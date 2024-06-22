Add some flavor to your vodka cocktails

At its most basic, vodka is expected to be a flavorless, neutral spirit that’s distilled multiple times and filtered to remove impurities and flavor. The result is a spirit that was crafted to be used exclusively as a mixer.

But just because many vodka makers strive to make their spirit as neutral as possible, this doesn’t mean vodka is devoid of flavor. Even with all of those distillations and filterings, the underlying ingredients shine through. Potato-based vodkas will still have a creamy, starchy flavor. Wheat-based vodkas will still be soft and sweet. Rye-based vodkas will still have a hint of peppery spice.

But since these underlying flavors are difficult to pinpoint unless you spend time nosing and gently tasting your favorite vodkas, many distillers add flavors. We’re talking about citrus, berries, grapes, cucumbers, herbal, botanical, and beyond.

The best flavored vodkas to mix with this summer

If you’re a fan of vodka and vodka-based cocktails, you probably already have a bottle or two of plain, unflavored vodka. But if you want to elevate your vodka mixed drinks this summer, you’ll grab a few bottles of flavored vodka. Lucky for you, there are countless noteworthy bottles available. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorites.

Absolut Citron

No list of flavored vodkas is complete without Absolut Citron. Sure, the Swedish brand makes a handful of flavored vodkas, but Citron is the best. A great base for a Cosmopolitan or a way to add a little extra flavor to the classic vodka soda, Absolut Citron is a lemon-flavored vodka that changed the way drinkers thought of flavored vodkas more than 35 years ago. It’s lightly tart and filled with lemon flavor. It belongs on your bar cart this summer and all year long.

Greenhouse Cucumber Mint Vodka

Vodka on its own works well with fresh ingredients like herbs and various fruits (and even vegetables in the case of a Bloody Mary). That’s why we were so excited to see Greenhouse make a Cucumber Mint Vodka. The freshness of cucumber and the herbal flavor of mint? What’s not to love? Buy this vodka to make an elevated Martini, Vodka Soda, or Vodka Tonic. Add even more cucumber and fresh mint to make a truly epic cocktail.

3 Howls Blood Orange Vodka

This outstanding vodka is made with a vapor infusion of locally-grown blood oranges along with a spice blend that includes cloves. The result is a memorable flavored vodka with notes of ripe orange, tangerine, and gentle wintry spices. It’s so flavorful you’d almost think you were imbibing a gin but without the essential juniper berries. This complex vodka is a must-have mixer for the summer months ahead.

St George Green Chile Vodka

To say that St. George Green Chile Vodka is loaded with peppers is an understatement. This very unique, flavored vodka is lightly sweet, with vegetal peppers, cracked black pepper, and a nice bit of spicy heat. This is because the folks at St George decided to add various peppers, including red and yellow bell peppers as well as serranos, jalapeños, and even habaneros. But that’s not all, to add even more aroma and flavor, they added fresh cilantro and lime peel. The result is the perfect vodka for your next Bloody Mary. Honestly, can you think of anything better than pairing this vodka with tomato juice and even more spice?

Hangar One Makrut Lime Vodka

Hangar One is already an exceptional, award-winning vodka. The addition of Makrut lime propels it into a different stratosphere. The result is a truly unique vodka ripe with flavors like fresh lime juice, cucumber, white pepper, and wood. Use it as the base for your favorite vodka-based cocktail this summer. You and your friends will be happy you did.

Hanson of Sonoma Ginger Vodka

If spice is your thing, the distillers at Hanson of Sonoma have a special vodka for you. Made with hand-peeled, organic ginger, it has a mix of spice and heat that’s sure to elevate any cocktail you mix it into. If you didn’t guess it already, the palate is heavy on ginger. There are also notes of vanilla and citrus peels. Overall, there might not be a better vodka on the market for a Moscow Mule.

Bottom line

If you’re the type of drinker who never really gave vodka a chance because you thought it was flavorless, flavored vodka is for you. Don’t believe us? Buy one of the above bottles and mix it into your favorite vodka-based cocktail. It will make a believer out of you.

