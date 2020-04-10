How to Make Your Own Marshmallows for Easter

Marshmallow candies are as much a hallmark of the Easter holiday as chocolate, ham, and drinking Champagne until your burps come out speaking French (if that’s a thing … cut us some slack, we’re stuck inside all day). The thing is, while you can go out and buy marshmallows, doing so right now is probably not the smartest or safest idea (we’re not sure anyone would consider marshmallows “essential”).

Thankfully, making your own marshmallows at home is easy to do. So, if you’ve got kiddos, or just a really big sweet tooth, follow this recipe from McCormick for at-home marshmallows this Easter.

Easter Marshmallows

INGREDIENTS

For colored sugar:

1 cup granulated sugar

McCormick Assorted NEON! Food Colors & Egg Dye

For marshmallows:

2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup cold water, divided

.5 cup light corn syrup

2 envelopes (.25 oz each) unflavored gelatin

1 tablespoon McCormick Pure Vanilla Extract

METHOD

For the colored sugar:

Place sugar in large resealable plastic bag. Select your desired Marshmallow Variation in the tips section below and add the designated amount of Food Color with the sugar. Seal bag and knead gently until color is evenly distributed. Spread colored sugar in thin layer on large rimmed baking sheet and break up any large lumps. Allow to dry thoroughly, about 15 to 20 minutes. Sift or press through sieve, if needed. Spray 13 x 9-inch baking dish with no-stick cooking spray then coat with some of the colored sugar. Set aside.

For the marshmallows:

Microwave .5 cup of the water, sugar, and corn syrup in a medium microwavable bowl on high for 7 minutes. Stir to dissolve sugar. Microwave on high for 5 minutes longer. (Mixture will have a slight yellow tint.) Carefully remove hot bowl from microwave. Place remaining .5 cup water in large mixer bowl. Sprinkle with gelatin. Let stand 5 minutes. Gradually beat in hot syrup mixture with whisk attachment on medium-low speed. Beat 8 minutes. Increase speed to medium-high. Beat 10 to 12 minutes longer or until mixture is fluffy, shiny, and has at least tripled in volume. Beat in vanilla. Spread marshmallow mixture in prepared dish. Smooth top with a spatula. Sprinkle some more of the colored sugar on top to coat. Let stand at room temperature overnight or refrigerate at least 3 hours. Reserve remaining colored sugar in large resealable plastic bag or airtight container. Cut marshmallows with 1- to 2-inch Easter cookie cutters. Add marshmallows in batches to reserved colored sugar in bag; toss to coat well. Shake off excess. Store marshmallows in airtight container at room temperature up to 3 days.

For marshmallow color variations:

Pink: For the colored sugar, add 10 drops pink color from McCormick Assorted Neon! Food Colors & Egg Dye with the sugar.

Purple: For the colored sugar, add 5 drops purple color and 8 drops blue color from McCormick Assorted Neon! Food Colors & Egg Dye with the sugar.

Blue: For the colored sugar, add 15 drops blue color from McCormick Assorted Neon! Food Colors & Egg Dye with the sugar.

Note: To prepare marshmallows as seen in photo, prepare baking dish as directed, sprinkling the pink, purple and blue colored sugars in stripes in bottom of dish. Prepare marshmallows as directed. Decorate top of marshmallows with stripes similar to bottom. Cut into bunny shapes and sprinkle sides with remaining sugar. Melt chocolate chips as directed on package and use to paint or pipe on bunny face, if desired.

To prepare Colored Sugar using McCormick Nature’s Inspiration Food Colors, add .25 teaspoon desired color and 1 teaspoon water to sugar. Continue as directed.

