 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Here are the best cocktails to drink during the upcoming solar eclipse

Any one of these drinks will get you through the solar eclipse with joy

Sam Slaughter
By
2024 total eclipse
Mathew Schwartz / Unsplash

Every now and then, we all get a bit lonely. Our hands just feel empty without a drink, especially when there’s something as important as a once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse. Luckily, hardworking bartenders and ambassadors across the country have come to the rescue.

Whether you’re one of the 40 million who will be in the direct path of the totality of the upcoming total solar eclipse or not, you can still celebrate (and watch as NASA streams it live). Some of the best cocktails to drink during the solar eclipse are nods to the totality of the eclipse’s path, or as with many of the cocktails we’re featuring, are just plain fun.

Recommended Videos

On Monday, April 8, you’ll need these cocktails — you’ll need them more than ever.

Related

Moon Shadow

Mount Gay Eclipse
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Mount Gay Eclipse
  • 1/2 oz fresh squeezed lime
  • 1/2 oz B12 mixed with simple syrup
  • Top with ginger beer

Method

  1. Add all ingredients to a Collins glass (or a vessel of your choice!) with ice and stir.
  2. Top with ginger beer.
  3. Watch it glow and drink it slowly.

Belvedere Seaside Martini

Belvedere Seaside Martini
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Belvedere Vodka
  • 1 oz dry vermouth
  • 2 dashes Addition Garlic Bitters
  • 1 dash Napa Valley Sea Salt Bitters

Method

  1. Build ingredients in a pint glass, fill with ice, and stir for just over 1 minute.
  2. Strain into a chilled martini glass.
  3. Garnish with a speared pickled garlic.

Pulp Friction

Pulp Friction
Megan Heileman

(Created at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, Denver)

Ingredients

  • 1 oz gin
  • 3/4 oz Aquavit
  • 1/2 oz Suze
  • 1/2 oz Genepy
  • 1/2 oz simple syrup (2:1)
  • 1 oz lime
  • 3 dashes Strongwater Floral Bitters

Method

  1. Combine ingredients.
  2. Shake, then double fine strain into a coupe glass.
  3. Garnish the rim with coconut flakes.

Dark Side of the Sun

Dark Side of the Sun
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients

  • Satsuma Rum Liqueur rinse
  • 2 parts Bayou Select Rum
  • 1/2 part simple syrup
  • Mole Bitters 

Method

  1. Rinse a rocks glass with Satsuma and let it sit.
  2. Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice, and then stir until cold (roughly 60 stirs).
  3. Strain into Satsuma rinsed glass over ice.
  4. Garnish with an orange peel.

Corona Solar Sipper

Corona Solar Sipper
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients

  • 12 oz Corona Light
  • 2 oz Casa Noble Crystal Tequila
  • 1 oz lime juice
  • 3/4 oz organic agave nectar
  • Lime wedge

Method

  1. Combine Casa Noble, lime juice, and agave nectar in a shaker with ice.
  2. Shake until chilled.
  3. Strain into a glass and top with Corona Light.
  4. Garnish with lime wedge.

The Centaur

The Centaur
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients

Method

  1. Pour Rémy Martin V.S.O.P. into a wine glass over ice.
  2. Add a few drops of Angostura bitters for a plus!
  3. Top with ginger ale.
  4. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

VIVA Summer Solstice

VIVA Summer Solstice
Image used with permission by copyright holder

(Created at Toca Madera, LA)

Ingredients

  • 2 oz of VIVA XXXII Reposado Tequila
  • 1 oz citrus mix (equal parts lemon and lime)
  • 3/4 oz of Aperol-spiked agave syrup (3:1 agave nectar to Aperol — you could also do 1/2 normal agave syrup and 1/4 Aperol)
  • Tajin rim

Method

  1. Place all ingredients into a shaker, add ice, and give it a long, hard shake.
  2. Take a coupe glass and rim with a salt/pepper/tajin mix.
  3. Double strain the cocktail (to remove ice chips) in the coupe glass
  4. Garnish will a rolled grapefruit peel “flower.”

Modelo Refrescante Especial

Modelo Refrescante Especial
Image used with permission by copyright holder

(Created by Colin Dennis, Chicago)

Ingrediants

  • 12 parts Modelo Especial
  • 1/2 part mezcal
  • 1/2 part chile liqueur
  • 1/2 part fresh-squeezed lime juice
  • 1/4 part agave nectar
  • 3 cucumber slices
  • Smoked salt
  • Cucumber wheel (for garnish)
  • 2-4 basil leaves (for garnish)

Method

  1. Add cucumber slices, basil leaves, mezcal, and lime juice to a pint glass. Muddle thoroughly.
  2. Rim the entire edge of a separate cocktail glass with a lime wedge and dip half the glass into smoked salt.
  3. Fill the glass halfway with ice and pour in chile liqueur and agave nectar.
  4. Double strain the contents of the pint glass into the cocktail glass (make sure to press the cucumber and basil against the mesh strainer to remove all liquid).
  5. Top with Modelo Especial and garnish with cucumber wheel and basil leaves.
  6. Serve the remaining beer with the cocktail.

Total Eclipse

Total Eclipse
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 oz Astral Tequila
  • 1/2 oz Sombra Mezcal
  • Ginger beer
  • Angostura bitters
  • Lemon wheel
  • Brandied cherry

Method

  1. Stir tequila and mezcal together with ice.
  2. Top with ginger beer and bitters.
  3. Garnish with a lemon wheel and a brandied cherry.

Back to Black

Back to Black
Image used with permission by copyright holder

(Created by Mixologist Gabe Orta)

Ingredients

  • 1 oz Johnnie Walker Black Label
  • 1/4 oz Johnnie Walker Double Black Label
  • 3/4 oz Jamaican syrup*
  • 3/4 oz fresh lemon juice

Method

  1. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
  2. Shake vigorously
  3. Strain into Old Fashioned glass over fresh ice.

*Jamaican syrup

Add 1 quart of water, 1 quart of white sugar, 1/2 cup of peeled ginger, 1/4 cup of all-spice berries, and 4 cloves to a saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil. Stir it until the sugar is completely dissolved, and let it cool. Strain using a mesh sieve strainer into a jar or bottle with a sealable lid. Store it in the refrigerator until use.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sam Slaughter
Sam Slaughter
Former Digital Trends Contributor
Sam Slaughter was the Food and Drink Editor for The Manual. Born and raised in New Jersey, he’s called the South home for…
How to make the Garibaldi, the world’s most complicated 2-Ingredient cocktail
Warm weather, here we come with the Garibaldi
Garibaldi cocktail

The classic two-ingredient Garibaldi cocktail embodies the perfect summer cocktail: sweet, refreshing, and easy to drink. Well-made versions hit all the right notes: The bitterness and complexity of Campari married to the fruit-filled simplicity of orange juice, while a top layer of foam gives a rich texture. This versatile beverage goes nicely as an aperitivo before dinner, at brunch, or for an afternoon pick-me-up. Though there is some finesse to making a respectable Garibaldi, you won’t need much in the way of complicated liqueurs or specialty bitters.

The cocktail is named after Giuseppe Garibaldi, the 19th-century revolutionary who successfully united Italy. Aptly symbolizing Italian unification in a glass, the Garibaldi joins the north (Lombardy being the birthplace of Campari) with the south (oranges grown in Sicily). You can also draw a parallel between the color of the drink and the red-hued shirts worn by Garibaldi’s freedom fighters — some say its bright hue is the reason it’s called the Garibaldi. Curiously, Garibaldi adopted his trademark style of red shirt, poncho, and hat while living in exile in South America.

Read more
4 incredible vermouth cocktails you’re missing out on
Vermouth cocktails to try at home
Cocktail

We often talk about the main spirit being the most important aspect of a cocktail. This means that while bourbon, dark rum, tequila, or gin gets all the press, the other ingredients get the Rodney Dangerfield treatment. And while bitters are referred to as the “salt and pepper” of the cocktail world, we believe that (depending on the cocktail) vermouth might be just as important.

What’s a Martini without vermouth? Well, it’s pretty much just a boozy glass of gin (or vodka if you’re into that sort of thing). It’s not a Boulevardier without the vermouth; you might as well just make an Old Fashioned instead if your Manhattan is sans vermouth.

Read more
The 5 best pork cuts, ranked: Here’s what you should be cooking
Which one is your favorite?
Pork in butcher counter

Bacon, ribs, ham, sausage, chops. For all of the incredible gifts pork provides, it's still one of the most under-appreciated meats on the market, and that just doesn't make sense. Not only is this gorgeous meat delicious, but in a world where grocery store prices are still absurdly high, and most proteins cost far more than they did just a few short years ago, trusty pork seems to be holding steadfast in its mission to make both our wallets and our mouths happy.

The gifts from the other white meat are hearty and diverse, ranging from tender and delicate, elegant bites to hearty, rich, and saucy barbecue fare and everything in between. But with all of the options behind the butcher counter, how do you know which pork cuts are best? How do you know which cut to choose when it comes to impressing your guests at this weekend's dinner party? Or which to select for the best pulled pork sandwiches that your kids will devour with glee?

Read more