own product lines.

Tonic water lays its claim to fame with its gin pairings but it can brighten up spirits and non-alcoholic drinks as well. Brands typically use artificial sweetener, high fructose corn syrup, or sugar to tame the quinine, but they’re starting to have a little fun with earthy and citrusy additions.

Whatever tasting notes float your boat (or top off your gin or other spirit of choice, like tequila and tonic), explore the realm of tonic waters to shake up your next drink.

Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. Tonic Water

Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. made a name for itself with its syrups, most notably its tonic syrups. Now, the brand has a straightforward tonic water made with cane sugar and citrus to get you one step closer to a refreshing drink with fewer ingredients.

Schweppes Tonic Water

Even with craft tonic waters flooding the scene, Schweppes is routinely listed as a favorite by cocktail experts and novices alike. The affordability mixed with its bitter yet balanced flavor profile makes it a hit in any gin and tonic.

Canada Dry Tonic Water

The sweetest of the supermarket brands, Canada Dry Tonic Water can subdue cheaper spirits without overwhelming top shelf liquors. Its sweetness definitely takes the front seat, so it’s a solid pick if you don’t like dry tonic water.

Q Spectacular Tonic Water

Q Tonic Water sets itself apart by using agave nectar to sweeten the pot, resulting in the least amount of sugar per serving. Even though they also add lemon to the mix, their tonic water doesn’t draw too much attention to itself.

Fentimans Tonic Water

A gift from the U.K., Fentimans Tonic Water has practically no carbonation and walks the tightrope of what a tonic water should be. The added lemongrass brings a citrusy element to the table without drowning the palate in bitterness.

Fever Tree Premium Indian Tonic Water

If you love tonic water but worry about the sugar content, Fever Tree is a great option that doesn’t sacrifice flavor. Though this is their standout tonic water, Fever Tree’s tonic options tend to hover marginally above Q’s 7 grams per serving.

Boylan Heritage Tonic Water

This collaboration between craft soda maker Boylan Bottling and W&P Designs is your new luxury tonic water. Unsurprisingly, this Boylan Heritage Tonic Water has a soda-like vibe but the quinine and bitter orange notes sneak up on you. Don’t worry, it’s definitely a welcome surprise.

Double Dutch Cranberry and Ginger Tonic

While you may not think of cranberry as a common pairing for tonic, the sweetness (and the spice from the ginger) create a truly bittersweet flavor. Rounded by the fruity notes, this tonic from Double Dutch is especially great with gins that are more on the citrusy side of the spectrum.

Article originally published by J. Fergus on January 15, 2019. Last updated by Sam Slaughter.

Editors' Recommendations