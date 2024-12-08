Ballantine’s is launching an epic 40-year-old blended whisky

Table of Contents Table of Contents Ballantine’s 40-Year-Old Masterclass Collection: ‘The Waiting’ Where can I buy it?

After launching its first single grain whisky last month, Chivas Brothers-owned Scotch whisky brand Ballantine’s is announcing a truly epic new whisky. It’s the second expression in its Masterclass Collection, and it’s called Chapter Two, “The Waiting.”



The whisky’s full name is Ballantine’s 40-Year-Old Masterclass Collection: ‘The Waiting,’. With a name like that, you probably understand why its nickname is ‘The Waiting.’ Drinkers had to wait four decades to try this unique expression. Like Chivas Brothers’ whiskies, this is a blended whisky with each expression included at least forty years old.

According to the brand, the result is a complex, memorable whisky that begins with a nose of apricots, caramelized figs, Seville oranges, charred pineapple, cinnamon, ginger, and nutty oak. Sipping it reveals hints of red apples, black currant jam, dark cherries, toffee, dark chocolate, and clove. The finish is dry, warming, and pleasantly balanced.

“This is an incredibly special and poignant collection to work on, as I was taken back to my early days spent in the warehouse with Jack (former master blender Jack Goudy),” Sandy Hyslop, Master Blender at Ballantine’s said on the brand’s website.

“The fact that Jack nosed these whiskies holds special significance, and this first chapter is a tribute to the distinctive character of Ballantine’s and the guidance and inspiration on which I’ve built my own skills. The art of whisky crafting is fascinating, with many rules written long ago. The lessons I learned from Jack are repeated to my own team now, and they’ll be continued to be passed on in years to come.”

Where can I buy it?

If we haven’t mentioned it already, an expression as unique as this is extremely limited. Ballantine’s is only releasing 108 bottles globally for the suggested retail price of $13,000.