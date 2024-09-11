 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Beer can chicken: A fun and easy recipe to try this weekend

This is a fun one that you should try

By
Beer can chicken
Jack / Flickr

The beer can chicken is an interesting recipe, especially considering its probable origin story. Our guess? Four or five guys, pounding down brewskis (probably not IPAs, but hey, you never know), staring at a chicken, wondering what to do with it. Maybe they intended to do a nice roasted chicken before they started their case race. Maybe they always intended to cook the whole bird on the grill. Whatever it was, one of those dudes — a hero to humanity — cocked his head, closed one eye (so that he could make sure there was only one bird), pointed at the fowl in question, and said, “Let’s stick a beer can up its ‘you-know-what.'”

And that, friends, is how we assume the beer can chicken was created. (More than likely, it was created by Big Beer as a gimmick to sell more beer during grilling season, but we’re not going to get into that here.)

Recommended Videos

If you’d like to give it a whirl, check out this easy beer can chicken recipe below.

Beer can chicken

Beer can chicken
Jo / Flickr

Ingredients:

  • 1 whole chicken (3 to 5 lbs)
  • 1 12-ounce can of beer
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Vegetable oil
  • Dry rub of choice

Method:

  1. Preheat your gas grill to about 350 degrees Fahrenheit, or start the coals in your charcoal grill
  2. Remove giblets from a thawed chicken. Discard them or set them aside for gravy, if you wish.
  3. Rinse the chicken thoroughly inside and out with cold water, then pat it dry with paper towels.
  4. Rub a light coat of vegetable oil on the chicken’s inside and outside, then do the same with your salt, pepper, and dry rub. Which dry rub you use depends on your personal preference.
  5. Pour out (or drink) about half of the beer inside the can, then gently lower the chicken onto the beer can to create a tripod effect. Balance may be an issue, which is why smaller birds are generally better for beer can chicken.
  6. For help stabilizing your chicken, consider placing a grill-safe pan beneath the can or use a special cooking rack. This will also catch juices from the chicken, should you like to make a sauce with them later. For a flavorful gravy, feel free to add other aromatic ingredients to the pan like onions, garlic, and any other vegetables you like.
  7. Once you get your grill to medium-high heat, it’s time to get cooking. You should be able to close the top of the grill — another reason why a smaller bird is best. If you’re using a charcoal grill, wait until the coals are an ashy gray color, and make sure they aren’t directly beneath the cooking area. Note: Direct heat will cook the chicken unevenly.
  8. As you might have learned from any time cooking meat, there’s no precise, fool-proof cooking time. Generally speaking, you should cook the chicken somewhere between 1 and 1.5 hours. Start checking the internal temperature after 45 minutes, then keep checking every 15 minutes after that. The chicken should be ready once the thick part of the breast (white meat) reaches 160-165 degrees Fahrenheit and the thigh (dark meat) reaches 175-180 degrees. Having a meat thermometer on hand is essential for getting this step right.
  9. Remove the bird from the grill very carefully. This is somewhat easier if you have your chicken on an aluminum pan. If you’re taking the bird straight from the grill, enlist the help of one or two folks with grilling mitts, tongs, and spatulas.
  10. After you take the bird off the grill, let it sit atop its beer can throne for another 15 minutes or so. This resting time will allow the bird to finish cooking.
  11. You know what’s left to do. Start carving and enjoy. It should serve about four.

Beer can chicken tips and tricks

Beer can chicken
Image used with permission by copyright holder
  • It’s very important to remember to discard about half of the beer in the can before cooking your bird. The extra room will allow space for steam to form, which is crucial for cooking your chicken.
  • While this recipe doesn’t call for a marinade, it’s a great way to add a little extra flavor to your chicken. If you don’t feel like drinking half a can of beer to make room in the can, you can use it as the star ingredient in your marinade to punch up the flavor of your bird.
  • When it comes to your choice of beer, think about the flavor profile you’ll want. An IPA will give more citrusy notes, for example, while an amber ale or a light lager will give you those more traditional beer flavors.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Slaughter
Sam Slaughter
Former Digital Trends Contributor
Sam Slaughter was the Food and Drink Editor for The Manual. Born and raised in New Jersey, he’s called the South home for…
London soccer club Arsenal teams up with non-alcoholic beer brand Athletic Brewing
Athletic Brewing Company's Run Wild IPA will be available at Arsenal's home stadium
arsenal soccer athletic beer brewing 081624 tle2247 1

In just a couple of weeks, the English Premier League will return and the big names of English football will be back on the pitch. Before kickoff, London team Arsenal have announced a new drinks partner -- and it's a non-alcoholic beer brand.

There's more and more interest in non-alcoholic and low-alcohol options as many people are looking to enjoy a drink without the booze. The U.S. brand Athletic Brewing Company has had great success as a non-alcoholic brewery in its home country, and now it is moving into the U.K. as well.

Read more
Craft beer stalwarts Sierra Nevada are teaming up with Omnipollo
The breweries are working together to create a Hazy Day IPA
sierra nevada omnipollo hazy ipa hid 02

Sierra Nevada is for many people the original craft beer, the one that showed them that beer can be more exciting than a plain old lager. And now this venerable institution is teaming up with up and coming stars on the craft beer scene, Omnipollo. The two are working together on a hazy IPA ready for Sierra Nevada's self-made Hazy IPA Day holiday on August 15.

The two brewers have created Hazy Day IPA, a rich and juicy IPA with a hefty 8.2% abv and flavors of citrus, pineapple, and orange candy. Hazy IPAs were a huge trend for a while but have been no so celebrated of late, so it's nice to see two brewers embracing this style which has the easy to drink qualities that make it accessible but also the robust bitter flavors that IPA enthusiasts look for.

Read more
Coors Banquet beer has its own Yellowstone-themed proposal pack
If you're bold enough to propose with a beer themed prop, we salute you
coors banquet yellowstone pack x lifestyle 1

Fans of Yellowstone, the hit Paramount show, are still waiting impatiently for the conclusion of season 5 set to air later this year. But just in time for the return of the show, Coors Banquet is coming out with a special edition pack celebrating the series.

The Coors Banquet Proposal Pack is a six-pack bolder for stubbies, with a secret compartment holding a engagement ring. Inspired by the scene on the show where Beth proposes to Rip, the compartment holds a replica of the ring used on the show and a card printing with her romantic monologue.

Read more