 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These are the best flavored vodkas to mix with this summer

Add some flavor to your vodka cocktails

By
Vodka cocktail
Alex Plesovskich/Unsplash

At its most basic, vodka is expected to be a flavorless, neutral spirit that’s distilled multiple times and filtered to remove impurities and flavor. The result is a spirit that was crafted to be used exclusively as a mixer.

But just because many vodka makers strive to make their spirit as neutral as possible, this doesn’t mean vodka is devoid of flavor. Even with all of those distillations and filterings, the underlying ingredients shine through. Potato-based vodkas will still have a creamy, starchy flavor. Wheat-based vodkas will still be soft and sweet. Rye-based vodkas will still have a hint of peppery spice.

Recommended Videos

But since these underlying flavors are difficult to pinpoint unless you spend time nosing and gently tasting your favorite vodkas, many distillers add flavors. We’re talking about citrus, berries, grapes, cucumbers, herbal, botanical, and beyond.

The best flavored vodkas to mix with this summer

Vodka
https://unsplash.com/@nathanspowers/Unsplash

If you’re a fan of vodka and vodka-based cocktails, you probably already have a bottle or two of plain, unflavored vodka. But if you want to elevate your vodka mixed drinks this summer, you’ll grab a few bottles of flavored vodka. Lucky for you, there are countless noteworthy bottles available. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorites.

Absolut Citron

Absolut Citron
Absolut

No list of flavored vodkas is complete without Absolut Citron. Sure, the Swedish brand makes a handful of flavored vodkas, but Citron is the best. A great base for a Cosmopolitan or a way to add a little extra flavor to the classic vodka soda, Absolut Citron is a lemon-flavored vodka that changed the way drinkers thought of flavored vodkas more than 35 years ago. It’s lightly tart and filled with lemon flavor. It belongs on your bar cart this summer and all year long.

Greenhouse Cucumber Mint Vodka

Greenhouse Cucumber Mint Vodka
Greenhouse

Vodka on its own works well with fresh ingredients like herbs and various fruits (and even vegetables in the case of a Bloody Mary). That’s why we were so excited to see Greenhouse make a Cucumber Mint Vodka. The freshness of cucumber and the herbal flavor of mint? What’s not to love? Buy this vodka to make an elevated Martini, Vodka Soda, or Vodka Tonic. Add even more cucumber and fresh mint to make a truly epic cocktail.

3 Howls Blood Orange Vodka

3 Howls Blood Orange Vodka
3 Howls

This outstanding vodka is made with a vapor infusion of locally-grown blood oranges along with a spice blend that includes cloves. The result is a memorable flavored vodka with notes of ripe orange, tangerine, and gentle wintry spices. It’s so flavorful you’d almost think you were imbibing a gin but without the essential juniper berries. This complex vodka is a must-have mixer for the summer months ahead.

St George Green Chile Vodka

St George Green Chile Vodka
St George

To say that St. George Green Chile Vodka is loaded with peppers is an understatement. This very unique, flavored vodka is lightly sweet, with vegetal peppers, cracked black pepper, and a nice bit of spicy heat. This is because the folks at St George decided to add various peppers, including red and yellow bell peppers as well as serranos, jalapeños, and even habaneros. But that’s not all, to add even more aroma and flavor, they added fresh cilantro and lime peel. The result is the perfect vodka for your next Bloody Mary. Honestly, can you think of anything better than pairing this vodka with tomato juice and even more spice?

Hangar One Makrut Lime Vodka

Hangar One
Hangar One

Hangar One is already an exceptional, award-winning vodka. The addition of Makrut lime propels it into a different stratosphere. The result is a truly unique vodka ripe with flavors like fresh lime juice, cucumber, white pepper, and wood. Use it as the base for your favorite vodka-based cocktail this summer. You and your friends will be happy you did.

Hanson of Sonoma Ginger Vodka

Hanson of Sonoma Ginger Vodka
Hanson of Sonoma

If spice is your thing, the distillers at Hanson of Sonoma have a special vodka for you. Made with hand-peeled, organic ginger, it has a mix of spice and heat that’s sure to elevate any cocktail you mix it into. If you didn’t guess it already, the palate is heavy on ginger. There are also notes of vanilla and citrus peels. Overall, there might not be a better vodka on the market for a Moscow Mule.

Bottom line

Cold cocktail with lime, lemon, tonic, vodka and ice on vintage background
Pcholik / Shutterstock

If you’re the type of drinker who never really gave vodka a chance because you thought it was flavorless, flavored vodka is for you. Don’t believe us? Buy one of the above bottles and mix it into your favorite vodka-based cocktail. It will make a believer out of you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Toast the changing seasons with this new summer solstice gin
Floral botanicals and peach puree for summer vibes
tamworth summer solstice gin screenshot 2024 06 10 100434

One of the great pleasures of gin as a spirit is how flexible it is. As long as it has a backbone of juniper, it can be flavored with virtually any combination of herbs, fruits, and other botanicals that you can imagine and that is accessible in the area. That has lead to a proliferation of hyper local gin brands working with the ingredients available to them, meaning that you as a gin fan can try different flavor experiences practically everywhere you go.

The latest gin inspired by experimenting with local ingredients is Tamworth Garden Summer Solstice Gin out of Tamworth Distilling in New Hampshire. Created by Steven Grasse of Hendricks Gin fame, this floral-forward gin uses botanicals of juniper, angelica root, lemon, dandelion, sweet woodruff, blackberry bark, and coriander, and has peach puree added for a fruity taste of summer.

Read more
The results from the 2024 International Whisky Competition are in
See what was judged the whisky of the year
Whisky pour

Whiskey fans looking for the best new releases should turn their attention to recent 2024 International Whisky Competition, which has just announced its results for this year.

The format of the competition is slightly different from some other competitions in that any whiskey distillery can enter, but only one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal are awarded per category. This year, the awards were held in Scotland and in Kentucky, two of the most prominent homes of whiskey.

Read more
10 classic summer cocktails everyone should know how to make
Enjoy your summer with these incredible, classic drinks
Gin cocktail

We are right at the cusp of summer. It's the season of backyard campfires, yard games, dangling your feet off a dock, and seemingly endless sunny days. It's a great time of year for refreshing, crisp beer. But it's also the perfect time for classic summer cocktails. Lucky for you, there are many to choose from. And while we love a rich, complex, boozy Old Fashioned or Manhattan any time of year, in the summer, we tend to opt for thirst-quenching, fresh cocktails.
Classic summer drink recipes

The best part? These iconic, refreshing summer drinks are all reasonably easy to whip up. You don't need an advanced degree in mixology and a whole cabinet of tinctures, herbs, and other ingredients to make them. Most of them are only a few ingredients and the ones with more are still fairly easy to shake up. These are the summery drinks that everyone should know how to make. Keep scrolling to see them all and learn a few new recipes to wow your friends and family this summer.
Margarita

Read more