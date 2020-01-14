You’ve seen them on buffet tables, at Southern Sunday supper spreads, and in just about every portrayal of a 1950s cocktail party ever. Deviled eggs are a classic starter dish that, for people who like eggs, is magical.

For those who don’t know, deviled eggs – also known as Russian eggs, dressed eggs, or simply stuffed eggs – are a dish made from hard-boiled eggs that have had their yolks scooped out. The yolks are then mixed with mayo and spices and piped back into the whites and served. (The word “deviled” comes from the fact that spices are used to make the filling “spicy” … a term which we use lightly when you consider the primary spice agents are usually mustard or red and black pepper.)

On the surface, this might seem atrocious to some, but hear us out. We have found the best deviled egg recipe perhaps on the planet, and it comes to us from Crack Shack, a California-based bastion of poultry goodness with its first non-California outpost in Las Vegas (where we experienced these eggs).

And what makes these eggs so special? Bacon. Lots and lots of bacon. Need we say more?

Note: This recipe makes a lot of deviled eggs (2,600 grams of egg yolk is equivalent to about five pounds), so you’ll probably want to scale this down … or plan to eat deviled eggs for days.

Crack Shack Deviled Eggs Recipe

Ingredients:

2,600 g egg yolks

5 c mayo

640 g bacon (cooked)

2 cups sour cream

2 tbsp chives (thinly sliced)

.25-.5 tbsp cayenne

Method:

Cook full eggs with shells on in boiling water (around 12-14 minutes). Remove shells, and slice in half vertically once cooled. Scoop out yolks from the whites and put yolks in a separate bowl (pro tip here: soak the whites for a bit in salted water). Prepare the filling: flash fry bacon for 15-30 seconds in 325 degrees Fahrenheit deep fryer (home cooks can crisp it up in a pan). Once cooled, mince and set aside. In a food processor, combine egg yolks, sour cream, and mayo until smooth. Transfer mixture to a bowl and fold in bacon, cayenne, and chives. Check seasoning, and when it’s perfect, transfer into a piping bag (if you don’t have one, you can create one with a Ziplock bag — just cut a small corner off). To build the egg, pipe the filling into the whites, dust liberally with maple crumble (recipe below) and a pinch of cayenne, and top with candied bacon (recipe below).

Crack Shack Maple Crumble

Ingredients:

200 g English muffins (large diced)

200 g maple syrup

10 g kosher salt

Method:

Toss English muffins with the syrup and salt. Bake croutons at 275 degrees F for 1 hour (stirring every 15 mins). Pulse the croutons and any leftover sugar in a food processer until the texture is fine.

Crack Shack Candied Bacon

Ingredients:

20 slices of bacon

100 g brown sugar

15 g ground black pepper

Method:

Mix brown sugar and black pepper. Pack bacon slices with mixture and shake off excess. Lay coated bacon on a rack on a sheet tray with parchment, not overlapping. Bake at 325 degrees F for about 15 min, bacon should be crispy and crunchy. Allow bacon to cool and cut on a bias into small strips.

